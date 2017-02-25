Gabriel Marangoni is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rafael Marangoni and a co-founder of the Marangoni Academy, one of the most successful grappling gyms in the state of São Paulo – Brazil. Gabriel is also one of the top featherweight competitors of his generation, known for his many medals in important tournaments such as the ADCC Brazilian Trials, the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships, as well as the IBJJF European and São Paulo Opens. Gabriel Marangoni Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Gabriel Marangoni de Oliveira Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fabio Gurgel > Demian Maia > Marcelo Fráguas > Rafael Marangoni > Gabriel Marangoni Main Achievements: ADCC Brazilian Trials Champion (2015) IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2013) IBJJF Curitiba Open Champion (2015) IBJJF Munich Winter Open Champion (2014) ADCC Romania Challenge Champion (2012) IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2016) IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2017/2015) IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Championship 3rd Place (2016) IBJJF New York Spring Open Championship 3rd Place (2016) ADCC Brazilian Trials 3rd Place (2011) Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) Team/Association: Academia Marangoni / CTBJJA Gabriel Marangoni Biography Gabriel Marangoni was born on March 21, 1991 in Mogi das Cruzes a municipality in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, located within the metropolitan region of the state capital – the city of São Paulo. In 2005, 14 year old Gabriel was introduced to jiu jitsu by his two older brothers, Marcelo and Rafael who had started training before him. Although Marcelo stopped training early in his grappling journey, Rafael became a prolific competitor and the main inspiration for Gabriel’s own jiu jitsu career. Under the guidance of Rafael Marangoni, Gabriel went through jiu jitsu’s belt system – while being assisted also by some of his brother’s influences. Coaches such as Roberto Matsumoto and Marcelo Fráguas. After 4 years and 8 months with a high standard of competitive success at a state and national level, Gabriel was promoted to black belt (2010) from the hands of his brother Rafael Marangoni, while standing at the top of the podium at a major CBJJE tournament. Gabriel and brother Rafael maintained their own academy – Academia Marangoni, while being associated with a few well known BJJ franchises such as De La Riva, Brasa, Checkmat and Zenith, always seeking the best training to better themselves and evolve their coaching knowledge. In 2016 the Marangoni Academy joined forces with the Caio Terra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association (CTBJJA), a merge forged by a great friendship between the two Mogi das Cruzes brothers and the rooster weight legend Caio Terra. Gabriel Marangoni Grappling Record 39 WINS BY POINTS 18 (46%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 21 (54%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 21 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Triangle 29 6 #86e620 Footlock 14 3 #5AD3D1 Calf slicer 10 2 #d1212a Toe hold 5 1 #fad11b Triangle armbar 5 1 #f58822 Armbar 5 1 #224aba Verbal tap 5 1 #ff9124 Submission 5 1 #bf1f6c Botinha 5 1 #22c9a5 Choke from back 5 1 #fad223 Choke 5 1 #03861f Injury 5 1 #039a1f Terra footlock 5 1 21 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 18 LOSSES BY POINTS 9 (50%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (11%) BY SUBMISSION 6 (33%) BY DECISION 1 (6%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 33 2 #86e620 Clock choke 17 1 #5AD3D1 RNC 17 1 #d1212a Bow and arrow 17 1 #fad11b Triangle 17 1 6 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Gabriel Marangoni Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 3121Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLPts: 3x0ADCC Rio Trials66KGSF20114184Max CamposLPointsEuropean NoGi70KGF20124190Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLPointsEuropean NoGiABS1/4F20126144Mauricio CristoLAdvMunich WinterABSSF20156273Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLPts: 4x2European70KGSF20156429Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLTriangleGramado Trials65KGR120157645Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 2x0ADCC66KGR120158549Italo LinsItalo LinsLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open70KG1/4F20168842Gabriel MoraesGabriel MoraesLClock chokePan American64KG1/4F20169055Isaac DoederleinIsaac DoederleinLPointsNY Spring Open70KGSF20169280Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLRNCSA Open NoGiABSF20169285Rafael MendesRafael MendesLPts: 12x0San Antonio Open70KGF20169447Marcelo MafraLPts: 6x2Las Vegas Open76KGF20169530Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 2x0World Champ.70KG1/4F20169713Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backSP BJJ Pro70KGSF20169953Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backCuritiba W. Open70KGF201610380Samir ChantreSamir ChantreLReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds67KGSF201610934Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLBow and arrowEuropean Open70KGSF20173120Marcelo AndreoliWPointsADCC Rio Trials66KG1/4F20113123Valter MotaWCalf slicerADCC Rio Trials66KG3RD20114182S. FransceschiniWFootlockEuropean NoGi70KG1/4F20124183Cristofer BarriosWPointsEuropean NoGi70KGSF20124210Romeo BalanWToe holdADCC Romenia66KGR120124211Andrei GheorgheWTriangle armbarADCC Romenia66KG1/4F20124212Eugen StanescuWArmbarADCC Romenia66KGSF20124213Octav AnechiteiWTriangleADCC RomeniaABSF20124214UnknownWVerbal tapADCC RomeniaABS1/4F20124215Mladen RashkovWPts: 2x0ADCC RomeniaABSSF20124216Nicolo BonatiWTriangleADCC RomeniaABSF20124217Ariel BarrosWPointsSao Paulo Open70KGSF20134218Bruno FonsecaWPointsSao Paulo Open70KGF20135041Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPts: 4x2Circuito Paulista70KGF20146143UnknownWPointsMunich WinterABS1/4F20156145Julien GaillardWN/AMunich Winter70KGSF20156146Carlos GoncalvesWN/AMunich Winter70KGF20156270Johnnathan ThomasWFootlockEuropean70KG1/4F20156770UnknownWCalf slicerADCC SP66KGR120156771Thales NakassuWPointsADCC SP66KG1/4F20156772Mario AndreWN/A6773Claudevan MartinsWPointsADCC SP66KGSF20156775Alexandre VieiraWPts: 3x0ADCC SP66KGF20157251Herbert MaedaWSubmissionCuritiba Open70KGSF20157252Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPointsCuritiba Open70KGF20158543Vitor MoraesWPts: 5x0European Open70KGR120168835Takahito YoshiokaWTrianglePan American64KGR120169040David DomzalskiWPointsCh. NoGi S. Open67KGF20169283Rick SlombaWFootlockSan Antonio Open70KGSF20169524Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWBotinhaWorld Champ.70KGR220169712Franciedson F.WChoke from backSP BJJ Pro70KG1/4F20169952Jackson MonguilhottWChokeCuritiba W. Open70KGSF20169964Higor XavierWInjuryCuritiba NoGi Open67KGF201610210Rick SlombaWTriangleBJJ Pro LA70KGF201610375Jonathan BurenWTerra footlockNoGi Worlds67KGR1201610378Ian SandersWPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds67KG1/4F201610706Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPts: 8x6South American70KGF201610927Ian SandersWTriangleEuropean Open70KG1/8F201710932Caio NunesWTriangleEuropean Open70KG1/4F2017 Gabriel Marangoni vs Valter Mota (2011) Gabriel Marangoni vs Isaque Paiva (2016)