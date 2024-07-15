Giovanna Carneiro is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Itagiba Carneiro (her father). Giovanna earned her reputation as one of the most talented competitors of her generation when competing in the colored belt divisions, where she conquered numerous important titles of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit. A status she solidified in the pro-division.

Giovanna Carneiro Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Giovanna Xavier Carneiro

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Isac Araújo > Itagiba Carneiro > Giovanna Carneiro

Main Achievements:

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2024)

1st Place IBJJF BJJ Pro Curitiba (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 purple, 2024 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023** purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023* purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024** brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021** / 2022**)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021**)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (74,00 kg / 163.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Giovanna Carneiro Biography

Giovanna Carneiro was born in January 2005, in São João de Meriti, a Brazilian municipality in Rio de Janeiro but grew up in Belford Roxo, a metropolitan region in the Marvelous City.

Being the daughter of a jiu-jitsu practitioner, Giovanna was introduced to the Gentle Art early in her life, specifically at age 3, under her dad’s instruction, Mr. Itagiba Carneiro.

As Giovanna’s father, Itagiba Carneiro was associated with the GF Team, Giovanna represented the Rio de Janeiro-based squad for several years, while climbing the sport’s ranks.

Carneiro’s good form was picked up by Sao Paulo’s professional squad, Team Fratres in 2023 after an epic double gold performance at the Brazilian Nationals. The management showed interest in signing the (then) 18-year-old purple belt to their workgroup, though the offer would only be accepted the following year.

In June 2024, after an epic performance at the IBJJF World Championship, Giovanna Carneiro was promoted to black belt by her father, Itagiba Carneiro.