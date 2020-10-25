Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Oliver Taza

Oliver Taza is a Lebanese-Canadian jiu-jitsu athlete as well as a representative of the Trystar Gym and the Renzo Gracie Academies in the sport’s international circuit. Guided by coaches Firas Zahabi and John Danaher, Oliver Taza first made waves in the sport in 2016, a time when he placed second at the ADCC East Coast Trails – one of grappling’s foremost tournaments – with only two years of training. During the years that followed, Taza consistently proved to be at the top of jiu-jitsu’s ladder by placing in the podiums of numerous pro events such as the BJJ Fanatics Grand Prix, the ADCC USA Trials, ADCC European Trials, and Jitz King Invitational.

Oliver Taza Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Oliver Taza

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements (Pro):

  • 1st Place ADCC European Trials (2017)
  • 1st Place BJJ Fanatics Grand Prix (2020)
  • 1st Place TUFF Invitational UK (2017)
  • 1st Place Canadian Kumite Grand Prix (2016)
  • 2nd Place ADCC US East Coast Trials (2016)
  • 2nd Place Jitz King Invitational (2020)
  • 2nd Place Para Bellum Quintet Invitational (2020)
  • 4th Place ADCC US West Coast Trials (2017)

Main Achievements (Amateur):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship – NoGi (2017 brown)
  • 1st Place ACBJJ European Championship – Gi (2018 brown)
  • 1st Place UAEJJF Niagara Falls Pro – Gi (2018 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship – NoGi (2017 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open – NoGi (2017 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF New York Spring Open – Gi (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship – NoGi (2015 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open – Gi (2016 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Rome Open – Gi (2017** brown)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LDN – Gi (2018 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Saddle

Weight Division: 77,00 kg / 169.7 lbs

Team/Association: TriStar / Renzo Gracie Academy

Oliver Taza Biography

Oliver Taza was born in 1993, in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. From Beirut, Oliver moved with his family to Saudi Arabia before finally settling in Canada when he was 14 years old.

During his stay in Canada, young Oliver practiced a number of sports, giving more emphasis to football (soccer), which he played up until his 19th birthday, competing and representing his school and province of Quebec.

In 2012 Oliver felt saturated with the way his soccer career was going and decided to have a break from the pitch. This change of dynamics led him to Firas Zahabi‘s Tri Star Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) academy in Montreal. Taza tried every facet of MMA, including jiu-jitsu for the first 3 months at TriStar but felt more connected with boxing at the time, choosing to focus solely on the sweet science. 6 amateur boxing matches later, in February 2014 Taza returned to Zahabi’s grappling class.

From early on, as a purple belt, Taza started making trips to New York, with the intention of training at the Renzo Gracie Academy with coach John Danaher, one of the most prestigious instructors in combat sports. The close contact with the famous Renzo Gracie Academy only helped further develop Oliver’s tremendous potential, who, in June 2016 earned his brown belt, with just over 2 years of training. An incredible achievement in a sport where, more often than not, high ranks take nearly a decade to achieve.

It was as a brown belt that Oliver started making his mark in the sport, competing in the professional no-gi circuit and the amateur league of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). His progression was slowed down by an ACL reconstructive surgery in 2018, which removed him from the competition scene for the best part of one year, but he returned in 2019 as strong as ever.

Oliver Taza Grappling Record

37 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (11%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    27 (73%)
  • BY DECISION
    4 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    2 (5%)

27 SUBMISSIONS WINS

27
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
8 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (88%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    1 (13%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Oliver Taza Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11126Mansher KheraMansher KheraLPts: 3x0ADCC US Trials77KGF2016
11975Marcel GoncalvesMarcel GoncalvesLEBI/OTEBI 1177KGR12017
12489AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials77KGSF2017
12492Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaLPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials77KG3RD2017
13863Marcelo MafraMarcelo MafraLPts: 2x0ADCC77KGE12017
21688Renato CanutoRenato CanutoLPts: 2x0ADCC77KGR12019
23100Pedro VerasPedro VerasD---Para BellumABSF2020
23509P. MarinhoLPts: 2x0Jitz King84KGF2020
23586T. RuotoloLPts: 10x0Kumite V81KG4F2020
11119Carsten CarlsenWPts: 3x0ADCC US Trials77KGR12016
11121Emmanuel VeraWTriangle armbarADCC US Trials77KGR22016
11123N. ManelaWKneebarADCC US Trials77KG4F2016
11125C. EdmondsonWInside heel hookADCC US Trials77KGSF2016
11351Shane FishmanWInside heel hookCanadian KumiteABSR12016
11352Aaron JollimoreWOutside heel hookCanadian KumiteABS4F2016
11353Jared RevelWOutside heel hookCanadian KumiteABSSF2016
11354C. FransonWOutside heel hookCanadian KumiteABSF2016
11355Bradley HillWReferee DecisionSub Series CBO82KGSPF2017
11356Caio MagalhaesWInsied heel hookAMMOABSSPF2017
11835Will StoneWInside heel hookTUFF Kumite80KGRR2017
11837Tom CaugheyWInside heel hookTUFF Kumite80KGRR2017
11838Jack CroninWOutside heel hookTUFF Kumite80KGRR2017
11840Kyle MontiethWOutside heel hookTUFF Kumite80KGRR2017
11841Ross NichollsRoss NichollsWOutside heel hookTUFF Kumite80KGRR2017
11842Daniel CrawfordWSubmissionTUFF Kumite80KGRR2017
11843Sean HarperWSubmissionTUFF Kumite80KGRR2017
11844Thomas StollWRNCMatrix Inv.80KGSF2017
11845Paul UrbanikWRNCMatrix Inv.80KGF2017
12460James LynchWInside heel hookADCC WC Trials77KGR12017
12471Charles GardnerWOutside heel hookADCC WC Trials77KGR22017
12477Carsten CarlsenWPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials77KG8F2017
12488Mathew TeslaWPts: 5x2ADCC WC Trials77KG4F2017
12940Krzysztof KlaczekWOutside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KGR12017
12942Maciej KałuszewskiWOutside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KG4F2017
12945Pedro BessaWPts: 2x0ADCC EU Trials77KGSF2017
12946Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KGF2017
13623Ross NichollsRoss NichollsWReferee DecisionPolaris 576KGSPF2017
16843Lachlan GilesLachlan GilesWReferee DecisionPolaris 777KGSPF2018
23096David GarmoDavid GarmoWArmbarPara BellumABSSF2020
23097Mo HoballahWTriangle armbarPara BellumABSSF2020
23098Mo AlhamadiD---Para BellumABSSF2020
23267PJ BarchPJ BarchWInside heel hookBJJ Fanatics GP77KG4F2020
23272John CombsJohn CombsWEBI/OTBJJ Fanatics GP77KGSF2020
23273Ethan CrelinstenEthan CrelinstenWEBI/OTBJJ Fanatics GP77KGF2020
23502Gabriel CastroWKneebarJitz King84KGR12020
23506Benji SilvaWInside heel hookJitz King84KG4F2020
23508Valdir AraujoValdir AraujoWReferee DecisionJitz King84KGSF2020

Oliver Taza vs PJ Barch at BJJ Fanatics GP (2020)

 

