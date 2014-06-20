Copa Podio Results, Historical All-European Final Sets Langaker as Champion

FEBRUARY 17, 2019, Rio de Janeiro was the date set to jumpstart the 6th edition of the Copa Podio Grand Prix, one of the oldest professional jiu-jitsu events still in business.

The event suffered from a great deal of misfortune due to an avalanche of injuries and last minute cancelations by a few athletes on the roster, this included injuries midway through the Grand Prix of two strong contenders to the cup – Yan Lucas (Pica Pau) and Luan Carvalho.

With Lucas and Carvalho out of the way, the road to victory was wide open for Tommy Langaker, the biggest/most accomplished name on the roster. Another riddle left by the Pica-Pau/Carvalho blunder was: “who would take their (likely) place in the semi-finals of the event? Luckily, in good Copa Podio tradition, a bright and talented brown belt stood up and took the opportunity with both hands. We are talking about Tarik Hopstock who looked absolutely brilliant tonight.

Champion of the Copa Podio brown belt tournament in 2018, which was set to define one of the vacancies at the Grand Prix, Tarik came out with an aggressive and very submission oriented game, particularly from the open guard, which he used to become the #1 ranked athlete of his group and set his name on the semi-final.

The outstanding pace set by Hopstock and Langaker proved that the Scandinavian grappling style is today, one of the most effective and submission oriented styles in the game today. The final between these two competitors was slightly uneven, with Tommy taking the reigns of the match from early on and taking home the victory by submission. None the less, this was the very first all European Copa Podio, and straight away between two Scandinavian athletes. The Vikings are here to stay!

Yellow Group

R1 Tarik Hopstock def. Jhonny Loureiro by footlock

R1Yan Lucas vs Darragh Oconnaill (N/A)

R2 Jhonny Loureiro drew with Yan Lucas

R2 Ygor Rodrigues def. Tarik Hopstock 2×2 pts, 2×1 adv

R2 Ygor Rodrigues def. Darragh Oconaill 0x0 pts, 2×1 adv

R3 Tarik Hopstock def. Darragh Oconaill by Tarik’oplata

R3 Ygor Rodrigues def. Jhonny Loureiro 4×4 pts, 2×1 adv

R4 Jhonny Loureiro def. Darragh Oconaill by 2×0

Green Group

R1 Alef Brito def. Luan Carvalho by injury

R1 Tommy Langaker def. Diego Pato by submission

R2 Alef Brito def. Diego Pato by pts

R2 Tommy Langaker def. Pedro Rocha 4×2 pts

R3 Alef Brito def. Pedro Rocha 4×2 pts

R4 Diego Pato def. Pedro Rocha 6×6 pts, 1×0 adv

R4 Alef Brito def. Tommy Langaker by armbar

Semi-final

Tommy Langaker def. Ygor Rodrigues by choke from back

Tarik Hopstock def. Alef Brito by footlock

Final

Tommy Langaker def. Tarik Hopstock by submission