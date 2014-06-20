Julia Boscher is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Hugo Marques and Alexandre Salgado, who is one of the main representatives of the Soul Fighters Academy in the sport/martial art’s international competitive circuit. Boscher gained notoriety while grappling in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) as a colored belt, where she conquered World, Pan, and Brazilian National titles, this while being a loud voice for female activism in this sport, campaigning for more female representation in jiu-jitsu.

Full Name: Julia Boscher Seixas Pinto

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Crézio de Souza > André Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Alexandre Salgado (> Hugo Marques) > Julia Boscher

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 purple, 2019 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2016** purple, 2017**/2018** brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro (2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Rio Winter Open (2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF San Diego Open (2016 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Knee-Slide

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Soul Fighters

Julia Boscher Biography

Julia Boscher was born on November 20, 1995, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Growing up Julia was a very active child, playing a number of sports competitively, though handball was where she shined brightest. Her talent gathered the interest of one of Brazil’s top handball teams – Fluminense, though the lengthy daily commute proved to be too much for Boscher’s parents to give continuity to her career at the club.

As a 13-year-old, Julia added muay Thai to her sporting routine, a martial art she practiced briefly before joining jiu-jitsu. It was, in fact, through the striking art that Boscher discovered jiu-jitsu, as one of her Thai boxing training partners often revered grappling as the best combat style. Excited by this friend’s praise of jiu-jitsu, Julia asked her parents to join a BJJ academy, a request consented by her father, under the rule that she could only train in a Women-only class.

During her early teens, Julia joined the Soul Fighters Academy and Alexandre Salgado’s classroom. Salgado became an instrumental figure in Boscher’s rise in grappling’s competitive scene. Salgado pressed on Julia to compete from the very get-go, with the youngster making her tournament debut with 1 month of training experience. Her natural ability for grappling was truly special, so much so, that she earned her blue belt in only 3 months of training.

Both Salgado and Hugo Marques were Julia’s prime sources of inspiration during her jiu-jitsu evolution. Even once coach Alexandre moved to Abu Dhabi, and Boscher’s instruction was taken over by Leandro Escobar, Salgado maintained a tight bond with his former pupil, being ever-present in gradings and other memorable events.

As a brown belt, Julia started training more frequently with Hugo Marques, and it was he, as well as Alexandre Salgado, who promoted Julia to black belt in July 2019.

Throughout her grappling career, Julia Boscher continuously stressed on the importance of showing support for the women’s movement in jiu-jitsu, in an attempt to break free from the heavy dominance of men in grappling’s discourse. It was of her understanding that, through her hard work, she could prove to other women that any of them could also have a career in this sport. Leading by example she pushed for the continued growth of the women’s representation in the sport/martial art.

Julia Boscher Technique