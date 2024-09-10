Helena Crevar is an American grappler and a student of John Danaher who represents the New Wave Team in the sport’s professional circuit. Crevar broke through in the professional division as a teenager and is regarded as one of the most precocious athletes ever recorded in jiu-jitsu’s elite competitive circuit, being the youngest ever ADCC World Championship podium placer at the time of her 2024 silver medal (17) and the first athlete to successfully finish an opponent with a heel hook submission in the ADCC’s female division, which also happened in 2024.
Main Achievements (Pro Level):
- Polaris 70 KG Title (2024)
- 1st Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2024)
- 2nd Place ADCC World Championship (2024)
- 2nd Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- F2W 150lb Gi Blue Belt Title (2024)
- F2W 145lb Gi purple Belt Title (2023***)
Main Achievements (Juvenile):
- F2W 145lb NOGI Teen Title (2021-2022)
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023**)
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023**)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023** / 2024**)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023)
- 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2023)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
*** Competed in rank above hers
Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Player
Weight Division: 65kg / 143 lbs
Team/Association: New Wave
Helena Crevar Biography
Helena Crevar was born on January 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, where she grew up before moving to Austin, TX, at 16.
Martial arts entered Helena’s life at an early age. By the time she was 3, Crevar was enlisted in Kajukenbo classes, a combat style originating from Hawaii that, according to Wikipedia, mixes striking and grappling techniques in its curriculum. The young Vegas native earned her junior black belt rank in this activity when she was 8 years old.
Although an avid practitioner of Kajukenbo as a child, Helena also practiced other sports during this period, such as Ballroom Dance, Ballet, Basketball, and Swimming.
Ahead of her years concerning a sporting mindset, Helena enrolled in Strength & Conditioning Classes at a local gym when she was 8. The gym’s owner was also a jiu-jitsu fan and suggested Crevar attend BJJ classes as well, which she did, quickly making that a part of her schedule.
Helena had a few different instructors during her kid’s training and competitive career, eventually reaching coach Hector Vasquez who had a strong kids program in the region. It was Vasquez who promoted Crevar to blue belt.
At the age of 15, then blue belt Helena Crevar moved to Austin, Texas to work under one of the most renowned grappling coaches in the world, John Danaher. There she quickly became recognized as a major prospect in both gi & no-gi jiu-jitsu,.
HELENA CREVAR MAIN BELT PROMOTIONS
– Blue Belt by Hector Vasquez – August 2, 2022 (15 yo)
– Purple Belt by John Danaher – September 2, 2024 (17 yo)
NOTE REGARDING HELENA CREVAR’S RECORD
Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Crevar, however, is a special case as she’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his teenage years. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records.
Considering the outstanding results against the top athletes of the sport from such an early age, including many ranked in the top 5 in the world at the time, we have opted to include every match against pro-level opponents on her record. We remind the reader that Helena was a minor up until January 2025.
Helena Crevar Grappling Record
BY POINTS
2 (13%)
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
BY SUBMISSION
12 (75%)
BY DECISION
2 (13%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
12 SUBMISSIONS WINS
BY POINTS
2 (100%)
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Helena Crevar Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|43931
|Morgan BlackMorgan Black
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC ECTrials
|65KG
|F
|2023
|52512
|Ana VieiraAna Vieira
|L
|Pts: 5x0
|ADCC
|65KG
|F
|2024
|40902
|Emily FernandezEmily Fernandez
|W
|RNC
|UFC FPI 4
|65KG
|SPF
|2023
|43916
|Maka Vickers
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC ECTrials
|65KG
|R1
|2023
|43922
|Rebecca Kirian
|W
|RNC
|ADCC ECTrials
|65KG
|8F
|2023
|43926
|April Parks
|W
|RNC
|ADCC ECTrials
|65KG
|4F
|2023
|43929
|Aislinn Oconnell
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC ECTrials
|65KG
|SF
|2023
|47644
|I. Goodman
|W
|Outside heel hook
|GrappleFest 18
|60KG
|SPF
|2024
|48448
|Alyssa Luna
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC WC Trials
|65KG
|R1
|2024
|48449
|Brethany Wright
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC WC Trials
|65KG
|R2
|2024
|48453
|Maka Vickers
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC WC Trials
|65KG
|4F
|2024
|48457
|Nicole Mathew
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC WC Trials
|65KG
|SF
|2024
|48458
|Morgan BlackMorgan Black
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|65KG
|F
|2024
|50038
|Aurelie VernAurelie Vern
|W
|Referee Decision
|UFC FP7
|NA
|SPF
|2024
|50266
|Maryia Agapova
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Pit Series 5
|NA
|SPF
|2024
|50767
|Jessika Torttila
|W
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 28
|70KG
|SPF
|2024
|52508
|Aurelie VernAurelie Vern
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC
|65KG
|4F
|2024
|52509
|Brianna Ste-MarieBrianna Ste-Marie
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC
|65KG
|SF
|2024