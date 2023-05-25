Youngseung Cho (조영승) is a South Korean martial artist who holds a jiu-jitsu black belt under Changuk Jung (John Frankl Association) as well as a black belt in taekwondo (4th degree). Youngseung Cho competed extensively in mixed martial arts, taekwondo, and BJJ, being particularly successful on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he held high-profile wins.

Youngseung Cho Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Youngseung Cho

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Roberto Maia > John Frankl > Changuk Jung > Youngseung Cho

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Baton Rougue Open (2023)

2nd Place IBJJF Denver Open (2023)

2nd Place IBJJF Rome Open (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2015 purple, 2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Asian Open (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) & Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: John Frankl Association

Youngseung Cho Biography

Youngseung Cho was born in Seoul, South Korea, on May 18, 1993.

Living an active lifestyle from a young age, Cho practiced a number of sports but found his love for martial arts through taekwondo, a national combat sport that he started as a child, later, during middle school he added jiu-jitsu to his weekly activities by the influence of Dong-Hyun “StunGun” Kim’s performances in the UFC’s Octagon.

Cho’s first instructor was Changuk Jung, a figure who became of the utmost importance in Youngseung’s upbringing inside and outside the mats.

His skill set, being a black belt in taekwondo, and a solid grappler, led Youngseung Cho to attempt a career in MMA during the mid-2010s, which he ended with a 5-1-0 record in 2017.

Once he decided to no longer focus on cage fighting, Youngseung returned to jiu-jitsu in time to earn his black belt from Changuk Jung (2018), Cho’s instructor, from white to black belt.