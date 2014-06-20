Kasai Pro 6 Results: Unity Dominates in Atlantic City

AUGUST 17, 2019 – Atlantic City, NJ, was the capital of jiu-jitsu for one night by hosting the Kasai Grand Prix, one of the prime professional jiu-jitsu events in the grappling world. Combining 6 of the finest bantamweight nogi athletes in the sport, Kasai was already set up for success, but the quality of the super-matches certainly raised the bar up a notch.

In the GP, João Miyao had a target on his back coming in to the tournament, being the most decorated athlete on the roster, and his experience certainly showed today. Another great aspect of this tournament was the fact that it encompassed revered champions from other organizations such as Ashley Williams (Polaris 145lbs champion), Jon Calestine (EBI champion), Geo Martinez (former EBI champion) and Richard Alarcon (Combat EBI + Kasai Trials champion). All three had more than enough tools to win this and they proved just how tight their games were on the mats.

The tournament had incredible matches from top to bottom, two that truly stood out were Ashley Williams epic scramble war with Richard Alarcon. None stop action from the very get-go which ended with a narrow victory for Alarcon. Also on our “top wars” of the day was the Imanari vs Geo Martinez match, an epic cringe-fest, with Martinez bending Masakazu’s legs in all sorts of painful angles. Although with the fans on the edge of their seats, the Japanese legend escaped all attempts. A points win there for the 10th Planet Freaks leader.

Out of the grueling group stages, two finalists emerged, João Miyao and Junny Ocasio. Although both Unity Jiu-Jitsu team members and training partners, Ocasio and Miyao did look as though they were trying to win in their final match, with aggression from the get-go of the final. The champion to come out was Ocasio’s senior member, Miyao.

In the super-fights, a reference to the war put out by Josh Hinger and Matheus Diniz. A very even match that had Hinger taking more chances, one of those, unfortunately, ended poorly for the California resident, as he landed on his head after an attempt of a flying armbar. The scramble that ensued, as Josh appeared to be dazed, ended wit Diniz with full back-control and a locked-in RNC, with 20 seconds to the final whisle. Fantastic showing by both athletes.

Below is an account of the event.

KASAI 135lbs Grand Prix

GROUP A

– Ash Williams def. Rafael Barata by RNC

– João Miyao def. Richard Alarcon by standing RNC

– Richard Alarcon def. Ash Williams by 3×2

– João Miyao def. Rafael Barata by inside heel-hook

– After the match with Miyao, Barata was injured and could not. Alarcon was awarded the win.

– João Miyao drew with Ash Williams (1×1)

GROUP B

– Jon Calestine def. Masakazu Imanari by inside heel-hook

– Junny Ocasio def. Geo Martinez by 2×0

– Geo Martinez def. Masakazu Imanari by 9×1

– Junny Ocasio def. Jon Calestine by 3×2

– Geo Martinez drew with Jon Calestine (0x0)

– Junny Ocasio def. Masakazu Imanari by 8×1

3RD PLACE MATCH

– Richard Alarcon def. Jon Calestine by 4×0

FINAL MATCH

– João Miyao def. Junny Ocasio by 2×1

SUPER-FIGHTS

KAYNAN DUARTE def. PATRICK GÁUDIO by 4×1

Heavyweight – no weight limit

MATHEUS DINIZ def. JOSH HINGER by RNC

190 lbs – 86 kg

TOM DEBLASS def. NICK CAGGIA by kneebar

Heavyweight – no weight limit

MURILO SANTANA def. JONAVIN WEBB by 7×0

185 lbs – 84 kg

UNDERCARD MATCHES

Mike Willcox def. Sean Brady 6×4

195 Lbs

William Tackett def. Nick Ronan by 9×0

170 Lbs

Fiona Watson def. Yaz Almonte triangle-armbar

120 Lbs

Athos Miranda def. Garret Lavaggi by 7×0

170 Lbs

Marcio Bittencourt def. Marcelo Mattos by 4×0

165 Lbs

Daniel Tavares def. Nakapan Phungephorn by 4×2

170 Lbs

Lucas Protasio def. Jeferson Guaresi by 4×2

155 Lbs

Italo Moura def. Isaac Mitchell by 6×2

155 Lbs

Grace Gundurum def. Gabby Etzel by guillotine

105 Lbs

David Brennan x Aaron Harris

170 Lbs

Steven Ramos def. Chris Martin by baratoplata lock

155 Lbs

Lydia Coleman x Chloe Mcnally

155 Lbs