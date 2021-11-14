Tainan Dalpra And Victor Hugo Dominate IBJJF Grand Prix

NOVEMBER 13, 2021, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA. The Las Vegas Convention Center was the center of the jiu-jitsu world this weekend, hosting 3 major events in one grandiose grappling celebration produced by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation, commonly known as the IBJJF. The tournaments being the Masters Division World Championships (for athletes above 30YO), the Jiu-Jitsu CON tournament, as well as the IBJJF Grand Prix. The latter, a small elite tournament between 8 of the top competitors in our sport, scattered around 2 weight classes – under 82 kilograms (180 lbs) and over 94 kilograms (207 lbs).

AOJ’s TAINAN DALPRA DOMINATES MIDDLEWEIGHT

Unlike in previous IBJJF Grand Prix’s when we had 1 weight class and 8 men, this year we saw two tournaments of 4 athletes. In the 82 kilogram division, it was all about Tainan Dalpra. The Brazilian competitor has only just finished his first year competing as a black belt and is already widely respected as one of the top middleweights in the world, currently holding the #1 rank in the IBJJF’s middleweight division and a 30-1-0 record as he entered the GP.

Tainan first went up against Renato Canuto. The Checkmat ace is well-known for its outstanding stand-up, forcing Dalpra to pull-guard. After a couple of sweeps from both sides, Tainan was able to control and pass Renato’s guard, winning by points. In the final against former teammate Jonnatas Gracie, Dalpra used his tremendous passing once again to get to Gracie’s back for the choke.

ALY BRINGS THE MOTN, VICTOR HUGO TAKES THE 20K

They say styles make the fights. If what we witnessed is to be expected every time Mahamed Aly and Fellipe Andrew enter the mats, matchmakers needn’t look any further, this is the match to make every weekend. What an action-packed performance by these two in the semi-finals. In a backward and forward battle of titans, it all came down to who wanted it more in the final minute and that person was Aly.

Victor Hugo made it to the final in a more strategic battle with Atos’ Gustavo Batista, one decided on advantages. Against Aly, however, Victor Hugo opened up to his finishing side, taking home a quick win via straight ankle lock over Mahamed. The TLI representative did complain about the way the footlock was being applied, and rightfully so as the lock appeared to forcing on Aly’s heel (twisting lock) rather than the top of his foot, a maneuver that is ilegal as per the IBJJF ruleset. Luckily for Hugo, the referees allowed it and the submission stood.

IBJJF GRAND PRIX 82KG RESULTS

Quarter-Finals:

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Otavio Sousa via decision (4×4 pts)

– Tainan Dalpra def. Renato Canuto via 9×2 pts

final:

– Tainan Dalpra def. Jonnatas Gracie via choke from the back

IBJJF GRAND PRIX +94KG RESULTS

Quarter-Finals:

– Mahamed Aly def. Fellipe Andrew via 7×4 pts

– Victor Hugo def. Gustavo Batista via advantages (0x0 pts)

Final:

– Victor Hugo def. Mahamed Aly via straight ankle lock