Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Luiz Felipe Santos

BJJ Heroes,
200 0
Nicholas Meregali Instructionals

Luiz Felipe Assis dos Santos, commonly known as Felipe Santos or by his nickname Filipinho, is a jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt in this martial art under Rodrigo Thiago, who worked extensively with Douglas Rufino and Sandro Vieira while climbing the ranks of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). Felipe Santos is also another successful athlete from the Favela do Cantagalo, a Rio de Janeiro slum famous in the BJJ world for its production of many well-known competitors such as Fernando Terere, Natan Chueng, Alan Finfou, to name a few.

Felipe Santos Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Luiz Felipe Assis dos Santos

Nickname: Filipinho is an endearing way of saying “Little Felipe” in Portuguese slang. The name dates back to when Santos was a toddler and cared for by a child-minder with a biological son with the same forename. As Santos was the youngest and smallest of the two, he was labeled Little Felipe.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Rodrigo Thiago > Felipe Santos

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 blue, 2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 purple, 2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 purple)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2018 blue)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2021 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Attacks

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Luiz Felipe Santos Biography

Felipe Santos was born on October 08, 2001, in the Cantagalo neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. This neighborhood is one of the most famous Brazilian slums in the jiu-jitsu world, as it was the birthplace of many of the sport’s former champions.

Influenced by many of his friends who trained jiu-jitsu at the local community center – where many of Cantagalo’s grappling phenoms had started years before him – Felipe Santos began practicing the Gentle Art. By his admission, in an interview given to BJJ Heroes in October 2024, the students’ free meals at the end of each BJJ class were another strong argument for his initial engagement with the team.

At this non-profit jiu-jitsu project, Filipinho met his first instructor, Douglas Rufino (Trator), a figure who became a major influence on Santos’ development in the sport. Guided by Rufino, and Sandro Vieira, Felipe represented the Fightzone team in Copa Cabana (Checkmat affiliate) for many years, but despite his good results, Santos struggled to earn a living from the sport. That changed once he was offered a coaching role at the Alliance Academy in Rio de Janeiro, a time when he was a brown belt.

The decision to teach at Alliance coincided with Santos’s representing the BJJ Eagle as an athlete in the tournament circuit. In July 2024, the Alliance Leblon team leader, Rodrigo Thiago, promoted Felipe to black belt.

Luiz Felipe Santos’ Adult Rank Promotions:
Black Belt: July 24, 2024 (Rodrigo Thiago)
Brown Belt: May 16, 2022 (Douglas Rufino & Sandro Vieira)
Purple Belt: July 7, 2020 (Douglas Rufino & Sandro Vieira)

Felipe Santos Grappling Record

20 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (10%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    17 (85%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

17 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
24
4
#86e620
Choke from back
24
4
#5AD3D1
Katagatame
18
3
#d1212a
Armbar
12
2
#fad11b
Submission
12
2
#f58822
Straight ankle lock
6
1
#224aba
Suloev stretch
6
1
17
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (20%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Straight ankle lock
50
1
#86e620
Armbar
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Felipe Santos Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
51540Nolan StuartNolan StuartLPts: 2x0Contagem Open88KG4F2024
51570Gabriel BrodGabriel BrodLStraight ankle lockContagem OpenABSF2024
51852Rui NetoRui NetoLReferee DecisionADGS RJ85KG4F2024
51856Gabriel GalvaoLPts: 5x4ADGS RJ85KGRPC2024
52243Leandro RounaudLeandro RounaudLArmbarVitoria OpenABSSF2024
51539Matheus InacioWKatagatameContagem Open88KGR12024
51560Benevaldo PachecoWRNCContagem OpenABSR12024
51567Oziel SantosWChoke from backContagem OpenABS4F2024
51568Yann CathalatWArmbarContagem OpenABSSF2024
51824Ramiro GalvanWChoke from backADGS RJ85KGR12024
51837Wilker LimaWPts: 2x2ADGS RJ85KGR22024
51847Antonio AmaralWPts: 7x0ADGS RJ85KG8F2024
51854Manoel PortoWArmbarADGS RJ85KGRPC2024
52224Joao GuedesWSubmissionVitoria Open88KGSF2024
52225Lucas SerradoWSubmissionVitoria Open88KGF2024
52239Mateus AraujoWRNCVitoria OpenABS4F2024
53717Alisson SouzaWKatagatameCuritiba SPO88KG4F2024
53719Pedro LopesWChoke from backCuritiba SPO88KGSF2024
53721Manoel PortoWSuloev stretchCuritiba SPO88KGF2024
54284Joao FreitasWChoke from backRio SPO88KG4F2024
54288Lucas SerradoWStraight ankle lockRio SPO88KGSF2024
54289Nicolas WhittemburyWRNCRio SPO88KGF2024
54309Nicolas WhittemburyWKatagatameRio SPOABS4F2024
54310Lucas SerradoWPts: 0x0, AdvRio SPOABSSF2024
54312Caio GoncalvesWRNCRio SPOABSF2024
Craig Jones Brand New Instructional

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....