Florian Bayili is a professional jiu-jitsu player born in Burkina Faso who grew up in Belgium, where he earned his black belt from coach Dieter Truyen at the Brussels BJJ Academy (BBJJA). Bayili was recognized as one of the hottest prospects on the European circuit after his brilliant campaign as a brown belt (2021-2022) when he earned important medals in many tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (IBJJF) & Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) associations, he would later cement that claim in the professional division.
Full Name: Florian Bayili
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Rodrigo Medeiros > Felipe Costa > Florian Bayili
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)
- 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 / 2021*** brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 brown)
- 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2022 brown)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
*** In 2021 the World Pro event was held twice and Florian placed 2nd in both tournaments.
Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: BBJJA / Dream Art
Florian Bayili Biography
Florian Bayili was born on March 19, 1996, in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, a West African country bordering Mali, Ghana, Niger, and other countries in the region. He arrived in Belgium at age 7, where he spent his formative years.
A natural athlete, Florian started practicing sports upon arrival in the Old Continent, including climbing, basketball, swimming, and football – a sport he played competitively, reaching Belgium’s 3rd division.
Among the array of extra-curricular activities Florian began when he first settled in Belgium was jiu-jitsu, which he started at the age of 7 in Brussels under the guidance of Dieter Truyen, and later with the help and influence of Daan Bauwens as well.
Although a competent athlete in the sports he practiced, jiu-jitsu was where he shined through the most, going on to achieve medals on the international circuit. Despite his connection with Truyen at BBJJA, Bayili also looked for more competitive training environments outside his country during his development as an athlete, seeking gyms like Cicero Costha during his colored belt career. Florian’s outstanding work there led to his black belt promotion on July 3, 2023.
Early in 2024, Florian Bayili was approached by the Dream Art team leaders to become part of their squad, which he accepted, while maintaining his home base in Belgium.
Florian Bayili Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
11 (65%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (18%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
3 (18%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
3 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
6 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (8%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
4 (33%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (8%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Florian Bayili Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|38267
|Meyram MaquineMeyram Maquine
|L
|Choke from back
|ADGS LDN
|69KG
|SF
|2023
|38273
|Julio Arantes
|L
|Terra lock
|ADGS LDN
|69KG
|RPC
|2023
|39751
|Thiago Marques
|L
|Toe hold
|ADGS ABD
|69KG
|SF
|2023
|39756
|Pedro Marques
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADGS ABD
|69KG
|3RD
|2023
|44780
|Sebastian SerpaSebastian Serpa
|L
|Pts: 1x0
|World Pro
|69KG
|4F
|2023
|44797
|Jefferson Fagundes
|L
|Pts: 7x3
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2023
|45265
|Charles Adorian
|L
|Points
|Paris Open
|ABS
|F
|2023
|45516
|Gyula Szabo
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Dublin FO
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|46365
|Diego SodreDiego Sodre
|L
|Choke from back
|European Open
|70KG
|8F
|2024
|47903
|Fabricio AndreyFabricio Andrey
|L
|Pts: 5x4
|Pan American
|70KG
|4F
|2024
|48678
|Diego OliveiraDiego Oliveira
|L
|Pts: 2x2
|ADGS Rome
|69KG
|SF
|2024
|48683
|Thiago MacedoThiago Macedo
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADGS Rome
|69KG
|RPC
|2024
|38264
|Joao Oliveira
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADGS LDN
|69KG
|4F
|2023
|39745
|Mansur Khabibulla
|W
|Pts: 5x5
|ADGS ABD
|69KG
|R1
|2023
|39749
|Dzhimsher Razmadze
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|ADGS ABD
|69KG
|4F
|2023
|39754
|Vladimir Kuchmistyi
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS ABD
|69KG
|RPC
|2023
|44789
|Hyeonwoo Han
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2023
|44793
|Mansur Khabibulla
|W
|Pts: 3x2
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2023
|44795
|Walter Alamo
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2023
|45262
|Geiel Gomes
|W
|Adv
|Paris Open
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|45487
|Cleison Gabriel
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Dublin FO
|70KG
|SF
|2023
|45488
|Fabio Fernandes
|W
|Toe hold
|Dublin FO
|70KG
|F
|2023
|45508
|Bruno Marques
|W
|Armbar
|Dublin FO
|ABS
|R1
|2023
|45512
|Harry Loseby
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Dublin FO
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|46362
|Dany Pla
|W
|Bow and arrow
|European Open
|70KG
|R1
|2024
|47888
|Daniel MairaDaniel Maira
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Pan American
|70KG
|R1
|2024
|47893
|Sebastian SerpaSebastian Serpa
|W
|Pts: 8x4
|Pan American
|70KG
|8F
|2024
|48667
|Isaac Rossi
|W
|Pts: 9x0
|ADGS Rome
|69KG
|8F
|2024
|48674
|Matheus Onda
|W
|Pts: 3x1
|ADGS Rome
|69KG
|4F
|2024