Youngseung Cho

Youngseung Cho (조영승) is a South Korean martial artist who holds a jiu-jitsu black belt under Changuk Jung (John Frankl Association) as well as a black belt in taekwondo (4th degree). Youngseung Cho competed extensively in mixed martial arts, taekwondo, and BJJ, being particularly successful on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he held high-profile wins.

Youngseung Cho Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Youngseung Cho

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Roberto Maia > John Frankl > Changuk Jung > Youngseung Cho

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Baton Rougue Open (2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Denver Open (2023)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Rome Open (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2015 purple, 2018 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Asian Open (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) & Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: John Frankl Association

Youngseung Cho Biography

Youngseung Cho was born in Seoul, South Korea, on May 18, 1993.

Living an active lifestyle from a young age, Cho practiced a number of sports but found his love for martial arts through taekwondo, a national combat sport that he started as a child, later, during middle school he added jiu-jitsu to his weekly activities by the influence of Dong-Hyun “StunGun” Kim’s performances in the UFC’s Octagon.

Cho’s first instructor was Changuk Jung, a figure who became of the utmost importance in Youngseung’s upbringing inside and outside the mats.

His skill set, being a black belt in taekwondo, and a solid grappler, led Youngseung Cho to attempt a career in MMA during the mid-2010s, which he ended with a 5-1-0 record in 2017.

Once he decided to no longer focus on cage fighting, Youngseung returned to jiu-jitsu in time to earn his black belt from Changuk Jung (2018), Cho’s instructor, from white to black belt.

Youngseung Cho Grappling Record

13 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (69%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (23%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
33
1
#86e620
Choke
33
1
#5AD3D1
Shoulder pressure
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (58%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Triangle
40
2
#86e620
Choke from back
20
1
#5AD3D1
Submission
20
1
#d1212a
Straight ankle lock
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Youngseung Cho Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
29191Pablo LavaselliPablo LavaselliLPts: 4x1World Pro69KGSF2021
29196Fabricio AndreyFabricio AndreyLPts: 5x1World Pro69KG3RD2021
32618Joao AlbuquerqueLChoke from backDenver Open76KG4F2022
32745Fabricio BarbarottiFabricio BarbarottiLTriangleHouston Open76KGSF2022
32764Igor SchneiderIgor SchneiderLPts: 14x2Houston OpenABS4F2022
35994Leon LarmanLeon LarmanLTriangleRome Open76KGF2022
36012Leon LarmanLeon LarmanLSubmissionRome OpenABSSF2022
36307Matias EstevezMatias EstevezLPts: 9x5World Pro69KG4F2022
39676Jonata GomesJonata GomesLPts: 2x0Denver Open76KGF2023
39744Richar NogueiraRichar NogueiraLPointsHouston Open76KGSF2023
39786Carlos HenriqueCarlos HenriqueLPointsHouston OpenABSR12023
39975Carlos FeitosaLStraight ankle lockB Raton OpenABS4F2023
18966Shinji MoritoWPts: 2x0Asian Open76KGSF2019
18967Kleber KoikeWPts: 6x5Asian Open76KGF2019
29183Walter AlamoWPts: 4x3World Pro69KGR12021
29187Haidar AbbasWPts: 3x1World Pro69KG4F2021
29194Walter AlamoWPts: 3x1World Pro69KGRPC2021
35992Nikolaos PolidorosWChoke from backRome Open76KG4F2022
35993Vinicius GoesWPts: 2x0Rome Open76KGSF2022
36008Sean WhyteWChokeRome OpenABSR12022
36303Viki DabushWPts: 9x8World Pro69KGR12022
39674Daniel JuniorDaniel JuniorWShoulder pressureDenver Open76KGSF2023
39741Johnatha AlvesJohnatha AlvesWPts: 2x0Houston Open76KG4F2023
39958Nicholas FernandoWPts: 2x0B Raton Open70KGRR2023
39960Nicholas FernandoWPts: 2x2, AdvB Raton Open70KGF2023
