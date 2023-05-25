Youngseung Cho (조영승) is a South Korean martial artist who holds a jiu-jitsu black belt under Changuk Jung (John Frankl Association) as well as a black belt in taekwondo (4th degree). Youngseung Cho competed extensively in mixed martial arts, taekwondo, and BJJ, being particularly successful on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he held high-profile wins.
Youngseung Cho Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Youngseung Cho
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Roberto Maia > John Frankl > Changuk Jung > Youngseung Cho
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Baton Rougue Open (2023)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Denver Open (2023)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Rome Open (2022)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2015 purple, 2018 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Asian Open (2017 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) & Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: John Frankl Association
Youngseung Cho Biography
Youngseung Cho was born in Seoul, South Korea, on May 18, 1993.
Living an active lifestyle from a young age, Cho practiced a number of sports but found his love for martial arts through taekwondo, a national combat sport that he started as a child, later, during middle school he added jiu-jitsu to his weekly activities by the influence of Dong-Hyun “StunGun” Kim’s performances in the UFC’s Octagon.
Cho’s first instructor was Changuk Jung, a figure who became of the utmost importance in Youngseung’s upbringing inside and outside the mats.
His skill set, being a black belt in taekwondo, and a solid grappler, led Youngseung Cho to attempt a career in MMA during the mid-2010s, which he ended with a 5-1-0 record in 2017.
Once he decided to no longer focus on cage fighting, Youngseung returned to jiu-jitsu in time to earn his black belt from Changuk Jung (2018), Cho’s instructor, from white to black belt.
Youngseung Cho Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
9 (69%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (8%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
3 (23%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
3 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
7 (58%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (42%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Youngseung Cho Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|29191
|Pablo LavaselliPablo Lavaselli
|L
|Pts: 4x1
|World Pro
|69KG
|SF
|2021
|29196
|Fabricio AndreyFabricio Andrey
|L
|Pts: 5x1
|World Pro
|69KG
|3RD
|2021
|32618
|Joao Albuquerque
|L
|Choke from back
|Denver Open
|76KG
|4F
|2022
|32745
|Fabricio BarbarottiFabricio Barbarotti
|L
|Triangle
|Houston Open
|76KG
|SF
|2022
|32764
|Igor SchneiderIgor Schneider
|L
|Pts: 14x2
|Houston Open
|ABS
|4F
|2022
|35994
|Leon LarmanLeon Larman
|L
|Triangle
|Rome Open
|76KG
|F
|2022
|36012
|Leon LarmanLeon Larman
|L
|Submission
|Rome Open
|ABS
|SF
|2022
|36307
|Matias EstevezMatias Estevez
|L
|Pts: 9x5
|World Pro
|69KG
|4F
|2022
|39676
|Jonata GomesJonata Gomes
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Denver Open
|76KG
|F
|2023
|39744
|Richar NogueiraRichar Nogueira
|L
|Points
|Houston Open
|76KG
|SF
|2023
|39786
|Carlos HenriqueCarlos Henrique
|L
|Points
|Houston Open
|ABS
|R1
|2023
|39975
|Carlos Feitosa
|L
|Straight ankle lock
|B Raton Open
|ABS
|4F
|2023
|18966
|Shinji Morito
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Asian Open
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|18967
|Kleber Koike
|W
|Pts: 6x5
|Asian Open
|76KG
|F
|2019
|29183
|Walter Alamo
|W
|Pts: 4x3
|World Pro
|69KG
|R1
|2021
|29187
|Haidar Abbas
|W
|Pts: 3x1
|World Pro
|69KG
|4F
|2021
|29194
|Walter Alamo
|W
|Pts: 3x1
|World Pro
|69KG
|RPC
|2021
|35992
|Nikolaos Polidoros
|W
|Choke from back
|Rome Open
|76KG
|4F
|2022
|35993
|Vinicius Goes
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Rome Open
|76KG
|SF
|2022
|36008
|Sean Whyte
|W
|Choke
|Rome Open
|ABS
|R1
|2022
|36303
|Viki Dabush
|W
|Pts: 9x8
|World Pro
|69KG
|R1
|2022
|39674
|Daniel JuniorDaniel Junior
|W
|Shoulder pressure
|Denver Open
|76KG
|SF
|2023
|39741
|Johnatha AlvesJohnatha Alves
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Houston Open
|76KG
|4F
|2023
|39958
|Nicholas Fernando
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|B Raton Open
|70KG
|RR
|2023
|39960
|Nicholas Fernando
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|B Raton Open
|70KG
|F
|2023