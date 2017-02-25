Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Gabriel Marangoni
Gabriel Marangoni

Gabriel Marangoni is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Rafael Marangoni and a co-founder of the Marangoni Academy, one of the most successful grappling gyms in the state of São Paulo – Brazil. Gabriel is also one of the top featherweight competitors of his generation, known for his many medals in important tournaments such as the ADCC Brazilian Trials, the IBJJF World No-Gi Championships, as well as the IBJJF European and São Paulo Opens.

Gabriel Marangoni Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Marangoni de Oliveira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fabio Gurgel > Demian Maia > Marcelo Fráguas > Rafael Marangoni > Gabriel Marangoni

Main Achievements:

  • ADCC Brazilian Trials Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2013)
  • IBJJF Curitiba Open Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF Munich Winter Open Champion (2014)
  • ADCC Romania Challenge Champion (2012)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2017/2015)
  • IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Championship 3rd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF New York Spring Open Championship 3rd Place (2016)
  • ADCC Brazilian Trials 3rd Place (2011)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Academia Marangoni / CTBJJA

Gabriel Marangoni Biography

Gabriel Marangoni was born on March 21, 1991 in Mogi das Cruzes a municipality in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, located within the metropolitan region of the state capital – the city of São Paulo.

In 2005, 14 year old Gabriel was introduced to jiu jitsu by his two older brothers, Marcelo and Rafael who had started training before him. Although Marcelo stopped training early in his grappling journey, Rafael became a prolific competitor and the main inspiration for Gabriel’s own jiu jitsu career.

Under the guidance of Rafael Marangoni, Gabriel went through jiu jitsu’s belt system – while being assisted also by some of his brother’s influences. Coaches such as Roberto Matsumoto and Marcelo Fráguas. After 4 years and 8 months with a high standard of competitive success at a state and national level, Gabriel was promoted to black belt (2010) from the hands of his brother Rafael Marangoni, while standing at the top of the podium at a major CBJJE tournament.

Gabriel and brother Rafael maintained their own academy – Academia Marangoni, while being associated with a few well known BJJ franchises such as De La Riva, Brasa, Checkmat and Zenith, always seeking the best training to better themselves and evolve their coaching knowledge. In 2016 the Marangoni Academy joined forces with the Caio Terra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association (CTBJJA), a merge forged by a great friendship between the two Mogi das Cruzes brothers and the rooster weight legend Caio Terra.

Gabriel Marangoni Grappling Record

39 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    18 (46%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    21 (54%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

21 SUBMISSIONS WINS

(100%) SUBMISSIONS
18 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    9 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Gabriel Marangoni Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
3121Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLPts: 3x0ADCC Rio Trials66KGSF2011
4184Max CamposLPointsEuropean NoGi70KGF2012
4190Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLPointsEuropean NoGiABS1/4F2012
6144Mauricio CristoLAdvMunich WinterABSSF2015
6273Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLPts: 4x2European70KGSF2015
6429Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLTriangleGramado Trials65KGR12015
7645Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 2x0ADCC66KGR12015
8549Italo LinsItalo LinsLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open70KG1/4F2016
8842Gabriel MoraesGabriel MoraesLClock chokePan American64KG1/4F2016
9055Isaac DoederleinIsaac DoederleinLPointsNY Spring Open70KGSF2016
9280Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLRNCSA Open NoGiABSF2016
9285Rafael MendesRafael MendesLPts: 12x0San Antonio Open70KGF2016
9447Marcelo MafraLPts: 6x2Las Vegas Open76KGF2016
9530Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 2x0World Champ.70KG1/4F2016
9713Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backSP BJJ Pro70KGSF2016
9953Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLChoke from backCuritiba W. Open70KGF2016
10380Samir ChantreSamir ChantreLReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds67KGSF2016
10934Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLBow and arrowEuropean Open70KGSF2017
3120Marcelo AndreoliWPointsADCC Rio Trials66KG1/4F2011
3123Valter MotaWCalf slicerADCC Rio Trials66KG3RD2011
4182S. FransceschiniWFootlockEuropean NoGi70KG1/4F2012
4183Cristofer BarriosWPointsEuropean NoGi70KGSF2012
4210Romeo BalanWToe holdADCC Romenia66KGR12012
4211Andrei GheorgheWTriangle armbarADCC Romenia66KG1/4F2012
4212Eugen StanescuWArmbarADCC Romenia66KGSF2012
4213Octav AnechiteiWTriangleADCC RomeniaABSF2012
4214UnknownWVerbal tapADCC RomeniaABS1/4F2012
4215Mladen RashkovWPts: 2x0ADCC RomeniaABSSF2012
4216Nicolo BonatiWTriangleADCC RomeniaABSF2012
4217Ariel BarrosWPointsSao Paulo Open70KGSF2013
4218Bruno FonsecaWPointsSao Paulo Open70KGF2013
5041Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPts: 4x2Circuito Paulista70KGF2014
6143UnknownWPointsMunich WinterABS1/4F2015
6145Julien GaillardWN/AMunich Winter70KGSF2015
6146Carlos GoncalvesWN/AMunich Winter70KGF2015
6270Johnnathan ThomasWFootlockEuropean70KG1/4F2015
6770UnknownWCalf slicerADCC SP66KGR12015
6771Thales NakassuWPointsADCC SP66KG1/4F2015
6772Mario AndreWN/A
6773Claudevan MartinsWPointsADCC SP66KGSF2015
6775Alexandre VieiraWPts: 3x0ADCC SP66KGF2015
7251Herbert MaedaWSubmissionCuritiba Open70KGSF2015
7252Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPointsCuritiba Open70KGF2015
8543Vitor MoraesWPts: 5x0European Open70KGR12016
8835Takahito YoshiokaWTrianglePan American64KGR12016
9040David DomzalskiWPointsCh. NoGi S. Open67KGF2016
9283Rick SlombaWFootlockSan Antonio Open70KGSF2016
9524Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWBotinhaWorld Champ.70KGR22016
9712Franciedson F.WChoke from backSP BJJ Pro70KG1/4F2016
9952Jackson MonguilhottWChokeCuritiba W. Open70KGSF2016
9964Higor XavierWInjuryCuritiba NoGi Open67KGF2016
10210Rick SlombaWTriangleBJJ Pro LA70KGF2016
10375Jonathan BurenWTerra footlockNoGi Worlds67KGR12016
10378Ian SandersWPts: 6x2NoGi Worlds67KG1/4F2016
10706Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWPts: 8x6South American70KGF2016
10927Ian SandersWTriangleEuropean Open70KG1/8F2017
10932Caio NunesWTriangleEuropean Open70KG1/4F2017

Gabriel Marangoni vs Valter Mota (2011)

Gabriel Marangoni vs Isaque Paiva (2016)

