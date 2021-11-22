Daniel Aquino Diniz Coelho Santos, commonly known as Daniel Diniz, is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Lucas Leite, who also worked extensively with other coaches such as Leonardo Vieira, Pedro Franzosi, Diego, and Tiago Pereira. Daniel Diniz first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, taking medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) South American and Pan American Championships, later cementing his status as a black belt.
Daniel Diniz Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Daniel Aquino Diniz Coelho Santos
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Lucas Leite > Daniel Diniz
Main Achievements:
- 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu CON (2021)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF South American Championships (2018 / 2019 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championships (2017 purple)
Other Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF San Jose Open (2020 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF San Diego Spring Open (2019 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open (2019 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open NOGI (2019 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Spring Open NOGI (2019 brown)
- 1st Place AJP Brasilia National Pro (2017 purple)
Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Checkmat
Daniel Diniz Biography
Daniel Diniz was born on August 24, 1997, in Florianópolis, the capital of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, where he lived up until his 13th birthday, a time when Diniz moved with his family to the Brazilian capital, Brasília.
Naturally drawn to sports, Daniel went through an array of activities, including surfing and swimming, the latter being the first sport in which he competed. Jiu-jitsu appeared in Diniz’s life when he was 12-years-old by the influence of his first cousin, André Santos, a black belt (who later moved to the USA and opened the Gracie Barra Champions gym in Texas). At the time André was already a well-known BJJ instructor and it was he who became Daniel’s first grappling coach.
Sadly for Daniel, his cousin André moved out of Brazil, settling in the US only a few months after Diniz had started his tuition. Finding himself without a coach but already in love with the sport, Diniz started looking for a new team to train with, finding what he was looking for at Diego and Tiago Pereira‘s academy, two coaches who graded Daniel with his blue belt.
After working with the Pereira family, Daniel Diniz switched camps once again due to logistical issues, settling at Pedro Franzosi of team Checkmat, where the Florianópolis native earned his purple and brown belts.
After graduating from university in 2019, Daniel decided to fulfill his dream of pursuing a career as a jiu-jitsu athlete under a full-time regimen. To further increase his chances of reaching his full potential in this sport, Diniz moved to the United States, where the biggest BJJ tournaments take place, there joining the local Checkmat academies of La Habra (Lucas Leite) and Sigan Hill (HQ with Leonardo Vieira).
In November 2020, Daniel Diniz was promoted to black belt by his instructor Lucas Leite.
Daniel Diniz Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
4 (33%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
4 (33%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (17%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (8%)
-
BY PENALTIES
1 (8%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (31%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
5 (38%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (15%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (15%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Daniel Diniz Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|24432
|Isaac DoederleinIsaac Doederlein
|L
|Referee Decision
|American Nats
|70KG
|4F
|2020
|25267
|Gianni GrippoGianni Grippo
|L
|Referee Decision
|Orlando Open
|70KG
|SF
|2021
|25651
|Josh CisnerosJosh Cisneros
|L
|Adv
|Houston Open
|70KG
|SF
|2021
|25686
|Francisco CuneoFrancisco Cuneo
|L
|Adv
|Houston NGO
|73KG
|4F
|2021
|25953
|Paulo GabrielPaulo Gabriel
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi Pan Am.
|73KG
|R1
|2021
|26059
|Michael PerezMichael Perez
|L
|Guillotine
|NoGi Pan Am.
|ABS
|8F
|2021
|26426
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|L
|Points
|Boise Open
|76KG
|SF
|2021
|26510
|Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre Molinaro
|L
|Pts: 8x6
|American Nats
|76KG
|F
|2021
|27382
|Danilo MoreiraDanilo Moreira
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Pan American
|70KG
|R1
|2021
|27680
|Andy MurasakiAndy Murasaki
|L
|Katagatame
|Atlanta SMOP
|82KG
|F
|2021
|27699
|Rodrigo Gortari
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Atlanta SMNG
|73KG
|SF
|2021
|28080
|Lukete SilvaLukete Silva
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|8F
|2021
|28859
|Pablo LavaselliPablo Lavaselli
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|JJ CON
|76KG
|SF
|2021
|24430
|Max DeBeen
|W
|Triangle
|American Nats
|70KG
|R1
|2020
|25266
|Thiago Cintra
|W
|Points
|Orlando Open
|70KG
|4F
|2021
|25650
|Juan Garcia
|W
|Pts: 12x0
|Houston Open
|70KG
|4F
|2021
|26045
|Alex Larmey
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi Pan Am.
|ABS
|R1
|2021
|26046
|Eliot KellyEliot Kelly
|W
|Adv
|NoGi Pan Am.
|ABS
|R2
|2021
|26425
|David Sigler
|W
|Choke from back
|Boise Open
|76KG
|4F
|2021
|26507
|Breno BittencourtBreno Bittencourt
|W
|Pts: 4x4, Adv
|American Nats
|76KG
|4F
|2021
|26508
|Thiago MacedoThiago Macedo
|W
|Referee Decision
|American Nats
|76KG
|SF
|2021
|27679
|Yue Goh
|W
|Pts: 6x4
|Atlanta SMOP
|82KG
|SF
|2021
|28073
|Filipe Linhares
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Pen
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|R2
|2021
|28852
|Kevin MahechaKevin Mahecha
|W
|Adv
|JJ CON
|76KG
|R1
|2021
|28856
|Kim TerraKim Terra
|W
|Adv
|JJ CON
|76KG
|4F
|2021