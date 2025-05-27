Davi Vetoraci is a grappler from Brazil who holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under Leonel Menezes (his father) and Alexandre Carrera (his cousin). Vetoraci first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, but it was his performances in the professional division of the sport that truly raised awareness of his talent to a wider audience, particularly after his European Championship gold medal with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) in 2025 in the medium-heavyweight division, a podium shared with his twin brother, Matheus Vetoraci.
Full Name: Davi Vetoraci de Menezes
Nickname: Matheus and his brother Davi are often mentioned as the “Gêmeos”, the Portuguese word for twins.
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Alexandre Carrera (> Leonel Menezes) > Davi Vetoraci
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)
- 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2025)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2021 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020* purple)
* Absolute
** Weight and absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard
Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Focus
Davi Vetoraci Biography
Davi Vetoraci was born in January 2000 in Sepetiba, a town in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.
Davi and his brother Matheus started jiu-jitsu as toddlers, a sport instilled in their day-to-day activities by the influence of their family, particularly their cousin Alexandre Carrera, who was already a jiu-jitsu instructor at the time, and their father, Leonel Menezes, also a BJJ practitioner.
Menezes and Carrera took the Vetoraci brothers’ instruction from the first day and helped them progress through the belt system. As the Vetoraci twins reached the purple belt rank, they became more focused on the competition aspect of jiu-jitsu and took grappling as a full-time affair.
Switching gears as a purple belt led Davi to a few good results at a national level and to his black belt promotion in October 2021. The belt was tied around his waist by his cousin and longtime coach, Alexandre Carrera, as well as his father.
By the end of 2021, the two Twin brothers moved to Europe, settling in Portugal. Davi joined the Porto-based squad of Focus under the guidance of Manoel Neto, where he managed to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a living as a professional athlete, competing and coaching on the European circuit.
Davi Vetoraci Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
21 (53%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (8%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
14 (35%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (5%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
14 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
6 (55%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (9%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
3 (27%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (9%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Davi Vetoraci Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|28619
|Yan LucasYan Lucas
|L
|Pts: 2x1
|ADGS RJ
|85KG
|R1
|2021
|29976
|Wellington LuisWellington Luis
|L
|Pts: 6x2
|Rio SMO
|88KG
|4F
|2022
|30007
|Rider ZuchiRider Zuchi
|L
|Pts: 13x0
|Rio SMO
|ABS
|SF
|2022
|31894
|Ellis Younger
|L
|Submission
|Porto Pro
|85KG
|SF
|2022
|39220
|Bruno LimaBruno Lima
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|IPC 9
|ABS
|F
|2023
|43380
|Leonardo Goncalves
|L
|Outside heel hook
|Brasileiro NoGi
|91KG
|4F
|2023
|43405
|Luan CarvalhoLuan Carvalho
|L
|Referee Decision
|Brasileiro NoGi
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|46642
|Mauricio OliveiraMauricio Oliveira
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|European Open
|88KG
|SF
|2024
|49008
|Uanderson FerreiraUanderson Ferreira
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADGS Rome
|85KG
|SF
|2024
|49012
|Nikolay Salmin
|L
|Pts: 2x2
|ADGS Rome
|85KG
|RPC
|2024
|59084
|Jansen GomesJansen Gomes
|L
|Choke from back
|Brasileiro
|88KG
|F
|2025
|29998
|Rafael Message
|W
|Footlock
|Rio SMO
|ABS
|R1
|2022
|30004
|Jackson Ferreira
|W
|Choke
|Rio SMO
|ABS
|4F
|2022
|31891
|Lucas Gomes
|W
|Pts: 5x2
|Porto Pro
|85KG
|R1
|2022
|31892
|Bruno Borges
|W
|Pts: 4x3
|Porto Pro
|85KG
|R2
|2022
|37137
|Bruno LimaBruno Lima
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|PT National
|ABS
|SF
|2022
|38372
|Francis Windt
|W
|Pts: 6x1
|ADCC Lisbon
|87KG
|4F
|2023
|38373
|Vladimir Dubogrei
|W
|Pts: 3x1
|ADCC Lisbon
|87KG
|SF
|2023
|38374
|Lucas Stutz
|W
|Toe hold
|ADCC Lisbon
|87KG
|F
|2023
|38379
|NA
|W
|Submission
|ADCC Lisbon
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|38380
|Wilkler Marques
|W
|Pts: 6x1
|AJP Vila Real
|85KG
|SF
|2023
|38381
|Wilkler Marques
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|AJP Vila Real
|85KG
|F
|2023
|38385
|Bruno Trigueiro
|W
|Armbar
|AJP Portugal
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|38386
|Lucas Gomes
|W
|Kimura
|AJP Portugal
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|39217
|Bruno Melo
|W
|Referee Decision
|IPC 9
|88KG
|F
|2023
|39218
|Dorin Paladi
|W
|Points
|IPC 9
|ABS
|NA
|2023
|39219
|Gabriel Lanza
|W
|Loop choke
|IPC 9
|ABS
|NA
|2023
|39221
|Paul Bodnar
|W
|Armbar
|AJP Faro
|85KG
|4F
|2023
|39222
|P. Machado
|W
|Submission
|AJP Faro
|85KG
|SF
|2023
|39223
|Topi Alencar
|W
|Pts: 5x3
|AJP Faro
|85KG
|F
|2023
|43377
|Vanilson Olegario
|W
|Armbar
|Brasileiro NoGi
|91KG
|R1
|2023
|43404
|Lucas AlvesLucas Alves
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Brasileiro NoGi
|ABS
|R1
|2023
|44752
|Fernando Gijon
|W
|Wristlock
|Lisbon Open
|94KG
|F
|2023
|44760
|Arturas Luskinas
|W
|N/A
|Lisbon Open
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|44761
|Gyula Szabo
|W
|N/A
|Lisbon Open
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|44762
|Oscar Gugala
|W
|N/A
|Lisbon Open
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|44763
|Pedro Cadete
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Lisbon Open
|ABS
|F
|2023
|44764
|Jhonathan Marques
|W
|Pts: 2x2
|Copa Kimura
|ABS
|RR
|2023
|44766
|N/A
|W
|Armbar
|Copa Kimura
|ABS
|RR
|2023
|44768
|Lucas ProtasioLucas Protasio
|W
|Pts: 6x2
|Copa Kimura
|ABS
|RR
|2023
|46631
|Pedro Cadete
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|European Open
|88KG
|R1
|2024
|46639
|Charles Adorian
|W
|Pts: 9x2
|European Open
|88KG
|4F
|2024
|48997
|Jose Araya
|W
|Pts: 13x0
|ADGS Rome
|85KG
|R1
|2024
|49004
|Sebastian RodriguezSebastian Rodriguez
|W
|Verbal tap
|ADGS Rome
|85KG
|4F
|2024
|52259
|Amine Boudhina
|W
|Armbar
|ADXC 5
|84KG
|SPF
|2024
|56663
|Rafael SilveiraRafael Silveira
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|European Open
|88KG
|8F
|2025
|56667
|Felipe SantosFelipe Santos
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|European Open
|88KG
|4F
|2025
|56670
|Uanderson FerreiraUanderson Ferreira
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|European Open
|88KG
|SF
|2025
|58754
|Faris LamkademFaris Lamkadem
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADXC 9
|84KG
|SPF
|2025
|59072
|Felipe SantosFelipe Santos
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Brasileiro
|88KG
|8F
|2025
|59082
|Servio TulioServio Tulio
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Brasileiro
|88KG
|4F
|2025