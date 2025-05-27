Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Davi Vetoraci

Davi Vetoraci is a grappler from Brazil who holds the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu under Leonel Menezes (his father) and Alexandre Carrera (his cousin). Vetoraci first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, but it was his performances in the professional division of the sport that truly raised awareness of his talent to a wider audience, particularly after his European Championship gold medal with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) in 2025 in the medium-heavyweight division, a podium shared with his twin brother, Matheus Vetoraci.

Davi Vetoraci Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Davi Vetoraci de Menezes

Nickname: Matheus and his brother Davi are often mentioned as the “Gêmeos”, the Portuguese word for twins.

Lineage:  Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > > Walter Guimaraes > Cesar Guimaraes > Alexandre Carrera (> Leonel Menezes) > Davi Vetoraci

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2025)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJ South American Championship NOGI (2021 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020* purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Focus

Davi Vetoraci Biography

Davi Vetoraci was born in January 2000 in Sepetiba, a town in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

Davi and his brother Matheus started jiu-jitsu as toddlers, a sport instilled in their day-to-day activities by the influence of their family, particularly their cousin Alexandre Carrera, who was already a jiu-jitsu instructor at the time, and their father, Leonel Menezes, also a BJJ practitioner.

Menezes and Carrera took the Vetoraci brothers’ instruction from the first day and helped them progress through the belt system. As the Vetoraci twins reached the purple belt rank, they became more focused on the competition aspect of jiu-jitsu and took grappling as a full-time affair.

Switching gears as a purple belt led Davi to a few good results at a national level and to his black belt promotion in October 2021. The belt was tied around his waist by his cousin and longtime coach, Alexandre Carrera, as well as his father.

By the end of 2021, the two Twin brothers moved to Europe, settling in Portugal. Davi joined the Porto-based squad of Focus under the guidance of Manoel Neto, where he managed to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a living as a professional athlete, competing and coaching on the European circuit.

Davi Vetoraci Grappling Record

40 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    21 (53%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    14 (35%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

14 SUBMISSIONS WINS

14
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
11 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (55%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (9%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (27%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Davi Vetoraci Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
28619Yan LucasYan LucasLPts: 2x1ADGS RJ85KGR12021
29976Wellington LuisWellington LuisLPts: 6x2Rio SMO88KG4F2022
30007Rider ZuchiRider ZuchiLPts: 13x0Rio SMOABSSF2022
31894Ellis YoungerLSubmissionPorto Pro85KGSF2022
39220Bruno LimaBruno LimaLPts: 2x0IPC 9ABSF2023
43380Leonardo GoncalvesLOutside heel hookBrasileiro NoGi91KG4F2023
43405Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoLReferee DecisionBrasileiro NoGiABS4F2023
46642Mauricio OliveiraMauricio OliveiraLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open88KGSF2024
49008Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraLPts: 2x0ADGS Rome85KGSF2024
49012Nikolay SalminLPts: 2x2ADGS Rome85KGRPC2024
59084Jansen GomesJansen GomesLChoke from backBrasileiro88KGF2025
29998Rafael MessageWFootlockRio SMOABSR12022
30004Jackson FerreiraWChokeRio SMOABS4F2022
31891Lucas GomesWPts: 5x2Porto Pro85KGR12022
31892Bruno BorgesWPts: 4x3Porto Pro85KGR22022
37137Bruno LimaBruno LimaWPts: 0x0, AdvPT NationalABSSF2022
38372Francis WindtWPts: 6x1ADCC Lisbon87KG4F2023
38373Vladimir DubogreiWPts: 3x1ADCC Lisbon87KGSF2023
38374Lucas StutzWToe holdADCC Lisbon87KGF2023
38379NAWSubmissionADCC LisbonABSSF2023
38380Wilkler MarquesWPts: 6x1AJP Vila Real85KGSF2023
38381Wilkler MarquesWPts: 4x2AJP Vila Real85KGF2023
38385Bruno TrigueiroWArmbarAJP PortugalABS4F2023
38386Lucas GomesWKimuraAJP PortugalABSSF2023
39217Bruno MeloWReferee DecisionIPC 988KGF2023
39218Dorin PaladiWPointsIPC 9ABSNA2023
39219Gabriel LanzaWLoop chokeIPC 9ABSNA2023
39221Paul BodnarWArmbarAJP Faro85KG4F2023
39222P. MachadoWSubmissionAJP Faro85KGSF2023
39223Topi AlencarWPts: 5x3AJP Faro85KGF2023
43377Vanilson OlegarioWArmbarBrasileiro NoGi91KGR12023
43404Lucas AlvesLucas AlvesWPts: 2x0Brasileiro NoGiABSR12023
44752Fernando GijonWWristlockLisbon Open94KGF2023
44760Arturas LuskinasWN/ALisbon OpenABS4F2023
44761Gyula SzaboWN/ALisbon OpenABSSF2023
44762Oscar GugalaWN/ALisbon OpenABSSF2023
44763Pedro CadeteWPts: 0x0, AdvLisbon OpenABSF2023
44764Jhonathan MarquesWPts: 2x2Copa KimuraABSRR2023
44766N/AWArmbarCopa KimuraABSRR2023
44768Lucas ProtasioLucas ProtasioWPts: 6x2Copa KimuraABSRR2023
46631Pedro CadeteWPts: 2x0European Open88KGR12024
46639Charles AdorianWPts: 9x2European Open88KG4F2024
48997Jose ArayaWPts: 13x0ADGS Rome85KGR12024
49004Sebastian RodriguezSebastian RodriguezWVerbal tapADGS Rome85KG4F2024
52259Amine BoudhinaWArmbarADXC 584KGSPF2024
56663Rafael SilveiraRafael SilveiraWPts: 2x0European Open88KG8F2025
56667Felipe SantosFelipe SantosWPts: 2x0European Open88KG4F2025
56670Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraWPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open88KGSF2025
58754Faris LamkademFaris LamkademWReferee DecisionADXC 984KGSPF2025
59072Felipe SantosFelipe SantosWPts: 2x0Brasileiro88KG8F2025
59082Servio TulioServio TulioWPts: 2x0Brasileiro88KG4F2025
