Dorian Olivarez is a submission grappler who specializes in jiu-jitsu and folkstyle wrestling holding important wins in both sports, including in promotions such as the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC), the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), and USA Wrestling. A student of his father, Mike Olivarez, Dorian broke through jiu-jitsu’s mainstream after conquering the ADCC East Coast (US) Trials in 2023 at the age of 17, beating accomplished adult athletes in the process including 2x IBJJF World No-Gi Champion, Gianni Grippo and ADCC Worlds veteran Ethan Crelinsten.

Dorian Olivarez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Dorian Michael Olivarez

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements (Pro Level):

1st Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2023)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)

Main Achievements (Wrestling):

1st Place USA Folkstyle Nationals (2023)

1st Place KC Super 32 (2023)

1st Place TX-USAW State Championship (2023)

1st Place Brian Keck Memorial Pre-season Nationals (2023)

1st Place SKWC May Madness Freestyle (2021)

2nd Place USA Southern Plains Regionals (2023)

2nd Place VA Super 32 (2021)

Main Achievements (Other):

1st Place EBI Combat (2023)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: featherweight (66 kg / 145.5 lb)

Team/Association: Team Olivarez

Dorian Olivarez Biography

Dorian Olivarez was born on December 6, 2005, in Houston, Texas, USA, where he grew up. Both of Dorian’s parents were involved in sports at a competitive level, with his mother, Linda, competing in Natural Bodybuilding for several years, and his dad, Mike Olivarez, holding the rank of black belt in jiu-jitsu at the time of his birth.

From the time he was a toddler, Dorian watched the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), mixed martial arts (MMA) prime promotion, with his family where his love for combat sports initiated. When he was 6, Olivarez announced to his family that he wanted to be a cage fighter when he grew up. A statement that was not taken lightly by the Olivarez family.

Upon Dorian’s announcement, his father, Mike, started teaching him basic wrestling skills and jiu-jitsu out of their garage. As he displayed unequivocal talent, his dad started selecting a few tournaments for Dorian to compete in wrestling, later, at the age 10, the young Olivarez added no-gi jiu-jitsu competition to his activities.

Around this same time (10 years old), Dorian’s parents decided to home-school him so he could focus on his future MMA career. His mom took charge of Olivarez’s diet, weight-cutting habits, and school studies. At the same time, his dad managed his training, often bringing partners and other coaches to help the young man at their home gym.

Competing simultaneously in two demanding rulesets (jiu-jitsu and wrestling), Dorian was able to achieve great success being featured in 2022’s FloWrestling list of Top 100 High School Wrestling Prospects from the US, being ranked at #45 (ref. 1), and the only standout from Texas on that list. That year, he also achieved a gold medal at the IBJJF Pan No-Gi Championships, in the juvenile blue belt (lightweight).

Dorian Olivarez has represented the Austin, TX-based workgroup, B-Team in jiu-jitsu’s competitive circuit, with whom he has prepared for a few competitions.

NOTE REGARDING DORIAN OLIVAREZ’S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Dorian, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his teenage years. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records.

Considering Olivarez’s real potential of one day conquering the ADCC World Championship, we have decided to add his matches at the organization’s 2023 Trials, before his 18th birthday (2023). We also add all his matches at a pro level from his 18th birthday onwards.