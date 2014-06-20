Arthur Detânico is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Mateus Bernardi, and one of the main lightweight (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs) grapplers to have originated from the Gaucho region, south of Brazil. Lesser known to mainstream BJJ fans during his colored belts career, Detânico’s prominence in the sport took place soon after his black belt promotion, after his outstanding debut performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) South Brazilian Championship.

Arthur Detânico Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Arthur de Araujo Detânico

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > José Mario Sperry > Fernando Paradeda > Mateus Bernardi (Alemão) > Arthur Detanico

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Floripa Fall International Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBLP Brazilian Nationals (2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2015 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Footlocks

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: JABJJ

Arthur Detânico Biography

Arthur Detânico was born on March 02, 1994, in the Southern region of Brazil known as Serra Gaúcha (Gaucho Highlands).

Influenced by his cousin, who trained jiu-jitsu, Arthur joined ‘Academia JA’ of Mateus ‘Alemão’ Bernardi and Antônio “Jamanta” Moro at the age of 13, falling in love with the sport and its competitive outlet.

Although fully embedded in the jiu-jitsu lifestyle from early on in his training, it was only as a purple belt that Detânico started contemplating earning a living from grappling, particularly after being offered a coaching position at the gym.

Conquering plenty of local tournaments, always testing himself in the open weight division as well, Arthur kept progressing through the belt rank, eventually earning his black belt by the end of 2018 from the hands of his longtime coach Mateus Bernardi.

Lesser known to those outside the Gaúcho region bubble, Arthur’s black belt debut performance turned a few heads his way, launching Detânico to a more mainstream audience. A high-level output the young athlete continued to display from then on, with much of the credit for this success being accredited to Arthur’s mental coach, Mr. Leonardo Chebar.

Arthur Detanico Grappling Record 10 WINS BY POINTS

2 ( 20 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

8 ( 80 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Straigh ankle lock 50 4 #86e620 Footlock 25 2 #5AD3D1 Toe hold 25 2 8 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 100 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Arthur Detanico Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 19738 Vinicius Pereira Vinicius Pereira L Pts: 2x2, Adv Brasileiro 76KG R3 2019 18599 Ygor Rodrigues Ygor Rodrigues W Footlock South Brazilian 76KG R1 2019 18601 Juliano Rocha W Footlock South Brazilian 76KG 4F 2019 18602 Matheus Knorr W Toe hold South Brazilian 76KG SF 2019 18603 Luciano Bernert W Toe hold South Brazilian 76KG F 2019 19200 Bruno Bressan W Straigh ankle lock Floripa Fall Open 76KG R1 2019 19203 Ricardo Rocha W Straigh ankle lock Floripa Fall Open 76KG 4F 2019 19205 Matheus Linhares W Pts: 4x2 Floripa Fall Open 76KG SF 2019 19207 Luciano Bernert W Straigh ankle lock Floripa Fall Open 76KG F 2019 19728 Thiano Alves W Points Brasileiro 76KG R1 2019 19734 Alexandre Molinaro Alexandre Molinaro W Straigh ankle lock Brasileiro 76KG R2 2019

Arthur Detânico vs Luciano Bernert

