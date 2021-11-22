Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Daniel Diniz

Daniel Aquino Diniz Coelho Santos, commonly known as Daniel Diniz, is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Lucas Leite, who also worked extensively with other coaches such as Leonardo Vieira, Pedro Franzosi, Diego, and Tiago Pereira. Daniel Diniz first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, taking medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) South American and Pan American Championships, later cementing his status as a black belt.

Daniel Diniz Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Daniel Aquino Diniz Coelho Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Lucas Leite > Daniel Diniz

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu CON (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championships (2018 / 2019 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championships (2017 purple)

Other Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF San Jose Open (2020 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF San Diego Spring Open (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open NOGI (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Spring Open NOGI (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Brasilia National Pro (2017 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Daniel Diniz Biography

Daniel Diniz was born on August 24, 1997, in Florianópolis, the capital of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, where he lived up until his 13th birthday, a time when Diniz moved with his family to the Brazilian capital, Brasília.

Naturally drawn to sports, Daniel went through an array of activities, including surfing and swimming, the latter being the first sport in which he competed. Jiu-jitsu appeared in Diniz’s life when he was 12-years-old by the influence of his first cousin, André Santos, a black belt (who later moved to the USA and opened the Gracie Barra Champions gym in Texas). At the time André was already a well-known BJJ instructor and it was he who became Daniel’s first grappling coach.

Sadly for Daniel, his cousin André moved out of Brazil, settling in the US only a few months after Diniz had started his tuition. Finding himself without a coach but already in love with the sport, Diniz started looking for a new team to train with, finding what he was looking for at Diego and Tiago Pereira‘s academy, two coaches who graded Daniel with his blue belt.

After working with the Pereira family, Daniel Diniz switched camps once again due to logistical issues, settling at Pedro Franzosi of team Checkmat, where the Florianópolis native earned his purple and brown belts.

After graduating from university in 2019, Daniel decided to fulfill his dream of pursuing a career as a jiu-jitsu athlete under a full-time regimen. To further increase his chances of reaching his full potential in this sport, Diniz moved to the United States, where the biggest BJJ tournaments take place, there joining the local Checkmat academies of La Habra (Lucas Leite) and Sigan Hill (HQ with Leonardo Vieira).

In November 2020, Daniel Diniz was promoted to black belt by his instructor Lucas Leite.

Daniel Diniz Grappling Record

12 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (33%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (17%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (8%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Triangle
50
1
Choke from back
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
13 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (31%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    5 (38%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (15%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (15%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Guillotine
50
1
Katagatame
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Daniel Diniz Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
24432Isaac DoederleinIsaac DoederleinLReferee DecisionAmerican Nats70KG4F2020
25267Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLReferee DecisionOrlando Open70KGSF2021
25651Josh CisnerosJosh CisnerosLAdvHouston Open70KGSF2021
25686Francisco CuneoFrancisco CuneoLAdvHouston NGO73KG4F2021
25953Paulo GabrielPaulo GabrielLPts: 2x0NoGi Pan Am.73KGR12021
26059Michael PerezMichael PerezLGuillotineNoGi Pan Am.ABS8F2021
26426Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroLPointsBoise Open76KGSF2021
26510Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroLPts: 8x6American Nats76KGF2021
27382Danilo MoreiraDanilo MoreiraLPts: 2x2, AdvPan American70KGR12021
27680Andy MurasakiAndy MurasakiLKatagatameAtlanta SMOP82KGF2021
27699Rodrigo GortariLPts: 4x2Atlanta SMNG73KGSF2021
28080Lukete SilvaLukete SilvaLPts: 2x2, AdvNoGi Worlds73KG8F2021
28859Pablo LavaselliPablo LavaselliLPts: 2x2, AdvJJ CON76KGSF2021
24430Max DeBeenWTriangleAmerican Nats70KGR12020
25266Thiago CintraWPointsOrlando Open70KG4F2021
25650Juan GarciaWPts: 12x0Houston Open70KG4F2021
26045Alex LarmeyWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan Am.ABSR12021
26046Eliot KellyEliot KellyWAdvNoGi Pan Am.ABSR22021
26425David SiglerWChoke from backBoise Open76KG4F2021
26507Breno BittencourtBreno BittencourtWPts: 4x4, AdvAmerican Nats76KG4F2021
26508Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoWReferee DecisionAmerican Nats76KGSF2021
27679Yue GohWPts: 6x4Atlanta SMOP82KGSF2021
28073Filipe LinharesWPts: 0x0, PenNoGi Worlds73KGR22021
28852Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWAdvJJ CON76KGR12021
28856Kim TerraKim TerraWAdvJJ CON76KG4F2021
