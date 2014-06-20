Brian Beaury is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Mike Wacker, who also worked extensively with Murilo Santana and JT Torres. One of the main jiu-jitsu figures on the American Tr-State area, Beaury is well known as the founder of Brian Beaury Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and a regular face on the podium’s of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, which include important tournaments such as the American Nationals (Gi + NoGi) and Pan American NoGi.

Brian Beaury Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Brian J Beaury II

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royce Gracie > Rob Kahn > Mike Wacker > Brian Beaury

Main Achievements:

IBJJF American National NoGi Champion (2015)

IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open Champion (2016/2019**)

IBJJF Montreal Open Champion (2014)

IBJJF Pan NoGi 2nd Place (2014)

IBJJF American National 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF New York Summer Open 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF New York Summer NoGi Open 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF Boston Summer Open 2nd Place (2015/2018)

IBJJF Boston Spring Open 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open 3rd Place (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Brian Beaury BJJ

Brian Beaury Biography

Brian Beaury was born on July 31, 1990, in Albany, New York – United States of America, and raised in nearby Cohoes, NY.

Growing up Beaury was highly involved in sports, playing for his high school’s football and baseball teams while also playing one semester of D1 baseball before quitting to pursue jiu-jitsu full time.

Brian’s involvement with BJJ started in 2008 when he started taking kickboxing and boxing classes with the intent of improving his hand speed for baseball. One day he and a friend arrived late for boxing practice and an alternative was suggested jiu-jitsu. Brian had never heard of BJJ and was not terribly interested, but as his friend, who was also his ride home, was adamant in doing the class, Beaury joined in. Suffice to say, Brian truly enjoyed the experience, signing with the gym and becoming a real fan of the sport, so much so that in 2009 he quit all other sporting activities – namely baseball, to focus on improving his grappling.

Ryan Clark became Brian’s very first BJJ instructor and the person who promoted Beaury all the way to purple belt. It was also through Clark that the young Albany native met Mike Wacker, one of Ryan’s training partners who also ran his own grappling academy. Brian was a big fan of Wacker but found it hard to commute to Michael’s gym on a regular basis, as it was a 2-hour drive away. As a purple belt, Brian finally decided to move closer to Wacker’s gym and train full time there, with Mike awarding both Beaury’s brown and black belt (2013).

Much of Brian’s career in jiu-jitsu was spent coaching. Given the lack of experienced practitioners and coaches in his region, by the time Beaury was a white belt, he was already helping out at the gym in the capacity of an assistant instructor, and by 2010 he was coaching his own class. Not many years later, Brian opened his own gym, the grand opening of which coincided with Beaury’s black belt ceremony.

Being a full-time instructor in an area still under development BJJ wise, meant that Brian did not have much high-level training nor coaching available for himself. To circumvent this issue Beaury started making regular trips upstate to train at the Unity gym in Manhattan. Although he enjoyed the training there, the commute was very intense, and once he heard that ADCC/NoGi World/Pan/Europan champion JT Torres had moved and opened a gym nearby, Beaury paid him a visit, and later joined forced with Torres, becoming affiliated with Torres and his gym, Essential JJ.

Brian Beaury vs Debimar Pereira



Brian Beaury @Grapplers Quest

