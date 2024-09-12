Yatan Bueno Stripped of IBJJF World Title After Failing USADA Test

SEPTEMBER 12, 2024. Earlier today, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced via its website of yet another jiu-jitsu athlete caught in an Anti Performance Enhancer Drug Test performed by the organization at an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) event, the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held in June this year. This time it was 27-year-old Yatan Bueno who accepted 3 years of ineligibility for his anti-doping rule violation after he tested positive for 19-Norandrosterone (19-NA), which is a metabolite of nandrolone and other 19-norsteroids.

In a statement made via his social media earlier this week (here), Yatan Bueno stated that he had suffered a shoulder injury prior to the World Championship and opted to take Deca-Durabolin as a recovery protocol, under his doctor’s guidance, to compete at the sanctioned event despite knowing the risk of being caught. Yatan, a member of the Fratres Team is now the 16th Brazilian athlete caught by USADA using PEDs in an IBJJF event.

On July 2024 a video was released on Instagram (watch full IG video here) for comedic purposes, showing someone behind the camera handing out what appear to be vials of Deca-Durabolin (the same steroid taken by Bueno) to members of the Fratres workgroup in what could be interpreted as a symbol of a blasé attitude towards PEDs.

Check USADA full statement on Yatan Bueno here.