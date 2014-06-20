Romulo Barral Out of ADCC

AUGUST 15, 2019, and a new change has been made to the ADCC World Championship card, one of an array of late-notice changes that have haunted this year’s event. Today it was Rômulo Barral, the 2013 – 88 kg champion, who was set to compete at the -99 kilogram division this year, who fell through. Even though the 36-year-old was not seen as a top challenger at this weight class due to his semi-retired status, Barral was still one of the most credible athletes on the card, with 5 IBJJF World Championship titles to his name and an outstanding career in the sport.

The reasons for the removal of Rômulo from the title race has not been disclosed, but his replacement’s name has. Claudio Calasans will be the man to step-up, the 2015 ADCC open weight champion is still an active competitor at 82 kilograms with the gi, and his 2019 record stands at 10(W)-5(L). Calasans will be at a substantial weight disadvantage in this division but is a very hard athlete to score on and is a master at winning matches by referee decision, with 5 of his 9 wins in the tournament coming by this method (one by penalty). It is also worth mentioning how well he has done against bigger athletes in this ruleset. Check his record below.

Claudio Calasans ADCC Record:

ADCC 2011

77 kg:

W Daniel Strauss by kneebar

W Augusto Mendes by heel hook

L Leonardo Vieira by 3×0

L Kron Gracie by guillotine

ADCC 2013

L Oskar Piechota by RNC

ADCC 2015

88 kg:

W Mike Perez by decision (0x0)

L Keenan Cornelius by 2×0

Open Weight:

W Gabriel Lucas by decision (0x0)

W Vinny Magalhaes by decision (0x0)

W Yuri Simoes by decision (0x0)

W Joao Gabriel Rocha by decision (0x0)

ADCC 2017

Superfight:

L Andre Galvao by 14×0