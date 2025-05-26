Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Yuri da Silva

Yuri da Silva Campos, commonly known as Yuri Silva, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Menezes and Carlos Augusto, who first made waves at a global level in this sport while representing the Guaruja (SP) based squad: Brothers Club, being one in a small number of athletes to achieve success at the highest level while representing a local academy. Yuri Silva gained notoriety in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) as a purple belt in 2023 after a gold medal at the Mundial, going on to conquer multiple important medals at the pro division (black belt) in the years that followed.

Yuri da Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Yuri da Silva Campos

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Valdomiro Junior> Jorge Patino & Roberto Godoi > Roger Coelho & Antônio Cicconi > Rodrigo Menezes & Carlos Augusto ( Guto ) > Yuri Silva

Main Achievement:

  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2025)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2025)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2024)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 purple)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2023 brown)

Main Achievement (Junior / Juvenile):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 / 2017 / 2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020**)

* Weight
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guards

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Brothers Club

Yuri da Silva Campos Biography

Yuri da Silva Campos was born in September 2004, in Guaruja, a coastal town in the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Through his uncle’s influence, who was a jiu-jitsu practitioner, Yuri Silva joined a BJJ academy at the age of 7. The gym program was led by Coach Rodrigo Menezes, also known as Digão, who took the tuition of Silva from the white belt rank to black belt.

Grappling quickly became a big part of Yuri’s life, particularly the competitive side of the martial art. His drive for success was initially stifled by his family’s less favorable economic situation, which could not sustain the cost of the many tournament fees that came with being an athlete. To circumvent the issue, Yuri sold water bottles at the beach to pay for his career.

As Yuri started making a name for himself on the juvenile division, conquering consecutive national titles, da Silva was approached by a Qatar-based professional team, Vision, who offered to pay for his tournament & travel fees in exchange for representation. This coincided with a leap towards the international circuit by the young Guaruja athlete, which included an IBJJF World title (2023) at the purple belt level.

After many important medals in the sport’s top tournaments, on June 1, 2024, Yuri da Silva was promoted to black belt by his instructor, Rodrigo Menezes.

Yuri Silva Grappling Record

10 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (20%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (30%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
25
1
#86e620
Katagatame
25
1
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
25
1
#d1212a
Canto choke
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (40%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Guillotine
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Yuri Silva Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
53067Matheus OndaLGuillotineSP BJJ Pro70KGSF2024
54419Junior RighettiLPts: 8x6Rio SPO64KGSF2024
54969Enrique MarchLPointsADCC Miami83KG4F2024
55370Jonathan SantosLPts: 0x0, AdvSul Americano64KGSF2024
59004Rodrigo OtavioLPts: 2x2, AdvBrasileiro58KGF2025
53061Lucas MaquineWArmbarSP BJJ Pro70KGR12024
53066Cleber SousaCleber SousaWInjurySP BJJ Pro70KG4F2024
54415Rennan QuintanaWKatagatameRio SPO64KG4F2024
55364Allex BarbosaWPts: 8x8, AdvSul Americano64KG8F2024
55378Matheus OndaWPts: 4x4, AdvSul Americano70KG4F2024
58996Jorge ArthurWChoke from backBrasileiro58KGR12025
58998Welerson GoncalvesWelerson GoncalvesWPts: 12x10Brasileiro58KG4F2025
59002Aniel BonifacioAniel BonifacioWPts: 2x2, AdvBrasileiro58KGSF2025
59372Jorge SouzaWCanto chokeFloripa FO64KGSF2025
59373Oziel SantosWPts: 2x0Floripa FO64KGF2025
