Brasileiro NoGi Results, Jansen And Meyram Dominate While ADCC Hopeful Cardoso Rules Absolute

AUGUST 15, 2022. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, was the hotbed of jiu-jitsu as the country’s Marvelous City held one of the most important tournaments on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) calendar. The No-Gi Brazilian Nationals commonly referred to as the Brasileiro Sem Kimono (Portuguese version), an event organized by the local representative of the IBJJF federation, Brazil’s CBJJ.

As expected, the Brazilian No-Gi Nationals gathered some of the country’s top athletes and a small selection of international grapplers who were willing to test their skills against Brazil’s elite. Possibly, the biggest names in the foreign legion were Pierpaolo Chiappe (Chile) and Daniel Groot (Netherlands) who, despite their valiant efforts, did not come through with the desired outcome.

One of the biggest attractions of the tournament was the inclusion of two of the sport’s rising stars, Meyram Maquiné (Dream Art) and Jansen Gomes (Checkmat) on the roster. Both athletes are just starting their careers at the pro level but have consistently proven they are more than ready for the battles ahead, this tournament was no different. Maquiné came in one weight-class above usual and played aggressively from start to finish, pushing for takedowns and hunting for the submission from the top. When on the bottom, the young São Paulo prospect did not shy away from the sub, repeating the same mantra with 4 submissions in 4 matches. Beautiful work.

Gomes, on the other hand, only had 3 matches, but all three were against some of the finest athletes Brazil has to offer. Using superior takedown abilities, “Nenego” advanced over the former ADCC Trials champion, Servio Tulio, in the first round. A stand-up war that was even every second of the way, ultimately won by the Checkmat athlete via 2 points. After Tulio came former Brazilian National champion Luan Alves, a powerhouse and a masterful strategist who Jansen was able to beat with another takedown. In the final, the young prodigy was able to impose his game earlier against one of the toughest athletes in the Gracie Barra team, Romualdo Lucas for a 6×0 score.

Another athlete who had a great run at the Brazilian Nationals was Atos’ Lucas Pinheiro. The light-featherweight veteran made quick work of the younger generation of Brazilian athletes with 1 submission and two dominant performances in the tournament and in the open-weight class, Henrique Cardoso – also known as Henrique “Ceconi” tested himself against some of the biggest athletes in the sport ahead of his ADCC World Championship tournament next month. Cardoso came in with great wrestling (as per usual) and terrific scrambles, taking the absolute’s gold medal after facing power-houses Wallace Costa, Pedro Agrizzi, and “Doctor Porrada” himself, Antonio Assef in the final. Previously Henrique had also submitted Vinicius Aquino, in the very first round of the tournament.

Another fun appearance at the Brazilian Nationals No-Gi tournament was that of BJJ legend, Hannette Staack (43). The 5x World Champion decided to make an appearance and return to the mats once again to test her skills and was victorious in her test, taking home another important title. The Brazil 021 team co-founder only had one match in the middleweight division but dominated from start to finish as did Fernanda Mazzelli in her 4 bouts. The Guarapari native had an important performance this weekend, showing why she’s been at the top of the ladder since 2008(!!) with a double gold performance.

Below are the results of the main matches of the Adult Black Belt Divisions of the Brazilian National No-Gi Championships of 2022.

ROOSTERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Oziel Santos def. George Silva: RNC

– Nilson Filho def. Jailson Santos

Final:

– Oziel Santos def. Nilson Filho: One arm guillotine

LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Lucas Pinheiro def. Leonardo Souza: 13×0

– Felipe Machado def. Welerson Goncalves: Inside heel hook

Final:

– Lucas Pinheiro def. Felipe Machado: 4×0

FEATHERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Artur Lanes def. Felipe Nacib: Decision

– Meyram Maquine def. Daniel Groot: Triangle-armbar

Final:

– Meyram Maquine def. Artur Lanes: RNC

LIGHTWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Natan Chueng def. Luis Ribas: Inside heel hook

– Yan Silveira def. Lucas Galbusera: 4×2

Final:

– Natan Chueng def. Yan Silveira: 4×0

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Ygor Rodrigues def. Pierpaolo Chiappe: 3 Advantages

– Marco Queiroz def. Guilherme Rocha: Decision

Final:

– Ygor Rodrigues def. Marco Queiroz: Advantage

MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Romualdo Lucas def. Matheus Paula

– Jansen Gomes def. Luan Carvalho: 2×0

Final:

– Jansen Gomes def. Romualdo Lucas: 6×0

HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Rafael Paganini def. Elionai Braz: 4×2

– Fernando Andrade Reis def. Pedro Agrizzi: Advantage

Final:

– Former teammates decided to close out the division. Paganini conceded the title to his former training partner, Reis.

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Joao Gabriel Rangel def. Pablo Raimundo: Outside heel hook

– “Maique” Azevedo def. Leonardo Gonçalves: Decision

Final:

– Joao Gabriel Rangel def. Elismaique Azevedo: Decision

ULTRA HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Wallace Costa def. Guilherme Lambertucci: Decision

– Antonio Assef def. Jacson Ferreira: Shoulder pressure

Final:

– Teammates closed out the division for GF Team.

OPEN WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Antonio Assef def. Miguel Curi: 20×0

– Henrique Cardoso def. Wallace Costa: 6×2

Final:

– Henrique Cardoso def. Antonio Assef: 8×2

LIGHTWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Daiana Torquato def. Izabel Seki: Advantages

– Vitoria Vieira def. Thaynara Ferreira: 4×2

Final:

– Vitoria Vieira def. Daiana Torquato: Advantages

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– N/A

– N/A

Final:

– Hannette Staack def. Joslea Rodrigues: 9×0

MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Natalia Zumba def. Marcia Karina: Armbar

– Julia Boscher def. Raiane Mara: Advantages

Final:

– Julia Boscher def. Natalia Zumba: Inside heel hook

HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– N/A

– N/A

Final:

– Graciele Fava def. Karen Suely: Arm triangle/Anaconda from guard

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– N/A

– Fernanda Mazzelli def. Thaynara Aparecida: 5×0

Final:

– Fernanda Mazzelli def. Monique Venancio: Katagatame

OPEN WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Fernanda Mazzelli def. Monique Venancio: Katagatame

– Thaynara Aparecida def. Priscila Batista: 6×0

Final:

– Fernanda Mazzelli def. Thaynara Aparecida: 2×0