SUBVERSIV 5 Team Vs Team Tournament, A Clean Sweep For Atos

MAY 2, 2021, MIAMI, FLORIDA held another edition of one of our favorite shows, the SUBVERSIV tournament, a different concept in competitive jiu-jitsu and in the Team Vs Team format.

THE CHAMPS

Defending SUBVERSIV champions, Team Atos brought their senior squad for the event with ADCC champ Kaynan Duarte (heavyweight representative), 3x Pan American gold medalist Rafaela Guedes (female representative), and the incredible “Hulk” – Lucas Barbosa – who has 4 IBJJF World No-Gi titles to his credit (as the lightweight athlete). This incredible trio made it look easy against some of the top grapplers of today, conquering another title with flawless performances from all representatives. Team Atos won every match (7) and took the promotion’s title once again.

Although all three Atos grapplers had a field day last night, we would argue Barbosa had the most impressive performance on account of his versatility. Lucas is known for a powerful guard passer with a solid takedown game but opted to show us his technical guard, on occasion, at yesterday’s tournament. His versatility from the bottom had Hulk attempting leg-locks and sweeps with great success and mobility, a pleasure to watch.

THE RUNNER-UP

Another team that had a very strong night yesterday was Checkmat. The team’s breakthrough athlete was purple belt Elder Cruz, AKA “El Monstro”. The La Habra, California gym prospect was truly inspired at SUBVERSIV, running through Danaher Death Squad’s Daniel Manasoiu with humongous passing pressure, repeating the deed against 10th Planet’s Rene Sousa in the semi-final.

Nathalie Ribeiro continued to prove why she has the hardest guard to pass in jiu-jitsu today, and Gabriel Almeida, despite the two losses, looked impressive, albeit, more reserved in his plays. An understandable approach, considering who he faced (Oliver Taza & Lucas Barbosa).

ELISABETH CLAY VS ANDRESSA CINTRA

We were looking forward to watching the clash between these two phenomenal athletes, for the lightweight SUBVERSIV – F2W title. Both Clay and Cintra prefer to play on the offense, which tends to make for very entertaining clashes. Furthermore, this was a gi match, and who doesn’t love a gi match?

As expected, neither Andressa nor Elisabeth spent much time warming up to their attacking mode. Clay initiated the leg attacks with a straight ankle lock, Cintra answered with a toe hold. The two continued to attack each other until the Alaskan grappler conquered the superior control and achieved the match-ending tap via kneebar. A fun match to re-watch.

3X3 TEAM TOURNAMENT RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS

ATOS VS AMERICAN TOP TEAM (ATT)

– Kaynan Duarte DEF. Chris Dempsey via inside heel hook (Atos 1×0)

– Rafaela Guedes DEF. Juliana Fortuna via anaconda choke (Atos 2×0)

– Lucas Barbosa vs Mauricio Gomez via decision (Atos 3×0)

Atos Advanced via 3×0

FIGHT SPORTS VS GRACIE BARRA

– Kendall Reusing DEF. Maggie Grindatti via split decision (GB 1×0)

– JZ Cavalcante DEF. Saul Viayra via inside heel hook (FS 1×1)

– Joao Costa Araújo DEF. Lucas Norat via decision (FS 2×1)

Fight Sports Advanced via 2×1

CHECKMAT VS DANAHER DEATH SQUAD

– Oliver Taza DEF. Gabriel Almeida via decision (DDS 1×0)

– Elder Cruz DEF. Daniel Manasoiu via decision (CKM 1×1)

– Nathalie Ribeiro DEF. Katie Hooven via kneebar (CKM 2×1)

Checkmat Advanced via 2×1

10TH PLANET VS STUDIO 84

– Rene Sousa DEF. Steve Joachim via outside heel hook (10P 1×0)

– Bri Robertson DEF. Amanda Leve via decision (10P 2×0)

– John Combs vs JM Holland (S84 2×1)

10TH Planet Advanced via 2×1

SEMI-FINALS

ATOS VS FIGHT SPORTS

– Rafaela Guedes DEF. Maggie Grindatti via armbar (Atos 1×0)

– Kaynan Duarte DEF. João Araújo via inside heel hook (Atos 2×0)

Atos Advanced to the final via 2×0

CHECKMAT VS 10TH PLANET

– Nathalie Ribeiro DEF. Bri Robertson via split decision (CKM 1×0)

– Elder Cruz DEF. Rene Sousa via decision (CKM 2×0)

Checkmat Advanced to the final via 2×0

3RD PLACE DISPUTE

FIGHT SPORTS VS 10TH PLANET

– JZ Cavalcante DEF. Rene Sousa via decision

* Bri Robertson could not compete due to injury.

Fight Sports Conquers 3rd Place via 1×0

FINAL

ATOS VS CHECKMAT

– Lucas Barbosa DEF. Gabriel Almeida via decision (Atos 1×0)

– Rafaela Guedes DEF. Nathalie Ribeiro via decision (Atos 2×0)

Atos conquers SUBVERSIV title again via 2×0

SUPERFIGHTS

– Kevin Mahecha DEF. Dylan Whyte via armbar

– Rick Semiglia DEF. Forest Moyano via decision

– Jim Alers DEF. Mateo Armel via outside heel hook

– Lucas Araujo DEF. Giann Moramarco via decision

– Felipe Amarante DEF. K. Berman via decision

– Adam Ferrara DEF. Sean Joseph via flying armbar

– Rodrigo Francioni DEF. Matt Ferraiolo via decision

– Pat Downey DEF. Rasheed Perez via decision

– V. Schlosser DEF. J. Baron via cross choke from mount

– Wilson Sgai DEF. Rafael Dias via split decision

– Elisabeth Clay DEF. Andressa Cintra via kneebar