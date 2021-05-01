Kaynan, Hulk, Combs, Almeida, Taza, Leve, Ribeiro, Reusing And More Clash At SUBVERSIV Today!

Set May 1st, 2021 (this evening, starting at 4pm EST) is the 4th edition of SUBVERSIV, an event produced by Team No Sleep, the Fight 2 Win crew.

SUBVERSIV is a team versus team style jiu-jitsu tournament, which has consistently brought forth some of the top gyms in the sport. On the roster, this time around, are teams such as Atos San Diego, Fight Sports Miami, Checkmat, 10th Planet as ATT, the famous Danaher Death Squad (DDS), Gracie Barra, and Studio 84 and all are bringing in plenty of top tier talent for tonight’s duels.

As per usual, the event’s ruleset will be that of F2W, which heavily favors submission attempts over positional dominance, this has traditionally provided fun matches and a fair few upsets. That said, the IBJJF style competition team, Atos, will continue to be the favorites here as they make their first title defense.

Biting at the heels of Atos, ready to overthrow the California-based squad is Checkmat, with their improved team from the previous event, as is team DDS, who is also bringing a very strong side. Studio 84 and Fight Sports are equally looking very promising and in serious title contention.

The event will be topped with excellent super-fights, including Elisabeth Clay vs Andressa Cintra, a huge clash for the middle-heavyweight division between two of the very best grapplers in the world today.

Quarterfinals

ATOS VS AMERICAN TOP TEAM (ATT)

– Kaynan Duarte vs Chris Dempsey

– Rafaela Guedes vs Juliana Fortuna

– Lucas Barbosa vs Mauricio Gomez

GRACIE BARRA VS FIGHT SPORTS

– Kendall Reusing vs Maggie Grindatti

– Saul Viayra vs JZ Cavalcante

– Lucas Norat vs Joao Costa Araújo

CHECKMAT VS DANAHER DEATH SQUAD

– Gabriel Almeida vs Oliver Taza

– Elder Cruz vs Daniel Manasoiu

– Nathalie Ribeiro vs Katie Hooven

STUDIO 84 VS 10TH PLANET

– Steve Joachim vs Rene Sousa

– Amanda Leve vs Bri Robertson

– John Combs vs JM Holland

Superfights

– Nation Gilbrick vs Taymoor Pilehvar

– Emily Martins vs Jenniffer Preciado

– Seth Reppond vs Matthew Padgett

– Dante Rosenberg vs Zach Carroll

– Daniel Botero vs Alberto Robleto

– Nation Gilbrick vs Taymoor Pilehvar

– Rasheed Perez vs Pat Downey

– Elisabeth Clay vs Andressa Cintra