UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Returns In November 2020

AUGUST 08, 2020 – In a recent press release by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) to jiu-jitsu’s media streams, the global grappling league officially announced it will be showcasing its most prestigious event, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship after postponing it back in March 2020 due to the on-going coronavirus outbreak.

Originally scheduled to run from April 11-18, the new date set for the tournament is November 18-21, with registrations being now open at the www.uaejjf.com website.

This will be the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Pro, an event that has been one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments on the international circuit, and it is expected to follow stringent safety measures for athletes and staff, as explained in the UAEJJF’s memorandum.

“Over the past three months, we have successfully organized several championships and training camps with the highest regard for the safety of everyone involved, the entire jiu-jitsu community, and wider society. We now have a tried and tested comprehensive set of protocols that ensure health and safety during a championship scenario. That experience gained will enable the Federation to stage a successful 12th edition of ADWPJJC,” said H.E. Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAEJJF and Head of the Higher Organizing Committee of the championship.

“We have been overwhelmed by interest from the global jiu-jitsu community and staging ADWPJJC 2020 is another marker that contributes to underline Abu Dhabi’s position as the Jiu-Jitsu capital of the world. Persistence and a will to overcome challenges are in jiu-jitsu’s ethos and this championship demonstrates UAEJJF’s commitment to bring our beloved sport back in action.“