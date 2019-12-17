Brenda Larissa is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Michael Langhi and Fábio Gurgel, who worked extensively with coach Melqui Galvão while representing the Alliance Team in the sport’s global circuit. Larissa earned the reputation of being one of the prime competitors of her generation through her many wins in grappling’s top events, particularly those included in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) calenders where she conquered multiple world titles. Brenda Larissa is also well known for her willingness to compete in the open weight class, one of the very few roosterweight competitors to do so.

Brenda Larissa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Brenda Larissa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Brenda Larissa

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Augusto > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Brenda Larissa

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 blue, 2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 blue, 2018 purple, 2019 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2016** blue)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba BJJ Pro (2019 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro (2018 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2017 purple, 2019 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2019* brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,50 kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Brenda Larissa Biography

Brenda Larissa was born on February 09, 1999, in Manaus, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

Grappling is a big part of Brazilian culture and is well-engrained in day-to-day life through thousands of social projects scattered across the country, aimed to occupy kids from impoverished areas in their time off-school. It was through one of these programs that Brenda first connected with jiu-jitsu when she was 10 years old.

Led by coach Melqui Galvão, one of the top talent producers in the region, Larissa quickly climbed the ladder of success in Manaus’ kids tournament scene, earning the “competitor” status in the team and becoming part of Galvão’s athlete sponsorship.

After being denied her US visa during her first year training full-time (2016), and unable to compete in the sport’s main event (the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in California), Larissa focussed on the Brazilian Nationals, winning her weight class and the absolute (no weight limit) as a rooster-weight, a tremendous achievement for the young prodigy. During the following year, Brenda’s visa application was finally accepted and her talent exposed to a global grappling audience.

After being noticed by the senior management of the Alliance international team, Brenda was offered a full scholarship to train and compete for the most accomplished academy in the jiu-jitsu world, an offer she accepted, moving to the team’s headquarters in São Paulo as a purple belt in 2017.

Under the guidance of coaches Michael Langhi, Fábio Gurgel and Fernando Andrade Reis, Brenda had 2 extraordinary years in the colored belt divisions, an experience that led to her black belt promotion in December 2019, then becoming Master Gurgel’s #135th black belt promotion.