Arthur Detânico is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Mateus Bernardi, and one of the main lightweight (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs) grapplers to have originated from the Gaucho region, south of Brazil. Lesser known to mainstream BJJ fans during his colored belts career, Detânico’s prominence in the sport took place soon after his black belt promotion, after his outstanding debut performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) South Brazilian Championship.
Arthur Detânico Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Arthur de Araujo Detânico
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > José Mario Sperry > Fernando Paradeda > Mateus Bernardi (Alemão) > Arthur Detanico
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Floripa Fall International Open (2019)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place CBLP Brazilian Nationals (2017 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015 purple)
- 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016 purple)
Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks
Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: JABJJ
Arthur Detânico Biography
Arthur Detânico was born on March 02, 1994, in the Southern region of Brazil known as Serra Gaúcha (Gaucho Highlands).
Influenced by his cousin, who trained jiu-jitsu, Arthur joined ‘Academia JA’ of Mateus ‘Alemão’ Bernardi and Antônio “Jamanta” Moro at the age of 13, falling in love with the sport and its competitive outlet.
Although fully embedded in the jiu-jitsu lifestyle from early on in his training, it was only as a purple belt that Detânico started contemplating earning a living from grappling, particularly after being offered a coaching position at the gym.
Conquering plenty of local tournaments, always testing himself in the open weight division as well, Arthur kept progressing through the belt rank, eventually earning his black belt by the end of 2018 from the hands of his longtime coach Mateus Bernardi.
Lesser known to those outside the Gaúcho region bubble, Arthur’s black belt debut performance turned a few heads his way, launching Detânico to a more mainstream audience. A high-level output the young athlete continued to display from then on, with much of the credit for this success being accredited to Arthur’s mental coach, Mr. Leonardo Chebar.
Arthur Detanico Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
2 (20%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
8 (80%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
8 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
0 (0%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (100%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Arthur Detanico Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|19738
|Vinicius PereiraVinicius Pereira
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Brasileiro
|76KG
|R3
|2019
|18599
|Ygor RodriguesYgor Rodrigues
|W
|Footlock
|South Brazilian
|76KG
|R1
|2019
|18601
|Juliano Rocha
|W
|Footlock
|South Brazilian
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|18602
|Matheus Knorr
|W
|Toe hold
|South Brazilian
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|18603
|Luciano Bernert
|W
|Toe hold
|South Brazilian
|76KG
|F
|2019
|19200
|Bruno Bressan
|W
|Straigh ankle lock
|Floripa Fall Open
|76KG
|R1
|2019
|19203
|Ricardo Rocha
|W
|Straigh ankle lock
|Floripa Fall Open
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|19205
|Matheus Linhares
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Floripa Fall Open
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|19207
|Luciano Bernert
|W
|Straigh ankle lock
|Floripa Fall Open
|76KG
|F
|2019
|19728
|Thiano Alves
|W
|Points
|Brasileiro
|76KG
|R1
|2019
|19734
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|W
|Straigh ankle lock
|Brasileiro
|76KG
|R2
|2019
Arthur Detânico vs Luciano Bernert
