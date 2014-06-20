Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Arthur Detânico
, / 637 0

Arthur Detânico

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Heel Hook Instructional by John Danaher

Arthur Detânico is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Mateus Bernardi, and one of the main lightweight (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs) grapplers to have originated from the Gaucho region, south of Brazil. Lesser known to mainstream BJJ fans during his colored belts career, Detânico’s prominence in the sport took place soon after his black belt promotion, after his outstanding debut performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) South Brazilian Championship.

Arthur Detânico Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Arthur de Araujo Detânico

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > José Mario Sperry > Fernando Paradeda > Mateus Bernardi (Alemão) > Arthur Detanico

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Floripa Fall International Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBLP Brazilian Nationals (2017 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: JABJJ

Arthur Detânico Biography

Arthur Detânico was born on March 02, 1994, in the Southern region of Brazil known as Serra Gaúcha (Gaucho Highlands).

Influenced by his cousin, who trained jiu-jitsu, Arthur joined ‘Academia JA’ of Mateus ‘Alemão’ Bernardi and Antônio “Jamanta” Moro at the age of 13, falling in love with the sport and its competitive outlet.

Although fully embedded in the jiu-jitsu lifestyle from early on in his training, it was only as a purple belt that Detânico started contemplating earning a living from grappling, particularly after being offered a coaching position at the gym.

Conquering plenty of local tournaments, always testing himself in the open weight division as well, Arthur kept progressing through the belt rank, eventually earning his black belt by the end of 2018 from the hands of his longtime coach Mateus Bernardi.

Lesser known to those outside the Gaúcho region bubble, Arthur’s black belt debut performance turned a few heads his way, launching Detânico to a more mainstream audience. A high-level output the young athlete continued to display from then on, with much of the credit for this success being accredited to Arthur’s mental coach, Mr. Leonardo Chebar.

Arthur Detanico Grappling Record

10 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (80%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Straigh ankle lock
50
4
#86e620
Footlock
25
2
#5AD3D1
Toe hold
25
2
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
1 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (100%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Arthur Detanico Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
19738Vinicius PereiraVinicius PereiraLPts: 2x2, AdvBrasileiro76KGR32019
18599Ygor RodriguesYgor RodriguesWFootlockSouth Brazilian76KGR12019
18601Juliano RochaWFootlockSouth Brazilian76KG4F2019
18602Matheus KnorrWToe holdSouth Brazilian76KGSF2019
18603Luciano BernertWToe holdSouth Brazilian76KGF2019
19200Bruno BressanWStraigh ankle lockFloripa Fall Open76KGR12019
19203Ricardo RochaWStraigh ankle lockFloripa Fall Open76KG4F2019
19205Matheus LinharesWPts: 4x2Floripa Fall Open76KGSF2019
19207Luciano BernertWStraigh ankle lockFloripa Fall Open76KGF2019
19728Thiano AlvesWPointsBrasileiro76KGR12019
19734Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroWStraigh ankle lockBrasileiro76KGR22019

Arthur Detânico vs Luciano Bernert

Guard Passing Instructional by Lucas Lepri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tatami Fightwear
Gordon Ryan Instructionals
John Danaher Instructionals
Ben Askren Wrestling Instructional
Renato Canuto Armbars Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN