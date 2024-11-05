Polaris 30 Results

NOVEMBER 5, and the 30th edition of the Polaris Invitational took place this weekend. A card packed with talent as many of the show’s predecessors, though what set the P30 apart from other events from the well-known British grappling promotion was the stacked prelims card. In it, we saw many international stars hit the mats, including Canada’s Kieran Kichuck vs local UK talent Carson Coles, Sula Mae’s barn-burner against Rosa Walsh (a submission with for Mae), and Marco Canha’s sweep in his match with Andy Roberts.

In the main card, one of the best matches of the evening was Dante Leon vs Ellis Younger. Those less knowledgeable in European grappling may have dismissed Younger’s chances in this one, but the British athlete proved his worth, giving Canada’s Leon a very solid run for his money. Tricky guard, and sound pressure passing, provided an excellent challenge in this back-and-forth clash that ended with the judges’ decision towards Dante Leon.

Another fun match was set between American ace, Keith Krikorian and England’s Jed Hue. Neither is known for being in boring matches and – as per usual – they delivered. Krikorian’s nonstop gas tank had him pushing the accelerator throughout the match, and despite Jed’s resilience and excellent guard retention, Keith won most of the important positional battles and was a worthy winner of the match.

– Eoghan O’Flanagan def. Philippe Gever via decision

– Dante Leon def. Ellis Younger via decision

– Nathaniel Wood def. Cameron Else via decision

– Keith Krikorian def. Jed Hue via decision

– Elena Crevar def. Nia Blackman via decision (Polaris 70kg Title Match)

– Michael Page def. Carlos Condit via decision