Davi Vetoraci is a grappler from Brazil who holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under Leonel Menezes (his father) and Alexandre Carrera (his cousin). Vetoraci first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, but it was his performances in the professional division of the sport that truly raised awareness of his talent to a wider audience, particularly after his European Championship gold medal with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) in 2025 in the medium-heavyweight division, a podium shared with his twin brother, Matheus Vetoraci.

Davi Vetoraci Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Davi Vetoraci de Menezes

Nickname: Matheus and his brother Davi are often mentioned as the “Gêmeos”, the Portuguese word for twins.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Alexandre Carrera (> Leonel Menezes) > Davi Vetoraci

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2025)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020* purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Focus

Davi Vetoraci Biography

Davi Vetoraci was born in January 2000 in Sepetiba, a town in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

Davi and his brother Matheus started jiu-jitsu as toddlers, a sport instilled in their day-to-day activities by the influence of their family, particularly their cousin Alexandre Carrera, who was already a jiu-jitsu instructor at the time, and their father, Leonel Menezes, also a BJJ practitioner.

Menezes and Carrera took the Vetoraci brothers’ instruction from the first day and helped them progress through the belt system. As the Vetoraci twins reached the purple belt rank, they became more focused on the competition aspect of jiu-jitsu and took grappling as a full-time affair.

Switching gears as a purple belt led Davi to a few good results at a national level and to his black belt promotion in October 2021. The belt was tied around his waist by his cousin and longtime coach, Alexandre Carrera, as well as his father.

By the end of 2021, the two Twin brothers moved to Europe, settling in Portugal. Davi joined the Porto-based squad of Focus under the guidance of Manoel Neto, where he managed to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a living as a professional athlete, competing and coaching on the European circuit.