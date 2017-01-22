IBJJF European Open 2017 Results: Leandro Lo Earns the Double!

JANUARY 22 – 2017 and the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) European Open has just passed. Held in Odivelas, Portugal (nearby Lisbon) the event has continuously grown and provided excellent matches throughout the years, proving the level of European talent has kept up with our sport’s evolution.

This year the black belt divisions were stacked with local talent. Particularly Polish, Spanish, Italian and Scandinavian athletes, all showing a high standard of grappling. A special note to Adam Wardzinski (Polish), Jesse Urholin (Finnish), Karim Khalifa (French) and Paivi Aittamaa (Finnish) – all medallists in the adult black belt divisions for their respective countries with some really nice high-level performances.

On the United States front this was one of the best performances by the Northern Hemisphere squad in the history of the European Open. 5 American finalists with Kristina Barlaan, Tanner Rice, Alec Baulding, Gianni Grippo and also Mackenzie Dern who lead the way, being the only champion from the group.

Another angle worth mentioning in this year’s Euros was the variety of nationalities on the top 3 of this tournament (9), which we believe to be a record for a major IBJJF tournament at adult black belt. Below are the results of the finals in these BB divisions.

MALE ADULT DIVISIONS

ROOSTER/GALO FINAL

Koji Shibamoto defeated Rodnei Barbosa on advantages (2×2 pts)

3rd Place: Guilherme Montenegro/ Vincent Nguyen

LIGHT-FEATHER/PLUMA FINAL

Mikey Musumeci defeated Gabriel Moraes by way of 2×0 pts

3rd Place: Hiago George / João Miyao

FEATHER/PENA FINAL

Rubens “Cobrinha” Charles defeated Gianni Grippo by way of 5×0 pts

3rd Place: Gabriel Marangoni / Isaque Paiva

LIGHT/LEVE FINAL

Luan Carvalho closed the division with Márcio André for Nova Uniao

3rd Place: Andris Brunovskis / Masahiro Iwasaki

MIDDLE/MÉDIO FINAL

Marcos Tinoco defeated Alec Bauling by way of 4×2 pts

3rd Place: Isaque Bahiense / Jaime Canuto

MEDIUM-HEAVY/MEIO-PESADO FINAL

Rodrigo “Pimpolho” Fajardo defeated Horlando Monteiro by way of 2×0 pts

3rd Place: Matheus Spirandeli / Vinicius Garcia

HEAVY/PESADO FINAL

Leandro Lo defeated Tanner Rice by way of Armbar

3rd Place: Adam Wardzinski / Jesse Urholin

SUPER-HEAVY/SUPER-PESADO FINAL

Mahamed Aly defeated Lucio “Lagarto” Rodrigues by way of 2×0 pts

3rd Place: Chris Bowe / Vitor Toledo

ULTRA-HEAVY/PESADÍSSIMO FINAL

Igor Silva closed the division with Ricardo Evangelista for GF Team.

3rd Place: Carlos Farias / Gustavo Dias Elias

OPEN WEIGHT/ABSOLUTO FINAL

Leandro Lo defeated Claudio Calasans by way of 4×0 pts



FEMALE ADULT DIVISIONS

ROOSTER/GALO FINAL

Serena Gabrielli defeated Outi Jarvilehto by way of Points 4×2 pts

LIGHT-FEATHER/PLUMA FINAL

Gezary Matuda defeated Kristina Barlaan by way of 15×0 pts

FEATHER/PENA FINAL

Mackenzie Dern defeated Emilie Thylin by way of referee decision

LIGHT/LEVE FINAL

Beatriz Mesquita defeated Luiza Monteiro by way of advantages (0x0 pts)

MIDDLE/MÉDIO FINAL

Ana Carolina “Baby” Vieira defeated Paivi Aittamaa by way of slide-in choke from the back

MEDIUM-HEAVY/MEIO-PESADO FINAL

Nathiely de Jesus defeated Ida “Xuxu” floisvil by way of choke

HEAVY/PESADO FINAL

Claudia Do Val by WO

SUPER-HEAVY/SUPER-PESADO FINAL

Tayane Porfirio defeated Venla Luukkonen by way of choke from the mount

OPEN WEIGHT/ABSOLUTO FINAL

Tayane Porfirio defeated Beatriz Mesquita by way of 1 advantage (0x0 pts)

