Cole Abate is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu specialist who trains under Guilherme Mendes and represents team Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ) in the sport’s international circuit. Abate, commonly referred to as “Ice Cole” first made waves in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit while competing in the junior and juvenile divisions where he conquered numerous important titles, but it was his winning performance at the ADCC East Coast Trials (pro-division) – one of the biggest no-gi tournaments in the world – as a 16-year-old blue belt that gained the recognition of the main stream audience.

Cole Abate Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Cole Anthony Abate

Nickname: “Ice” Cole is a name often associated with Abate, which plays on the adjective “Ice-Cold”. This started through the comments section of a Cole Abate highlight reel on YouTube by a fan that was discussing Abate’s calm and collected composure, describing him as “Ice-Cold” on the mats despite his young age. Later the promotor of the professional Brazilian grappling show Copa Podio / Orange league (Jeferson Maycá) decided to use that name to raise the marketing value of the young Texas native which extrapolated the use of the terminology.

Main Achievements (Pro-Level):

1st Place ADCC EC US Trials (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan American Championship (2022 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021**)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2016 / 2018 / 2019)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals Kids (2015 / 2016 / 2017 / 2018 / 2019)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2014)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2015 / 2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ)

Cole Abate Biography

Cole Abate was born on November 16, 2004, in Beaumont, Texas, USA, growing up in San Antonio, TX.

Drawn to athletic endeavors from a very young age, Abate started playing basketball and baseball at the age of 4. Already showing premature signs of competitiveness as a young child, Cole gradually became disheartened with team sports as his teammates did not share the same levels of focus and ambition for competition, displaying a more ludic approach towards these activities.

At the age of 5, while exercising with his father – Jeremy – at a local fitness gym, the Abate’s were approached by another gymgoer who, after some small talk, spoke about jiu-jitsu. The gentleman was a purple belt at the time who trained at a local gym and his enthusiasm for the sport drew Cole’s attention. After an invitation from this newfound friend, the young Texan decided to take a trial class.

After his first jiu-jitsu class, Cole Abate was immediately drawn to the sport/martial art as was his father. The fact that it was challenging and he was not dependent on teammates to draw success from this activity was one of many favorable factors that led to his decision of leaving basketball and baseball behind to focus on grappling.

Under the guidance of coach Rodrigo Pinheiro, Cole quickly climbed through the belt ranks while competing regularly and winning some of the most important medals in the Teen, Junior, and Juvenile Divisions.

Cole’s talent shined through to eventually calling for the attention of promotor Jeferson Maycá of the Copa Podio jiu-jitsu show. Maycá developing an event (Orange League) destined to find the top junior talent in the world, gathering athletes from across the globe. At the time (2019) Abate revealed himself to a wider audience, particularly in Brazil, where the event took place (Manaus). These travels abroad also propelled Abate to learn Portuguese, a language he speaks fluently.

At the age of 14, already seen by many as one of the hottest prospects in the junior jiu-jitsu world, Cole’s father asked him “if you could train anywhere in the world, where would it be?“* the young athlete replied “with coaches Guilherme and Rafael Mendes“* at the Art Of Jiu-Jitsu academy. After the reply, Jeremy (father) took Cole to AOJ in California as a present, the two loved the environment there and believed it to be a perfect fit for Cole to develop. By a stroke of luck, Cole senior had a work opportunity around this time that supported a move to Costa Mesa and so Cole’s dream came true in 2019.

* Taken from an interview with Jeremy Abate on August 2022.

Cole Abate arrived at AOJ as a green belt receiving his following promotions from Gui Mendes from then on.

COLE ABATE’S BJJ RANK PROMOTIONS:

– November 11, 2019 (BLUE, 15YO)

– December 2, 2021 (PURPLE, 17YO)

NOTE REGARDING COLE ABATE’S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Abate, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his teenage years as a lower-ranked athlete. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records.

Considering the real challenge Cole offers to any big event he competes in, we have decided to add Abate’s matches at a pro-level prior to him being ranked as a black belt, for historic purposes. Our readers should keep in mind that Cole was competing as an underaged athlete up until late 2022.