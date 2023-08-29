Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Khaled Alshehi

Khaled Alshehi is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Zayed Alkaabi and Iuri Alves and a member of the Al Ain Club, who represents the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the sport’s international circuit. Khaled Alshehi first made waves as a juvenile & adult colored belt athlete competing in the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) league, where he conquered the World Pro Championship as well as several Grand Slam Tour events before earning his professional rank (black belt) where he continued his good form.

Khaled Alshehi Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Khaled Mohammed Alshehi

Nickname: Khaled is called “Mario” by his friends and training partners. The nickname derives from the Super Mario Bros game character, Mario, which he is said to be similar to.

Lineage:  Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Murilo Bustamante > Roan Carneiro > Iuri Alves > Khaled Alshehi

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2023)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 purple)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP UAE National Pro (2022 brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2022 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2019 / 2020)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2020)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2019)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019)

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Attacks, Distance Passing

Weight Division: 62 kilos / 136.6 lbs (AJP weight class)

Team Association: Al Ain Club

Khaled Alshehi Biography

Khaled Alshehi was born on September 15, 2003, in the city of Ajman the capital of the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates, though he moved to Al Ain, near the country’s eastern border with Oman, at an early age, where he grew up.

Drawn to martial arts & combat sports as a child, Khaled opted to pursue jiu-jitsu at the age of 10 due to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed’s admiration for the sport as he pushed for BJJ to be implemented in the UAE school system and for several other jiu-jitsu related enterprises at a national and international level. It was at his school, making use of his highness, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed’s public school BJJ program that Alshehi initiated in this martial art.

Soon after he started learning jiu-jitsu at school, he decided to seek a more competitive training environment where he could evolve quicker. For that purpose, he joined the Al Ain Club, one of the region’s top training facilities, where his tuition was picked up by coaches Sam MacCoy and Daniel Galvao.

Unlike traditional BJJ schools that will often have the same instructor for many years, Al Ain is a Club where coaches take on a role similar to that of managers in other sports, which will rotate from the team roster with frequency. For this reason, Khaled Alshehi worked with a variety of coaches over the years, including the aforementioned Sam & Daniel as well as Marcio Silva, Dudu Bellomini, Zayed Alkaabi, and Iuri Alves.

While competing for Al Ain, Khaled became one of the rising stars of the UAE circuit, earning several gold medals in the AJP league’s biggest tournaments as a juvenile and adult colored belt. His achievements led to Alshehi’s promotion to black belt in late 2022 in a ceremony led by Zayed Alkaabi and Iuri Alves.

Khaled Alshehi Grappling Record

11 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    7 (64%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (27%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
100
3
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
3 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Footlock
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Khaled Alshehi Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
37486Leonardo MarioLeonardo MarioLFootlockGrand Slam SYD62KGSF2023
37492Wagner ChrispimLPts: 5x3Grand Slam SYD62KG3RD2023
38178Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLPts: 3x2AJPGD LDN62KGSF2023
37483Hasan RazzakWChoke from backGrand Slam SYD62KG4F2023
37491Michael DeMarcoWPts: 4x2Grand Slam SYD62KGRPC2023
38171Marcos FroedeWPts: 1x0AJPGD LDN62KGR12023
38175Omar AlfadhliWPts: 4x2AJPGD LDN62KG4F2023
38181Jeferson FagundesWPts: 2x1AJPGD LDN62KGRPC2023
38183Omar AlfadhliWReferee DecisionAJPGD LDN62KG3RD2023
39628Nariman MynbayevWPts: 1x0ADGS ABD62KG4F2023
39631Wagner ChrispimWPts: 2x1ADGS ABD62KGSF2023
39632Jefferson FaguntesWPts: 8x8ADGS ABD62KGF2023
40483Ali HassanWChoke from backPresident Cup62KG4F2023
40484Abdulla KhamadWChoke from backPresident Cup62KGSF2023
