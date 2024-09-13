Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Joao Nicolite

BJJ Heroes,
315 0
Gordon Ryan Guard Passing Instructional

João Pedro Nicolite Rocha, commonly known as João Nicolite, is a jiu-jitsu athlete who earned the rank of black belt from Davi Ramos while working with other instructors such as Igor Rodrigues, and Caio Terra. Nicolite first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where he conquered important medals and earned #1 end-of-year ranking in the brown belt heavyweight division (2023).

João Pedro Nicolite Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: João Pedro Nicolite Rocha

Nickname: “Nicolitz” is a name often associated with João, which dates back to a joke among training partners. Nicolite used to perform a few high-amplitude throws in his competitive matches, which led his friends to call his throws the Nicolitz Airlines. The name was eventually shortened to Nicolitz.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Davi Ramos > Joao Nicolite

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Summer Open NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024)
  • 2nd Place ADCC Las Vegas Open (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • #1 Ranked Gi Heavyweight In CBJJ (2023 brown)
  • #1 Ranked No-Gi Heavyweight In IBJJF (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passer

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: Caio Terra Association (CTA)

João Pedro Nicolite Biography

João Pedro Nicolite was born on October 28, 2002, in Armação dos Búzios, a Brazilian peninsula located in the Lagos region of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Grappling appeared in Nicolite’s life early. He was 7 (January 2010) when he started training jiu-jitsu at a social project/club near his home and he kickstarted his competitive career almost immediately, namely 6 months after his training.

Nicolite spent two years at the social project before transitioning his training to a Checkmat team-affiliated camp in the same region of Búzios led by coach Igor Rodrigues. He remained with this coach and team up until his purple belt rank.

As João decided to pursue competitive jiu-jitsu as a career path, he decided to move to the state capital, Rio de Janeiro, and join a more competition-oriented squad. He found what he sought at the former ADCC champion, Davi Ramos‘ gym. Atos RJ. Ramos led Nicolite through his brown and black belt ranks, the latter earned him a promotion that took place on July 2023.

In March 2024, Nicolite traveled to the USA to compete at the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships. While in the North American territory, he trained at Caio Terra‘s Academy (CTA) in San Jose, California. The relationship created with the team led João to represent this association in subsequent events.

Joao Nicolite Grappling Record

29 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (21%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (10%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    17 (59%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (10%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

17 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Inside heel hook
18
3
#86e620
RNC
18
3
#5AD3D1
Verbal tap
12
2
#d1212a
Katagatame
12
2
#fad11b
Straight ankle lock
12
2
#f58822
Armbar
6
1
#224aba
Toe hold
6
1
#ff9124
Submission
6
1
#bf1f6c
Smother tap
6
1
#22c9a5
Choke from back
6
1
17
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
19 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (26%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (47%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (5%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (5%)

9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Ezekiel
11
1
#86e620
Shoulder lock
11
1
#5AD3D1
Kimura
11
1
#d1212a
Kneebar
11
1
#fad11b
Guillotine
11
1
#f58822
Submission
11
1
#224aba
Verbal tap
11
1
#ff9124
Toe hold
11
1
#bf1f6c
Choke from back
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Joao Nicolite Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
41627Vinicius LessaVinicius LessaLReferee DecisionADCC SP91KG4F2023
41667Kaua GabrielKaua GabrielLKneebarADCC SPABSR32023
47389Rafael PaganiniRafael PaganiniLGuillotineADCC BRA188KG4F2024
47732Servio TulioServio TulioLPenADCC BRA288KG8F2024
49050Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLPts: 4x0OC OpenABS4F2024
49580Rafael AnjosRafael AnjosLDQSan Jose SPOABS4F2024
49598Dory AounLPointsSJose SPNGO91KGF2024
49599Alan SanchezAlan SanchezLSubmissionSJose SPNGOABSSF2024
50015Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLVerbal tapDenver Open94KGRR2024
50036Vinicius TratorVinicius TratorLToe holdDenver NGOABSF2024
50433Leandro CarlosLChoke from backWorld Champ.94KGR12024
51039Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLEzekielAmerican Nats94KGF2024
51099Dory AounLPts: 4x0American NGN91KGSF2024
51106Dante LeonDante LeonLShoulder lockAmerican NGNABS4F2024
51496Matheus LunaMatheus LunaLPts: 15x0OC SMOABSSF2024
51598Jackson DouglasJackson DouglasLInjuryOC SMNGOO100KGF2024
52699Mathias LunaMathias LunaLPts: 2x0JJ CON NG91KGSF2024
52708Dory AounLPts: 0x0, AdvJJ CON NGABSSF2024
52842Erol BayLKimuraADCC Vegas91KGF2024
41625Pedro HannudWReferee DecisionADCC SP91KGR12023
41663Micheal NearyWPts: 8x0ADCC SPABSR12023
41666Mike PereiraWInside heel hookADCC SPABSR22023
46077Cristiano SousaWRNCRio SMNGO97KGSF2024
46079Gildasio OliveiraWRNCRio SMNGO97KGF2024
47367Luiz CostaWRNCADCC BRA188KGR12024
47368Joao RossatoWInside heel hookADCC BRA188KGR22024
47377Reginaldo SousaWKatagatameADCC BRA188KGR32024
47379Gustavo BatistaGustavo BatistaWReferee DecisionADCC BRA188KG8F2024
47718Ignacio QuintanillaWSmother tapADCC BRA288KGR12024
47727Stefano CorreaWPointsADCC BRA288KGR22024
48693Gilberto SaraivaWChoke from backHouston Open94KGRR2024
48694Yan LucasYan LucasWReferee DecisionHouston Open94KGRR2024
49039Matheus GomesWStraight ankle lockOC Open94KGF2024
49075Alek UstimenkoWArmbarOC NGOpenABS4F2024
49076Willis NunesWillis NunesWPointsOC NGOpenABSSF2024
49573Christophe VandijckWPts: 0x0, AdvSan Jose SPO94KGSF2024
49575Rafael VasconcelosRafael VasconcelosWPts: 2x2, AdvSan Jose SPO94KGF2024
49596Yago NevesWPointsSJose SPNGO91KGSF2024
50013Damian BlazyWToe holdDenver Open94KGRR2024
50034Daniel RiesWVerbal tapDenver NGO91KGF2024
50038Daniel RiesWVerbal tapDenver NGO91KGF2024
51037Felipe PimentelWPts: 0x0, AdvAmerican Nats94KGSF2024
51495Sebastian GuevaraWStraight ankle lockOC SMOABS4F2024
51597Kevin BerbrichWPointsOC SMNGO91KGF2024
52698Josh CampbellWKatagatameJJ CON NG91KG4F2024
52833Koa BonnellWInside heel hookADCC Vegas91KG8F2024
52838Linus SchrenkWSubmissionADCC Vegas91KG4F2024
52841Tyrone GonsalvesWPts: 3x0ADCC Vegas91KGSF2024
5050 Guard Instructional by Lachlan Giles

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....