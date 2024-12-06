UFC Fight Pass 9 Results, Musumeci Makes His Highly Antecipated Debut

DECEMBER 6, 2024, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA. Last night we witnessed the 9th edition of the Fight Pass Invitational, a no-gi jiu-jitsu show under the production of the biggest combat sports brand in the globe, the UFC.

The biggest draw on this Fight Pass Invitational 9 was the introduction and debut of Michael Musumeci, the biggest grappling name signed by the company in recent times. A former IBJJF world champion, Musumeci has been regarded as one of the sport’s top rooster/light-featherweights who spent the past few years competing for One FC in Asia, a choice that somewhat kept him away from this sport’s spotlight despite him conquering the promotion’s grappling title. For his debut under FP, Musumeci was paired with Felipe Machado, an athlete who is well-known for his submission-hunting skills, although much less accomplished than Mikey on the international circuit. The match saw Musumeci looking for submissions from his guard for most of the match, though in the end, it was a sweep that earned the American the victory by 2 points.

One of the best matches of the night was Ryan Aitken’s clash with Gabriel Almeida. Two athletes that didn’t save any ammo in their quest for victory on the Fight Pass mats. In the end, a nice takedown from Aitken – after spending most of the match playing guard – sealed the deal for Aitken.

The UFC FP9 was also Jonnatas Gracie’s debut as an AOJ player. The former Atos team star signed recently with Gui Mendes’ AOJ and did his best work against 10th Planet’s Kyle Chambers. A dominant performance saw Gracie pass Chambers’ guard on multiple occasions, mount on multiple occasions, and ended it with a beautiful anaconda choke.

UFC FIGHT PASS 9 MATCH RESULTS

– Lavinia Barbosa def. Shelby Murphey via decision

– Luccas Lira def. Michael Pixley via penalties

– Damien Anderson def. Sandrey Silva via RNC

– Maggie Grindatti def. Giovanna Carneiro via Inside heel hook

– Ryan Aitken def. Gabriel Almeida via 2×0

– Raquel Canuto def. Michele Oliveira via RNC

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Kyle Chambers via Anaconda choke

– Ronaldo Junior def. Nick Mataya via Anaconda choke

– Renato Canuto def. Jason Nolf via penalties

– Mikey Musumeci def. Felipe Machado via 2×0