Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Ethan Crelinsten

BJJ Heroes,
1.09K 0
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Ethan Crelinsten is a Canadian professional submission grappler and a student of both John Danaher and Firas Zahabi in jiu-jitsu, representing the New York based Renzo Gracie Academy and Montreal’s TriStar Gym in the sport’s international tour. Ethan gained notoriety particularly in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi circuit after his wins at the North American ADCC Trials (2018, 2019), and for his many wins over established pro-athletes while Crelinsten himself was still a colored belt. His long list of accolades earned him a profile on BJJ Heroes before being promoted to black belt, the first athlete to do so in the site.

Ethan Crelinsten Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ethan Crelinsten

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2018)
  • 1st Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2017)
  • 1st Place Jitz King Invitational (2020)
  • 2nd Place BJJ Fanatics 170lbs GP (2020)
  • 2nd Place P-Belum Invitational (2020)
  • 2nd Place Onnit Invitational 4 (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Attacks

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: RGA / TriStar

Ethan Crelinsten Biography

Ethan Crelinsten was born on May 14, 1994, in Montreal, Canada, where he spent his formative years.

A late bloomer to sports, Crelinsten was not a sporty child growing up, with his first contact with a competitive activity coming at the age of 19, through mixed martial arts (MMA), a decision taken by influence of the growing popularity cage fighting experienced in Canada at the time.

During his first experience at a small, local gym, Ethan’s training was solely focussed on striking and wrestling, and it was only when he made the move to the larger TriStar gym, that Crelinsten added jiu-jitsu to his weekly activities, under the gym’s leader – Firas Zahabi.

With time, Ethan started enjoying jiu-jitsu more than he did MMA, a sentiment that led him to switch gears and focus all his efforts solely on submission grappling.

The link with the Renzo Gracie Academy and John Danaher’s workgroup came by way of Tom Breese, a TriStar fighter who brought in one of Danaher’s star pupils, Gordon Ryan, to TriStar for a fight-camp. The superior technical ability of Ryan led Ethan to the source, in New York. With Crelinsten’s continuous success on the mats, the Canadian quickly became part of the Danaher Death Squad elite group of grapplers, although all belts – from white to brown, were awarded by Zahabi, who continued to tutor Ethan in partnership with Danaher.

Ethan Crelinsten Grappling Record

26 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (19%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    17 (65%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    3 (12%)

17 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
RNC
35
6
#86e620
Triangle
18
3
#5AD3D1
Inside heel hook
12
2
#d1212a
Armbar
12
2
#fad11b
Reverse triangle
6
1
#f58822
Toe hold
6
1
#224aba
Verbal tap
6
1
#ff9124
Kimura
6
1
17
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
8 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (13%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    2 (25%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Darce
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Ethan Crelinsten Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11816J. CalestineLEBI/OTOnnit Inv. 461KGSPF2017
13851AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLPts: 2x0ADCC66KG4F2017
18039Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 9x2Kasai Pro 465KGR12018
18042Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLPts: 2x0Kasai Pro 465KGR22018
20311Ashley WilliamsAshley WilliamsLReferee DecisionPolaris 1065KGSPF2019
20620Vagner RochaVagner RochaLPointsThird Coast75KGSPF2019
22419Max RohskopfLDarceShugyo Inv.ABSSF2019
23074O. TazaLEBI/OTBJJ Fanatics GP77KGF2020
11814Sheridan MoranWArmbarOnnit Inv. 461KGSPF2017
11815John TorresWVerbal tapOnnit Inv. 461KGSPF2017
12389Domnick HaiderWTriangleADCC WC Trials66KGRS2017
12404Dimitri SalemWKimuraADCC WC Trials66KG8F2017
12411Sheridan MoranWTriangleADCC WC Trials66KG4F2017
13186Marvin CastelleWPts: 15x4Grappling Pro66KGSPF2017
13847Nicollas RenierWReverse triangleADCC66KGE12017
17105Edwin OcasioWRNCKasai Pro 366KGSPF2018
17951Scott DanceWRNCADCC EC Trials66KGR12018
17961Andrew TackettWTriangleADCC EC Trials66KG8F2018
17964Zach GreenWRNCADCC EC Trials66KG4F2018
17966T. RuotoloWToe holdADCC EC Trials66KGSF2018
17967K. KrikorianWPts: 3x0ADCC EC Trials66KGF2018
18045Kim TerraKim TerraWPts: 2x1Kasai Pro 465KGR32018
19329Thomas HalpinThomas HalpinWArmbarPolaris 965KGSPF2019
22418Josh BacallaoWRNCShugyo Inv.ABS4F2019
22420Keith KrikorianWRNCShugyo Inv.ABSF2019
22766Guilherme LimaWInside heel hookJitzKing65KGR12020
22769Spencer MummeWInside heel hookJitzKing65KG4F2020
22772Jose CadavidWPointsJitzKing65KGSF2020
22773Andy TackettWPts: 2x0JitzKing65KGF2020
22907Kalil FadlallahWRNCPara BellumABSSF2020
22913Fabricio BarbarottiD---Para BellumABSF2020
23007Enrico CoccoEnrico CoccoWReferee DecisionSub StarsN/ASPF2020
23070Nick FuryWEBI/OTBJJ Fanatics GP77KG4F2020
23072Jonnatas GracieJonnatas GracieWEBI/OTBJJ Fanatics GP77KGSF2020
23234Andrew AlexanderWEBI/OTSUG 13N/ASPF2020

Ethan Crelinsten vs Keith Krikorian

 

Marcus Almeida Half Guard Instructional

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....