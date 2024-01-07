Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Luke Griffith

BJJ Heroes,
46 0
Luke Griffith is a South African professional submission grappler and a student of John Danaher, Gordon Ryan, and Garry Tonon who represents team New Wave in the sport’s international circuit. Griffith made waves in the sport back in 2022 when he won the ADCC European & African Trials and represented his country at the World Championships in Las Vegas, USA. Griffith also conquered many important gold medals in the no-gi jiu-jitsu ruleset, including the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World title in his weight class and the open (absolute) as a brown belt.

Luke Griffith Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Luke Michael Griffith

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements (Pro Level):

  • GrappleFest U100kg Title (2023)
  • 1st Place ADCC EU & Africa Trials (2022 / 2023)
  • 2nd Place UFC Fight Pass Invitational (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022 / 2023**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 / 2023**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023**)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022*)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022*)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: RNC

Weight Division: Pesadissimo (+100,50 kg / +222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: New Wave

Luke Griffith Biography

Luke Griffith was born on December 27, 2000, in South Africa.

Being the son of a jiu-jitsu practitioner and black belt, it didn’t take long until Luke started learning the sport. By the time he was 5 years old, he was already on the mats with his dad, Lloyd Griffith.

Although his training started with his father, coach Bobby Karagiannidis was also an important piece of Luke’s early jiu-jitsu upbringing. He also promoted Griffith up to the purple belt rank. As the young athlete grew up he became more interested in the no-gi aspect of the game, leading to his decision to travel to the USA to train with one of the best coaches in the game, John Danaher.

In November 2021, Luke took his first vacation to Austin, Texas. His idea was to train as much as possible at the Renzo Gracie Academy there, where coach John Danaher taught to a standard/hobbyist crowd, but after assessing Griffith’s talent, Danaher invited the South African to come and train with John’s professional athletes workgroup at the Roka Training Centre where he eventually earned his brown belt in June 25, 2022.

Luke Griffith Grappling Record

28 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    1 (4%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    26 (93%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    1 (4%)

26 SUBMISSIONS WINS

RNC
62
16
Inside heel hook
19
5
Smother tap
8
2
Heel hook
4
1
Straight ankle lock
4
1
Guillotine
4
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    1 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    2 (50%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Luke Griffith Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
35054Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLReferee DecisionADCC99KGR12022
35197Nick RodriguezNick RodriguezLEBI/OTEBI 20ABS4F2022
36960Mason FowlerMason FowlerLEBI/OTUFC FP Inv.ABSF2022
42260Abdulaev RuslanLPointsAIGAO91KGRR2023
31292Joe DierkhisingJoe DierkhisingWRNCWNO 12O92KGSPF2022
32297Jonas HoareauWHeel hookADCC EU Trials99KGR12022
32299Uros CulicWPts: 3x0ADCC EU Trials99KG8F2022
32300Kristof SzucsKristof SzucsWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials99KG4F2022
32301Dawid DrobinaWRNCADCC EU Trials99KGSF2022
32302Owen LiveseyWRNCADCC EU Trials99KGF2022
35191Franco PanaWSmother tapEBI 20ABSR12022
36190Rida HaisamRida HaisamWInside heel hookWNOO95KGSPF2022
36956Andy VarelaAndy VarelaWEBI/OTUFC FP Inv.ABS4F2022
36959Oliver TazaOliver TazaWRNCUFC FP Inv.ABSSF2022
37144Hunter NewtonWInside heel hookSub Hunter 81N/ASPF2023
38542Santeri LiliusSanteri LiliusWInside heel hookGrappleFest92KGSPF2023
40905Scott PelzelWRNCADCC DallasO100KG4F2023
40906J. TobarWRNCADCC DallasO100KGSF2023
40907Michael EgleyWRNCADCC DallasO100KGF2023
40909Nicholas CooleyWRNCADCC DallasABSR12023
40911James NakashimaWRNCADCC DallasABSR22023
40913Brian GuevaraWStraight ankle lockADCC DallasABSR32023
40917Kannon FobesWRNCADCC DallasABS8F2023
40920Rene SousaWRNCADCC DallasABS4F2023
40922Sergio VilasWGuillotineADCC DallasABSSF2023
40923Elder CruzElder CruzWRNCADCC DallasABSF2023
42251Kaya RudolphWRNCAIGAO91KGRR2023
42671Panayiotis PetrallisWRNCADCC EU Trials99KG8F2023
42676Declan MoodyWRNCADCC EU Trials99KG4F2023
42680Thomas BracherWRNCADCC EU Trials99KGSF2023
42683Mraz AvdoyanWSmother TapADCC EU Trials99KGF2023
45546Roosevelt SousaRoosevelt SousaWInside heel hookWNO 21ABSSPF2023
