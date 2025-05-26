Yuri da Silva Campos, commonly known as Yuri Silva, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Menezes and Carlos Augusto, who first made waves at a global level in this sport while representing the Guaruja (SP) based squad: Brothers Club, being one in a small number of athletes to achieve success at the highest level while representing a local academy. Yuri Silva gained notoriety in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) as a purple belt in 2023 after a gold medal at the Mundial, going on to conquer multiple important medals at the pro division (black belt) in the years that followed.

Yuri da Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Yuri da Silva Campos

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Valdomiro Junior> Jorge Patino & Roberto Godoi > Roger Coelho & Antônio Cicconi > Rodrigo Menezes & Carlos Augusto ( Guto ) > Yuri Silva

Main Achievement:

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2025)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2025)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2024)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2023 brown)

Main Achievement (Junior / Juvenile):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 / 2017 / 2019)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020**)

* Weight

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guards

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Brothers Club

Yuri da Silva Campos Biography

Yuri da Silva Campos was born in September 2004, in Guaruja, a coastal town in the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Through his uncle’s influence, who was a jiu-jitsu practitioner, Yuri Silva joined a BJJ academy at the age of 7. The gym program was led by Coach Rodrigo Menezes, also known as Digão, who took the tuition of Silva from the white belt rank to black belt.

Grappling quickly became a big part of Yuri’s life, particularly the competitive side of the martial art. His drive for success was initially stifled by his family’s less favorable economic situation, which could not sustain the cost of the many tournament fees that came with being an athlete. To circumvent the issue, Yuri sold water bottles at the beach to pay for his career.

As Yuri started making a name for himself on the juvenile division, conquering consecutive national titles, da Silva was approached by a Qatar-based professional team, Vision, who offered to pay for his tournament & travel fees in exchange for representation. This coincided with a leap towards the international circuit by the young Guaruja athlete, which included an IBJJF World title (2023) at the purple belt level.

After many important medals in the sport’s top tournaments, on June 1, 2024, Yuri da Silva was promoted to black belt by his instructor, Rodrigo Menezes.