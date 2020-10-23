Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Arya Esfandmaz

Arya Esfandmaz is a British grappler, founder of the Pure Jiu-Jitsu Academy, and a black belt in both judo and jiu-jitsu, the latter awarded by Lúcio Rodrigues (Lagarto), who also worked extensively with Roger Gracie in London, England. Although Esfandmaz spent extended periods of his career competing in the Asian circuit, he gained his notoriety when competing in Europe by conquering important medals on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, namely in the European Open and British National Championships.

Arya Esfandmaz Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Arya Esfandmaz

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Lúcio Rodrigues > Arya Esfandmaz

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2016)
  • 1st Place IBJJF British Nationals (2017)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Copenhagen Open (2017)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2018)
  • 2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, TYO (2018)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Asian Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Tokyo Open (2018)

Main Achievements (Brown Belt):

  • 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, TYO (2015)
  • 1st Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2015)
  • 1st Place TUFF Invitational Championship (2015)
  • 2nd Place UAEJJF World Pro Championship (2015)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF London Winter Open (2015)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Pure JJ

Arya Esfandmaz Biography

Arya Esfandmaz was born on May 31, 1989, in London, England, United Kingdom.

Although Arya was born in the UK, his father had been a dedicated Iranian wrestler in his own youth, prior to his move to Europe and believed combat sports helped shape the personalities of his children. Unable to find a good wrestling club in London, Mr. Esfandmaz senior opted to sign his son to judo instead. Arya was 4 years old when he joined one of England’s most prestigious judo clubs, the Budokwai – the oldest Japanese martial arts club in Europe.

Although initiated in martial arts through judo, in London – a sport in which he would earn the rank of black belt at the age of 20 – when Arya Esfandmaz moved to South Korea, he decided to add the local martial art of taekwondo to his sporting activities. It was also while living in the Asian country that the young Englishman first tried mixed martial arts.

While training mixed martial arts in Korea, Arya sparred with a few Japanese grapplers who opened his eyes towards the effectiveness of groundwork in MMA. This experience led him to seek a jiu-jitsu club upon his return to London, first training with Luiz Tosta when he was 18 years old, and shortly after moving to Gracie Barra under the guidance of Lúcio Rodrigues, also known as Lagarto.

Lagarto was in charge of Arya’s development as a grappler from white to black belt, a rank he earned in late 2015. His relationship with team GB would end in 2017, when Arya decided to make some changes to his training, then moving to Roger Gracie‘s academy.

In 2019, after a few years coaching for other gyms, Arya Esfandmaz opened his own academy, Pure Jiu-Jitsu, in West London, with the full approval of his instructor, Roger Gracie.

Arya Esfandmaz Grappling Record

22 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    11 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    11 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

11 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
36
4
#86e620
Triangle
18
2
#5AD3D1
Bow and arrow
9
1
#d1212a
Wristlock
9
1
#fad11b
Armbar
9
1
#f58822
Kneebar
9
1
#224aba
Footlock
9
1
11
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
16 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    12 (75%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (19%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
33
1
#86e620
Toe hold
33
1
#5AD3D1
Katagatame
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Arya Esfandmaz Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
8946Alexandro CeconiLArmbarEuropean Open100KG4F2016
9038Alan FinfouAlan FinfouLPointsUK National Pro94KGF2016
9040Alan FinfouAlan FinfouLPointsUK National ProABSF2016
9519R. EvangelistaR. EvangelistaLPts: 16x0World ProABS8F2016
9619Isaac DulLToe holdWorld Pro94KG8F2016
11467Isaque BahienseIsaque BahienseLPts: 11x2European OpenABS8F2017
11585Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyLPts: 14x4European Open100KG4F2017
12022Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLPts: 16x2Grand Slam LDN94KGSF2017
12025Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 23x0Grand Slam LDN94KG3RD2017
14086Maximiliano CamposLN/ALondon Fall OpenABSSF2017
14884Nelton PontesNelton PontesLPts: 18x0European Open100KGF2018
16493Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioLPts: 24x2World Champ.94KG8F2018
16939Rudson MateusRudson MateusLPts: 9x0Grand Slam TYO94KGF2018
17840Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPointsLondon Fall Open100KGF2018
18814Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLKatagatameEuropean Open100KGSF2019
22503Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonLReferee DecisionPolaris 12104KGSPF2019
6666Robson GracieRobson GracieWPointsLondon WO100KGSF2015
6667Chris BoweWPointsLondon WO100KGF2015
9039Thiago BorgesThiago BorgesWChoke from backUK National ProABSSF2016
9111Karim KhalifaWPointsLondon WO100KGSF2016
9393Fabricio CarvalhoWPointsRome Open100KG4F2016
9394Angelo MarinoWPointsRome Open100KGSF2016
9509Antonio JuniorWPts: 2x0World ProABSR22016
9613Karol MigoWPts: 2x0World Pro94KGR12016
9616Antonio JuniorWPointsWorld Pro94KGR12016
10731M. MaciejewskiWChoke from backLondon Pro100KGF2016
12020Alexander BayerWWristlockGrand Slam LDN94KG4F2017
13222Florent MinguetWChoke from backBritish National100KGF2017
13933Raphael SouzaWPointsCopenhagen Open100KGSF2017
13934Thomas johanessenWPointsCopenhagen Open100KGF2017
14081Dean LiebenbergDean LiebenbergWArmbarLondon Fall Open100KGRR2017
14082Dean LiebenbergDean LiebenbergWKneebarLondon Fall Open100KGF2017
14083Sebastian BroscheSebastian BroscheWFootlockLondon Fall OpenABS4F2017
14881Marek ZborgWTriangleEuropean Open100KG4F2018
16937Yuji HaraiWTriangleGrand Slam TYO94KGSF2018
18811Ruben FonsecaWPointsEuropean Open100KG4F2019
19389Jamie HughesWBow and arrowPolaris 9100KGSPF2019
20738Alan VitorWChoke from backBritish NationalO100KGF2019
