2024 IBJJF Pan NoGi Championship Results

NOVEMBER 5, 2024, FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA The latest edition of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American No-Gi Championship took place this weekend with the adult black belt division – regarded as the professional class of BJJ – being saved for the final two days of action. This year’s tournament a decline in female participants, who took only 26% of the overall pro-matches. These disheartening numbers maintain the trend observed at the European Championships, a couple of weeks ago, where female participants made up for solely 17% of the pro athletes.

Leaving these disappointing numbers aside, the tournament brought plenty of action and fun matches for the fans. An interesting side note was how lower limb submissions seem to have a lot more success under the IBJJF ruleset, as opposed to the ADCC. Where the heel hook saw a mere 4 appearances in the last ADCC tournament, here at the Pans, we saw 19 matches ending this way, which accounted for 28% of all subs in the tournament. If we were to add all other lower-limb submissions together, those would make for nearly half of the overall finishes in the tournament. 32 to be more precise.

One of the stars who arose from the IBJJF Pan, this year, was Alehander Mariano of team Atos Jiu-Jitsu. Alehander made the headlines earlier this year by nearly finishing Grand Slam champion Mica Galvao at the Gi Pans, but overall, Mariano’s rookie year at black belt had been a mixed bag. This weekend, the Brazilian was able to impose his game and finally show the style that earned him so many accolades at brown belt. An entertaining performance with 3 submissions out of 8 wins and two medals. Gold in his weight and silver in the absolute.

Another athlete worth remembering here was Elisabeth Clay. What a legendary performance by the American competitor, who had given birth only 3 months earlier. Clay not only won double gold, but she was also the athlete with the most submissions in the adult black belt division, regardless of gender—Hollywood movie-type performance.

Also on the honorable mentions is Rafael Lovato Junior. Aging like a fine wine, the legendary American grappler is having an amazing year, competing in the adult black belt division and won another gold medal in impressive fashion with 3 submissions.

Below are the results and informative data regarding the tournament.

MATCHES BY NUMBERS:

– 159 matches total

– 117 in the male division

– 42 in the female division

– 68 submissions, overall (43%)

– 47 in the male division (40%)

– 21 in the female division (50%)

2024 PAN NOGI CHAMPIONS:

55KG: Everton Souza (BRA)

61KG: Junny Ocasio (USA)

67KG: Cole Abate (USA)

73KG: Max Hanson (USA)

79KG: Natan Chueng (BRA)

85KG: Alehander Mariano (USA)

91KG: Jose Jurema (BRA)

97KG: Rafael Lovato (USA)

+97KG: Lucas Montalvao (BRA)

ABS: Devhonte Johnson (USA)

46KG: Thais Loureiro (BRA)

51KG: Shelby Murphey (USA)

56KG: Talita Alencar (BRA)

61KG: Amanda Bruse (USA)

66KG: Nadia Frankland (AUS)

71KG: Amanda Leve (USA)

76KG: Elisabeth Clay (USA)

+76KG: Mayara Ribeiro (BRA)

ABS: Elisabeth Clay (USA)

MALE, OPEN WEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– David Garmo def. Joao Nicolite via decision

– Alehander Mariano def. Eduardo Zimic via Katagatame

– Marcos Carrozzino def. Sean Goolsby via advantages

– Devhonte Johnson def. Igor Schneider via 4×0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Alehander Mariano def. David Garmo via 6×0

– Devhonte Johnson def. Marcos Carrozzino via decision

FINAL:

– Devhonte Johnson def. Alehander Mariano via RNC

MALE, ROOSTERWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Chris Tran def. Antonio Villiatora via RNC

– Jalen Fonacier def. Lucas Castro via penalty

– Lucas Feitosa def. Denis Beenen via Guillotine

– Everton Souza def. Santiago Guerra via Inside heel hook

SEMI-FINALS:

– Chris Tran def. Jalen Fonacier via advantages

– Everton Souza def. Lucas Feitosa via advantages

FINAL:

– Everton Souza def. Chris Tran via advantages

MALE, LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Bruno Sena def. Leo Souza via 2×0

– Junny Ocasio def. Frank Cespedes via advantages

– Roiter Lima def. Joao Somalia via Toe hold

– Isaac Cordova by WO

SEMI-FINALS:

– Isaac Cordova def. Bruno Sena via Inside heel hook

– Junny Ocasio def. Roiter Lima via 6×4

FINAL:

– Junny Ocasio def. Isaac Cordova via 4×2

MALE, FEATHERWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Emilio Hernandez def. Manuel Farfan via advantages

– Cole Abate def. Gianni Grippo via 2×0

– Ismael Santos def. Brian Mahecha via advantages

– Julian Espinosa def. Cameron Mellott via 2×0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Cole Abate def. Ismael Santos via Inside heel hook

– Julian Espinosa def. Emilio Hernandez via Straight ankle lock

FINAL:

– Cole Abate def. Julian Espinosa via Armbar

MALE, LIGHTWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Max Hanson def. Bernardo Delibero via RNC

– Carlos Henrique def. Henrique Barreto via Armbar

– Joao Assonitis def. Danilo Moreira via 2×0

– Yigit Hanay def. David Stoilescu via 5×0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Carlos Henrique def. Joao Assonitis via Guillotine

– Max Hanson def. Yigit Hanay via Inside heel hook

FINAL:

