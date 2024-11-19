ADXC 7 Results, Le Vern Shocks Vieira And Maquine Puts On A Show

NOVEMBER 18, 2024, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL. This weekend we saw another edition of the ADXC, the (unofficial) AJP Tour answer to the IBJJF The Crown event. Unlike its rival, whose setup appeared as dated as its matchmaking, the ADXC came in with fresh ideas and several degrees above The Crown’s proposal in terms of production. Better stream quality, better “look and feel” to the event, bigger crowd drawn, and an overall smoother run show.

The event had many fun matches and brought forth a very interesting mix of high-level veterans like Paulo Miyao, Rodolfo Vieira, Ana Carolina Vieira, and Antonio Braga Neto and the rising stars of the sport like Helena Crevar, Aurelie Le Vern, Filipinho Santos, Meyram Maquine, and Ruan Alvarenga with a mix of gi & no-gi matches.

The upset of the evening was France’s Aurelie Le Vern’s win over the current ADCC champion and multiple-time Worlds gold medalist, Ana Carolina Vieira. Ana Carolina traditionally outmuscles her opponents on the mats, but she was completely shut down by Aurelie, who reversed the roles on Vieira and was the stronger/most dominant of the two, imposing a strong top game.

The performance of the night, in our opinion, went to Meyram Maquine. The jiu-jitsu ace knows how to put on exciting performances and his Gi match with Sebastian Serpa was no different. Serpa is one of the trickiest bottom players in the sport but the Manauara ran through the American’s guard, pressuring him from the very first second of the 1st round, never allowing Sebastian to get anywhere near his desired grips.

– Felipe Santos def. Henrique Russi via Straight ankle lock

– Helena Crevar def. Sabrina D. Sousa via Inside heel hook

– Kalim Mastouri def. Ronys Torres via Triangle

– Ruan Alvarenga def. Mukhammad Shakhbanov via decision

– Jessica Caroline def. Eliana Carauni via decision

– Marcus “Castigo” Oliveira def. Antonio Braga Neto via decision

– Leonardo Nascimento def. Antonio Assef via decision

– Henrique Cardoso def. Javier Zaruski via decision

– Lucas Valente def. Espen Mathiesen via decision

– Aurelie Le Vern def. Ana Vieira via decision

– Meyram Maquine def. Sebastian Serpa via Armbar

– JZ Cavalcante def. Piter Frank via decision

– Paulo Miyao def. Junior Righetti via decision

– Rodolfo Vieira def. Derek Brunson via Katagatame