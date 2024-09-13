João Pedro Nicolite Rocha, commonly known as João Nicolite, is a jiu-jitsu athlete who earned the rank of black belt from Davi Ramos while working with other instructors such as Igor Rodrigues, and Caio Terra. Nicolite first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where he conquered important medals and earned #1 end-of-year ranking in the brown belt heavyweight division (2023).

João Pedro Nicolite Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: João Pedro Nicolite Rocha

Nickname: “Nicolitz” is a name often associated with João, which dates back to a joke among training partners. Nicolite used to perform a few high-amplitude throws in his competitive matches, which led his friends to call his throws the Nicolitz Airlines. The name was eventually shortened to Nicolitz.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Davi Ramos > Joao Nicolite

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Rio Summer Open NOGI (2024)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024)

2nd Place ADCC Las Vegas Open (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

#1 Ranked Gi Heavyweight In CBJJ (2023 brown)

#1 Ranked No-Gi Heavyweight In IBJJF (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passer

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Caio Terra Association (CTA)

João Pedro Nicolite Biography

João Pedro Nicolite was born on October 28, 2002, in Armação dos Búzios, a Brazilian peninsula located in the Lagos region of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Grappling appeared in Nicolite’s life early. He was 7 (January 2010) when he started training jiu-jitsu at a social project/club near his home and he kickstarted his competitive career almost immediately, namely 6 months after his training.

Nicolite spent two years at the social project before transitioning his training to a Checkmat team-affiliated camp in the same region of Búzios led by coach Igor Rodrigues. He remained with this coach and team up until his purple belt rank.

As João decided to pursue competitive jiu-jitsu as a career path, he decided to move to the state capital, Rio de Janeiro, and join a more competition-oriented squad. He found what he sought at the former ADCC champion, Davi Ramos‘ gym. Atos RJ. Ramos led Nicolite through his brown and black belt ranks, the latter earned him a promotion that took place on July 2023.

In March 2024, Nicolite traveled to the USA to compete at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships. While in the North American territory, he trained at Caio Terra‘s Academy (CTA) in San Jose, California. The relationship created with the team led João to represent this association in subsequent events.