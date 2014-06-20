Deandre Corbe is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Nestor Bayot, with vast experience in Muay Thai and folkstyle wrestling. Deandre is one of the prime BJJ featherweight competitors of his generation, a reputation he conquered while working towards a career in Mechanical Engineering in parallel with his combat sports activities. Although already regarded as a rising talent, Corbe’s value in grappling was raised substantially after his promotion to black belt (2018), having, since then, beaten some of the top-ranked athletes in this sport.

Deandre Corbe Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Deandre Villarama Corbe

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Luiz Palhares > Nestor Bayot > Deandre Corbe

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF NY Spring Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Cincinnati Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Nashville Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Washington DC Spring Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Coastal BJJ

Deandre Corbe Biography

Deandre Corbe was born on December 2, 1995, in Toronto, Canada, moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States of America.

Deandre’s introduction to martial arts was made by way of Muay Thai (Thai boxing), an activity the young Canadian native started at the age of 11, going on to take part in a number of exhibition matches during his teenage years, while also competing in various sanctioned Muay Thai/kickboxing bouts. All of which were contributing factors to him being asked to work as an instructor by the age of 15.

At Deandre’s martial arts gym, there were also Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes, and it didn’t take long for Corbe to be convinced to try a session with coach Nestor Bayot. A first class that took place sometime in September 2009, when Deandre was 13 years old.

BJJ competition soon became part of Deandre’s life, and during middle school, hoping to improve an area he was lacking in grappling, Corbe decided to join the local wrestling team. Although he entered this sport as a way to complement his jiu-jitsu, Corbe ended up playing for 4 years, throughout high school, setting up his school’s wrestling record with 142 wins. Corbe has often credited his time in wrestling as one of the keys to his success, not only from the technicality of this ancient sport to the mental fortitude and work ethics it helps to develop.

Although extremely talented and with great success on the mats, Deandre never abandoned academia in pursuit of a full-time athlete lifestyle. Spending his time between jiu-jitsu and a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering – later going on to have a successful career in this field of work.

On June 7, 2018, Deandre Corbe was promoted to black belt by his longtime instructor Nestor Bayot. Corbe was the first grappler developed by Bayot’s kids’ program from white to black belt.

Deandre Corbe vs Rick Slomba

