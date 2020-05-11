Ethan Crelinsten is a Canadian professional submission grappler and a student of both John Danaher and Firas Zahabi in jiu-jitsu, representing the New York based Renzo Gracie Academy and Montreal’s TriStar Gym in the sport’s international tour. Ethan gained notoriety particularly in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi circuit after his wins at the North American ADCC Trials (2018, 2019), and for his many wins over established pro-athletes while Crelinsten himself was still a colored belt. His long list of accolades earned him a profile on BJJ Heroes before being promoted to black belt, the first athlete to do so in the site.

Ethan Crelinsten Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ethan Crelinsten

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements:

1st Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2018)

1st Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2017)

1st Place Jitz King Invitational (2020)

2nd Place BJJ Fanatics 170lbs GP (2020)

2nd Place P-Belum Invitational (2020)

2nd Place Onnit Invitational 4 (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Back Attacks

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: RGA / TriStar

Ethan Crelinsten Biography

Ethan Crelinsten was born on May 14, 1994, in Montreal, Canada, where he spent his formative years.

A late bloomer to sports, Crelinsten was not a sporty child growing up, with his first contact with a competitive activity coming at the age of 19, through mixed martial arts (MMA), a decision taken by influence of the growing popularity cage fighting experienced in Canada at the time.

During his first experience at a small, local gym, Ethan’s training was solely focussed on striking and wrestling, and it was only when he made the move to the larger TriStar gym, that Crelinsten added jiu-jitsu to his weekly activities, under the gym’s leader – Firas Zahabi.

With time, Ethan started enjoying jiu-jitsu more than he did MMA, a sentiment that led him to switch gears and focus all his efforts solely on submission grappling.

The link with the Renzo Gracie Academy and John Danaher’s workgroup came by way of Tom Breese, a TriStar fighter who brought in one of Danaher’s star pupils, Gordon Ryan, to TriStar for a fight-camp. The superior technical ability of Ryan led Ethan to the source, in New York. With Crelinsten’s continuous success on the mats, the Canadian quickly became part of the Danaher Death Squad elite group of grapplers, although all belts – from white to brown, were awarded by Zahabi, who continued to tutor Ethan in partnership with Danaher.

Ethan Crelinsten Grappling Record 26 WINS BY POINTS

5 ( 19 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

17 ( 65 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 4 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY EBI/OT

3 ( 12 %)

17 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 35 6 #86e620 Triangle 18 3 #5AD3D1 Inside heel hook 12 2 #d1212a Armbar 12 2 #fad11b Reverse triangle 6 1 #f58822 Toe hold 6 1 #224aba Verbal tap 6 1 #ff9124 Kimura 6 1 17 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 8 LOSSES BY POINTS

4 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 13 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 13 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY EBI/OT

2 ( 25 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Darce 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Ethan Crelinsten Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 11816 J. Calestine L EBI/OT Onnit Inv. 4 61KG SPF 2017 13851 AJ Agazarm AJ Agazarm L Pts: 2x0 ADCC 66KG 4F 2017 18039 Gianni Grippo Gianni Grippo L Pts: 9x2 Kasai Pro 4 65KG R1 2018 18042 Augusto Mendes Augusto Mendes L Pts: 2x0 Kasai Pro 4 65KG R2 2018 20311 Ashley Williams Ashley Williams L Referee Decision Polaris 10 65KG SPF 2019 20620 Vagner Rocha Vagner Rocha L Points Third Coast 75KG SPF 2019 22419 Max Rohskopf L Darce Shugyo Inv. ABS SF 2019 23074 O. Taza L EBI/OT BJJ Fanatics GP 77KG F 2020 11814 Sheridan Moran W Armbar Onnit Inv. 4 61KG SPF 2017 11815 John Torres W Verbal tap Onnit Inv. 4 61KG SPF 2017 12389 Domnick Haider W Triangle ADCC WC Trials 66KG RS 2017 12404 Dimitri Salem W Kimura ADCC WC Trials 66KG 8F 2017 12411 Sheridan Moran W Triangle ADCC WC Trials 66KG 4F 2017 13186 Marvin Castelle W Pts: 15x4 Grappling Pro 66KG SPF 2017 13847 Nicollas Renier W Reverse triangle ADCC 66KG E1 2017 17105 Edwin Ocasio W RNC Kasai Pro 3 66KG SPF 2018 17951 Scott Dance W RNC ADCC EC Trials 66KG R1 2018 17961 Andrew Tackett W Triangle ADCC EC Trials 66KG 8F 2018 17964 Zach Green W RNC ADCC EC Trials 66KG 4F 2018 17966 T. Ruotolo W Toe hold ADCC EC Trials 66KG SF 2018 17967 K. Krikorian W Pts: 3x0 ADCC EC Trials 66KG F 2018 18045 Kim Terra Kim Terra W Pts: 2x1 Kasai Pro 4 65KG R3 2018 19329 Thomas Halpin Thomas Halpin W Armbar Polaris 9 65KG SPF 2019 22418 Josh Bacallao W RNC Shugyo Inv. ABS 4F 2019 22420 Keith Krikorian W RNC Shugyo Inv. ABS F 2019 22766 Guilherme Lima W Inside heel hook JitzKing 65KG R1 2020 22769 Spencer Mumme W Inside heel hook JitzKing 65KG 4F 2020 22772 Jose Cadavid W Points JitzKing 65KG SF 2020 22773 Andy Tackett W Pts: 2x0 JitzKing 65KG F 2020 22907 Kalil Fadlallah W RNC Para Bellum ABS SF 2020 22913 Fabricio Barbarotti D --- Para Bellum ABS F 2020 23007 Enrico Cocco Enrico Cocco W Referee Decision Sub Stars N/A SPF 2020 23070 Nick Fury W EBI/OT BJJ Fanatics GP 77KG 4F 2020 23072 Jonnatas Gracie Jonnatas Gracie W EBI/OT BJJ Fanatics GP 77KG SF 2020 23234 Andrew Alexander W EBI/OT SUG 13 N/A SPF 2020

Ethan Crelinsten vs Keith Krikorian