– Max Hanson def. Carlos Henrique via 2×0

MALE, MIDDLEWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Eduardo Avelar def. Pierre Leclerc via 2×0

– Arley Pacheco def. Felipe Porto via decision

– Kade Tsitos def. Luiz Paulo via Inside heel hook

– Natan Chueng def. Mateus Moraes via advantages

SEMI-FINALS:

– Eduardo Avelar def. Arley Pacheco via advantages

– Natan Chueng def. Kade Tsitos via 4×2

FINAL:

– Natan Chueng def. Eduardo Avelar via 2×0

MALE, MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Jon Blank def. Sebastian Rodriguez via Lateral kneebar

– Alejandro Tolmos def. Arthur Mariath via RNC

– Felipe Cesar def. Rene Sousa via 8×0

– Alehander Mariano def. Jacob Couch via 5×0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Alehander Mariano def. Felipe Cesar via advantages

– Jon Blank def. Alejandro Tolmos via Footlock

FINAL:

– Alehander Mariano def. Jon Blank via 4×0

MALE, HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Jose Jurema def. Luccas Lira via advantages

– Gabriel Brod def. Joao Nicolite via 2×0

– Anthony Robinson def. David Garmo via Shoulder lock

– Francisco Lo def. Alejandro Tolmos via 9×2

SEMI-FINALS:

– Jose Jurema def. Gabriel Brod via advantages

– Francisco Lo def. Anthony Robinson via 11×0

FINAL:

– Jose Jurema def. Francisco Lo via Inside heel hook

MALE, SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Rafael Lovato def. Marcos Carrozzino via Inside heel hook

– Marlon Tanaka def. Paulo Fernando

– Gabriel Oliveira def. Kevin Berbrich via 2×0

– Yan Lucas def. Jefferson Vericimo via decision

SEMI-FINALS:

– Yan Lucas def. Gabriel Oliveira via decision

– Rafael Lovato def. Marlon Tanaka via Triangle

FINAL:

– Team mates closed the division

MALE, ULTRA HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Leonardo Andrade def. Igor Schneider via 2×0

– Lucas Montalvao def. Sean Goolsby via 3×0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Leonardo Andrade def. Devhonte Johnson via WO

– Lucas Montalvao def. Pedro Bisneto via 11×0

FINAL:

– Lucas Montalvao def. Leonardo Andrade via advantages

FEMALE, OPEN WEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Elisabeth Clay def. Mayara Ribeiro via Inside heel hook

– Deise Leonanjo def. Amanda Pamela

– Nadia Frankland def. Salla Simola via 4×2

– Maria Ruffatto def. Amanda Bruse via 16×2

SEMI-FINALS:

– Maria Ruffatto def. Nadia Frankland via Kimura

– Elisabeth Clay def. Deise Leonanjo via Outside heel hook

FINAL:

– Elisabeth Clay def. Maria Ruffatto via Outside heel hook

FEMALE, ROOSTERWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Mariana Rolszt def. Ashleigh Reyes via 8×2

– Mara Kelly def. Jazmin Hamuy via 12×0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Mariana Rolszt def. Amber Freitas via 2×0

– Thais Loureiro def. Mara Kelly via 2×0

FINAL:

– Thais Loureiro def. Mariana Rolszt via 2×0

FEMALE, LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Shelby Murphey def. Mahala Budnik via Outside heel hook

– Sophia Cassella def. Erika Jesus via Armbar

SEMI-FINALS:

– Shelby Murphey def. Jessica Crane via Kneebar

– Ana Silva def. Sophia Cassella via 12×4

FINAL:

– Teammates closed the division

FEMALE, FEATHERWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Amanda Monteiro def. Emily Rosalynn via advantages

– Talita Alencar def. Thaynara Victoria via decision

SEMI-FINALS:

– Amanda Monteiro def. Raquel Ferreira via 12×0

– Talita advanced via WO

FINAL:

– Talita Alencar def. Amanda Monteiro via 3×2

FEMALE, LIGHTWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Beatrice Jin def. Nikki Sullivan via 2×0

– Joanna Trindade def. Lorena Balli via Armbar

SEMI-FINALS:

– Amanda Bruse def. Joanna Trindade via 10×2

– Julia Maele def. Beatrice Jin via advantages

FINAL:

– Amanda Bruse def. Julia Maele via RNC

FEMALE, MIDDLEWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Brittney Johnson def. Gabrielle Czernik

– Nadia Frankland def. Morgan Black via 2×0

SEMI-FINALS:

– Nadia Frankland def. Amanda Pamela via 2×0

– Gabriele Schuck def. Brittney Johnson via Outside heel hook

FINAL:

– Nadia Frankland def. Gabriele Schuck via RNC

FEMALE, MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT

1/4 FINALS:

– Amanda Leve def. Caitlin Huggins via Outside heel hook

– Kennedy Paige def. Deise Leonanjo via Leaf clover

SEMI-FINALS:

– Amanda Leve def. Salla Simola via Straight ankle lock

– Jordan Patrick def. Kennedy Paige via RNC

FINAL:

– Amanda Leve def. Jordan Patrick via decision

FEMALE, HEAVYWEIGHT

SEMI-FINAL:

– Elisabeth Clay def. Graciele Fava via Toe hold

FINAL:

– Elisabeth Clay def. Maria Ruffatto via advantages

FEMALE SUPER-HEAVY WEIGHT

FINAL:

– Mayara Ribeiro def. Paige Ivette via Guillotine