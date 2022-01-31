Rider Zuchi Continues To Impress At Rio Open, While Chueng And Protasio Put On A Show For The Fans

JANUARY 31, 2022, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, set the scenery for another edition of the important International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Rio Summer Open, one of the main tournaments of the IBJJF on Brazilian soil. As per usual, the event gathered big names on the national circuit such as Lucas Protasio, Victor Nithael, Leandro Lima, Natan Chueng, Darlan Casaca, Rider Zuchi to name a few, while also calling the attention of a few international stars such as Fellipe Andrew, Roberto Jimenez, and Vedha Toscano.

RIDER ZUCHI CONQUERS DOUBLE GOLD

The big name to keep in mind from this weekend’s event was undoubtedly double gold medalist, Rider Zuchi. The New School Brotherhood talent has climbed the ladder of success in his country’s pro circuit and continues to show he has tons of potential to become a big name at a world level. Zuchi had 6 dominant wins yesterday, including three submission wins and double-digit victories over Uilton Moreira (13×0), Davi Menezes (13×0), and Roberto Jimenez (18×0).

Zuchi closed his weight class (heavy) with his teammate Pedro Elias who also had a fruitful weekend with two medals.

CHUENG & PROTASIO PRESS DE PEDAL TO THE FLOOR

From the very crowded lightweight and middleweight divisions arose two highly entertaining champions, namely Lucas Protasio and Natan Chueng. Protásio is not known to have a measured approach to his jiu-jitsu and proved (once again) that his gung-ho tactics work at a high level with 4 superb clashes on his way to the gold medal, yesterday. Today, Lucas returned to compete in the no-gi event as a middleweight where he had a beautiful “scrap” with Roberto Jimenez.

In the 82-kilo division, it was Natan Chueng who took gold. A product of the famous Cantagalo Project, Natan was always in control of the action and the pace of his matches, taking over the scoreboard early and with flair. Overall a very entertaining throughout the tournament.

ROBERTO JIMENEZ FINDS REDEMPTION IN NO-GI

Well-known as one of the most fun grapplers to follow in the grappling world, Ecuador’s Roberto Jimenez showed up in Rio de Janeiro in the lightest weight class we’ve seen him in, in a while. Competing in the 82-kilogram division (middleweight), Jimenez submitted two opponents before being stopped by the hometown hero, Darlan Casaca on advantages.

Jimenez returned in the open-weight class where he amassed three more wins over very tough athletes such as Dayvid Remedio, Wellington Luis, and Pedro Elias before meeting up with Rider Zuchi in the final. The match with Zuchi turned out to be a one-way street for the Brazilian. Unhappy with his performance with the gi, Jimenez returned for the no-gi tournament where he finally sealed the deal with an epic performance, a gold medal, and 4 RNC’s.

FEMALE DIVISION

Sadly, the women’s divisions were not as stacked as we would have hoped for. A special note for Gabriela Fechter and Vedha Toscano for their strong performances in their respective weight classes.

MALE ADULT BLACK BELT RESULTS

LIGHT-FEATHER

#1 Rodrigo Oliveira & Jonas Lisboa (Atos)

#2

#3 Jessé Araújo (Double Five)

#3 Yuri Ávila Rodrigues (Infight)

FEATHER

#1 Willian Salvino (Ares)

#2 Antonio Felix (Nova União)

#3 João Victor de Oliveira (GF Team)

#3 Thierry Faria (GF Team)

LIGHT

#1 Lucas Protasio (CheckMat)

#2 Victor Nithael (Nova União)

#3 Leandro Lima (Cicero Costha)

#3 Vitor Sotini (Cicero Costha)

MIDDLE

#1 Natan Chueng (Cicero Costha)

#2 Darlan Casaca (Atos)

#3 Kauan Barboza (CheckMat)

#3 Roberto Jimenez (Studio 76)

MEDIUM-HEAVY

#1 Wellington Luís “Alemão” & Reyson Lima (Morumbi)

#2

#3 Andrei Santos (Gracie Barra)

#3 Bruno Tosto (GF Team)

HEAVY

#1 Rider Zuchi & Pedro Elias (Ns Brotherhood)

#2

#3 Jeancemy Santos (Headstrong Team)

#3 Marcos Goulart (GF Team)

SUPER-HEAVY

#1 Fellipe Andrew (Alliance)

#2 Davi Souza (GF Team)

#3 João Paulo Freitas (LS BJJ)

#3 Matheus Marques (GF Team)

ULTRA-HEAVY

#1 Wildemar dos Santos (Atrium)

#2 Cleyton Flores (Team Cruz)

#3 Felipe Tadeu (Atos)

#3 Pedro Alex (GF Team)

OPEN CLASS

#1 Rider Zuchi (Ns Brotherhood)

#2 Roberto Jimenez (Studio 76)

#3 Davi Vetoraci (Atos)

#3 Pedro Elias (Ns Brotherhood)

FEMALE ADULT BLACK BELT RESULTS

ROOSTER

#1 Mariana Rolszt (Gracie Humaita)

LIGHT-FEATHER

#1 Jessica Caroline (CTA)

FEATHER

#1 Gabriela Fechter (CheckMat)

#2 Thauany Xavier (Gracie Barra)

#3 Milene Caroline (CheckMat)

LIGHT

#1 Maynne Correa (Gracie Barra)

#2 Mayra Abrahão (GF Team)

#3 Gessica Fong Nien (CheckMat)

MEDIUM-HEAVY

#1 Vedha Toscano (CheckMat)

#2 Raiane Santos (Gracie Barra)

#3 Márcia Karina Ramos (GF Team)

SUPER-HEAVY

#1 Gabrieli Pessanha (Infight)

OPEN CLASS

#1 Gabrieli Pessanha (Infight)

#2 Jessica Caroline (CTA)

#3 Mariana Rolszt (Gracie Humaita)

#3 Milene Caroline (CheckMat)

Cover photo taken by Vitor Freitas, follow Vitor on social media @vitorfreitascomunica (Instagram).