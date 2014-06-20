João Paulo Neto is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Mário Reis and Moacir Mendes Júnior, as well as a representative of the Alliance Academy in this sport’s international competitive circuit. Widely regarded as one of the top featherweights of his generation, Neto earned his reputation while competing in the lower ranks of BJJ by conquering medals at the World, Brazilian Nationals, Pan American and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championships.

João Paulo Neto Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: João Paulo Gonçalves Neto

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Álvaro Barreto > Sylvio Behring > Mário Reis (> Moacir Mendes Júnior) > João Paulo Neto

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2013 blue)

UAEJJF Bento Gonçalves Pro Champion (2017)

UAEJJF Brazil National Pro Champion (2016 brown, 2015 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2015 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 2nd Place (2015 purple, 2014 blue)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 2nd Place (2015 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam – Rio de Janeiro 2nd Place (2016 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: DLR Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

João Paulo Neto Biography

João Paulo Neto was born on May 4, 1995 in Porto Alegre – South of Brazil, though most of his infancy was spent in Canoas, a borough of Niterói, Rio de Janeiro.

It was in Canoas that João Paulo was initiated in martial arts, through judo at the age of 11. Highly dedicated to the Japanese art of throwing, training and competing regularly Neto climbed the ranks quickly and reached the level of brown belt by the age of 13.

Around that same age (13) João Neto was a victim of a street mugging in which he was physically assaulted. This altercation changed his training mindset as he looked for a more self defense oriented discipline, finding what he was looking in jiu jitsu.

A well known black belt in both jiu jitsu and judo, Moacir Mendes was Neto’s first instructor, one that stood by João through every belt. Given that João’s family was from Porto Alegre, he visited the popular city regularly and even as a white belt he took advantage of this situation by training regularly at Mário Reis‘ PA Alliance Academy.

João Paulo Neto’s realised jiu jitsu was his calling in life early on and as a blue belt became fully focussed on this sport/martial art, training and competing as his full time occupation while adding a job as an instructor at Mário Reis’ academy after being promoted to brown belt.

2017 was an incredible competitive year for João Paulo, who conquered medals in the top 3 International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation tournaments (Brazilian Nationals, Pan American and World Championships). These tremendous achievements earned Neto his black belt from the hands of coaches Moacir and Reis on July 2 that year.