F2W 165 Results, Flawless Performance By Monteiro In Dallas, Elisabeth Clay Subs Malyjasiak

FEBRUARY 28, 2021, Dallas, Texas – Last night we had the pleasure of witnessing another All-Female grappling event provided by Fight 2 Win. We have often praised the F2W promotion for its brave efforts in keeping professional jiu-jitsu rolling in the United States during the COVID pandemic. We have also praised Seth Daniels (CEO & match-maker) as well as Team No Sleep (F2W organizers) for leading the pack in terms of professional Gi jiu-jitsu in the Northern Hemisphere, a ruleset that doesn’t get enough love in the US, and now we will praise them for, once again for being at the forefront of the sport in female events. The willingness to take risks is a character trait often associated with leaders, and one would argue this is exactly what the Fight 2 Win brand brings to this industry, leadership.

The 165th edition of Fight 2 Win featured 3 riveting matches between 6 of the sport’s most exciting black belts, namely Elisabeth Clay, Maria Malyjasiak, Luiza Monteiro, Jessica Flowers, Tracey Goodell, and Danielle Alvarez, alongside other fun super-fights.

ELISABETH CLAY BLACK BELT GI DEBUT

Alaskan prodigy, Elisabeth Clay made her black belt debut with the gi against one of the top athletes in the heavyweight division, Poland’s Maria Malyjasiak – a trial by fire for the Ares team representative.

Clay had been fully dedicated to no-gi since her purple belt days due to the lack of gi opportunities after the start of the COVID pandemic. Luckily, F2W offered her a chance to test herself against Maria, and what a challenge it was! Fantastic and aggressive performance by both competitors, with constant submission attacks. One of those attacks ended the match, with Elisabeth coming on top via toe-hold.

MONTEIRO FLAWLESS AGAINST FLOWERS

Two of the top Brazilian athletes in the sport, Jessica Flowers and Luiza Monteiro faced off with Luiza taking the bottom position early. From the guard Monteiro barraged Jessica with submission attempts, being particularly strong with her omoplata attacks, although, in the end, it was a tight toe-hold that finished the bout, after a short exchange from the 50-50 guard. Fantastic display of offensive grappling from the Atos athlete who had a perfect day on the mat.

17 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches 7 submissions (41% sub rate)

– 12 Gi Matches: 4 submissions (33% sub rate)

– 5 No-Gi Matches: 3 submissions (60% sub rate)

BLACK BELT

GI MATCHES:

– Elisabeth Clay DEF. Maria Malyjasiak via toe-hold

– Luiza Monteiro DEF. Jessica Flowers via toe hold

– Tracey Goodell DEF. Danielle Alvarez via decision

NOGI MATCHES:

– Sheliah Lindsey DEF. Suellen Lima via decision

BROWN BELT

GI MATCHES:

– Eva Rosales DEF. Annemieke DeMaggio via decision

– Victoria Antelante DEF. Jami Nelsonheimer via decision

– Yasmim Pinheiro DEF. Catherine Dougan via armbar

NOGI MATCHES:

– Jessica Crane DEF. Katie Egan via armbar

PURPLE BELT

GI MATCHES:

– Barbara Quiroz DEF. Milana Villo via decision

– Stephanie Rocha DEF. Stephanie Lee via decision

– Abbigayle Tetterton DEF. Taylor Clarke via split decision

– Maria Ruffatto DEF. Sam El-Shahat via triangle

– Laurie Rocha DEF. Paola Ambriz via decision

– Stephanie Williamson DEF. Alix Cornu via decision

NOGI MATCHES:

– Bri Robertson DEF. Erica Barnes via RNC

– Tiffany Butler DEF. Shannon O’Shea via reverse triangle

– Abby Jane Furrh DEF. Hannah Sternblitz via decision