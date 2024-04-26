Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Florian Bayili

Florian Bayili is a professional jiu-jitsu player born in Burkina Faso who grew up in Belgium, where he earned his black belt from coach Dieter Truyen at the Brussels BJJ Academy (BBJJA). Bayili was recognized as one of the hottest prospects on the European circuit after his brilliant campaign as a brown belt (2021-2022) when he earned important medals in many tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (IBJJF) & Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) associations, he would later cement that claim in the professional division.

Florian Bayili Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Florian Bayili

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Rodrigo Medeiros > Felipe Costa > Florian Bayili

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 / 2021*** brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2022 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
*** In 2021 the World Pro event was held twice and Florian placed 2nd in both tournaments.

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: BBJJA / Dream Art

Florian Bayili Biography

Florian Bayili was born on March 19, 1996, in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, a West African country bordering Mali, Ghana, Niger, and other countries in the region. He arrived in Belgium at age 7, where he spent his formative years.

A natural athlete, Florian started practicing sports upon arrival in the Old Continent, including climbing, basketball, swimming, and football – a sport he played competitively, reaching Belgium’s 3rd division.

Among the array of extra-curricular activities Florian began when he first settled in Belgium was jiu-jitsu, which he started at the age of 7 in Brussels under the guidance of Dieter Truyen, and later with the help and influence of Daan Bauwens as well.

Although a competent athlete in the sports he practiced, jiu-jitsu was where he shined through the most, going on to achieve medals on the international circuit. Despite his connection with Truyen at BBJJA, Bayili also looked for more competitive training environments outside his country during his development as an athlete, seeking gyms like Cicero Costha during his colored belt career. Florian’s outstanding work there led to his black belt promotion on July 3, 2023.

Early in 2024, Florian Bayili was approached by the Dream Art team leaders to become part of their squad, which he accepted, while maintaining his home base in Belgium.

Florian Bayili Grappling Record

17 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    11 (65%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (18%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (18%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Toe hold
33
1
#86e620
Armbar
33
1
#5AD3D1
Bow and arrow
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
50
2
#86e620
Terra lock
25
1
#5AD3D1
Toe hold
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Florian Bayili Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
38267Meyram MaquineMeyram MaquineLChoke from backADGS LDN69KGSF2023
38273Julio ArantesLTerra lockADGS LDN69KGRPC2023
39751Thiago MarquesLToe holdADGS ABD69KGSF2023
39756Pedro MarquesLPts: 2x0ADGS ABD69KG3RD2023
44780Sebastian SerpaSebastian SerpaLPts: 1x0World Pro69KG4F2023
44797Jefferson FagundesLPts: 7x3World Pro69KGRPC2023
45265Charles AdorianLPointsParis OpenABSF2023
45516Gyula SzaboLPts: 0x0, AdvDublin FOABSSF2023
46365Diego SodreDiego SodreLChoke from backEuropean Open70KG8F2024
47903Fabricio AndreyFabricio AndreyLPts: 5x4Pan American70KG4F2024
48678Diego OliveiraDiego OliveiraLPts: 2x2ADGS Rome69KGSF2024
48683Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLReferee DecisionADGS Rome69KGRPC2024
38264Joao OliveiraWPts: 2x0ADGS LDN69KG4F2023
39745Mansur KhabibullaWPts: 5x5ADGS ABD69KGR12023
39749Dzhimsher RazmadzeWPts: 1x0ADGS ABD69KG4F2023
39754Vladimir KuchmistyiWPts: 2x1ADGS ABD69KGRPC2023
44789Hyeonwoo HanWPts: 2x0World Pro69KGRPC2023
44793Mansur KhabibullaWPts: 3x2World Pro69KGRPC2023
44795Walter AlamoWPts: 1x0World Pro69KGRPC2023
45262Geiel GomesWAdvParis OpenABS4F2023
45487Cleison GabrielWPts: 2x2, AdvDublin FO70KGSF2023
45488Fabio FernandesWToe holdDublin FO70KGF2023
45508Bruno MarquesWArmbarDublin FOABSR12023
45512Harry LosebyWPts: 0x0, AdvDublin FOABS4F2023
46362Dany PlaWBow and arrowEuropean Open70KGR12024
47888Daniel MairaDaniel MairaWPts: 2x0Pan American70KGR12024
47893Sebastian SerpaSebastian SerpaWPts: 8x4Pan American70KG8F2024
48667Isaac RossiWPts: 9x0ADGS Rome69KG8F2024
48674Matheus OndaWPts: 3x1ADGS Rome69KG4F2024
