Ethan Crelinsten is a Canadian professional submission grappler and a student of both John Danaher and Firas Zahabi in jiu-jitsu, representing the New York based Renzo Gracie Academy and Montreal’s TriStar Gym in the sport’s international tour. Ethan gained notoriety particularly in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi circuit after his wins at the North American ADCC Trials (2018, 2019), and for his many wins over established pro-athletes while Crelinsten himself was still a colored belt. His long list of accolades earned him a profile on BJJ Heroes before being promoted to black belt, the first athlete to do so in the site.
Full Name: Ethan Crelinsten
Nickname: N/A
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place ADCC East Coast Trials (2018)
- 1st Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2017)
- 1st Place Jitz King Invitational (2020)
- 2nd Place BJJ Fanatics 170lbs GP (2020)
- 2nd Place P-Belum Invitational (2020)
- 2nd Place Onnit Invitational 4 (2017)
Favorite Position/Technique: Back Attacks
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: RGA / TriStar
Ethan Crelinsten Biography
Ethan Crelinsten was born on May 14, 1994, in Montreal, Canada, where he spent his formative years.
A late bloomer to sports, Crelinsten was not a sporty child growing up, with his first contact with a competitive activity coming at the age of 19, through mixed martial arts (MMA), a decision taken by influence of the growing popularity cage fighting experienced in Canada at the time.
During his first experience at a small, local gym, Ethan’s training was solely focussed on striking and wrestling, and it was only when he made the move to the larger TriStar gym, that Crelinsten added jiu-jitsu to his weekly activities, under the gym’s leader – Firas Zahabi.
With time, Ethan started enjoying jiu-jitsu more than he did MMA, a sentiment that led him to switch gears and focus all his efforts solely on submission grappling.
The link with the Renzo Gracie Academy and John Danaher’s workgroup came by way of Tom Breese, a TriStar fighter who brought in one of Danaher’s star pupils, Gordon Ryan, to TriStar for a fight-camp. The superior technical ability of Ryan led Ethan to the source, in New York. With Crelinsten’s continuous success on the mats, the Canadian quickly became part of the Danaher Death Squad elite group of grapplers, although all belts – from white to brown, were awarded by Zahabi, who continued to tutor Ethan in partnership with Danaher.
Ethan Crelinsten Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
5 (19%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
17 (65%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (4%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY EBI/OT
3 (12%)
17 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (13%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (13%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY EBI/OT
2 (25%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Ethan Crelinsten Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|11816
|J. Calestine
|L
|EBI/OT
|Onnit Inv. 4
|61KG
|SPF
|2017
|13851
|AJ AgazarmAJ Agazarm
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC
|66KG
|4F
|2017
|18039
|Gianni GrippoGianni Grippo
|L
|Pts: 9x2
|Kasai Pro 4
|65KG
|R1
|2018
|18042
|Augusto MendesAugusto Mendes
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Kasai Pro 4
|65KG
|R2
|2018
|20311
|Ashley WilliamsAshley Williams
|L
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 10
|65KG
|SPF
|2019
|20620
|Vagner RochaVagner Rocha
|L
|Points
|Third Coast
|75KG
|SPF
|2019
|22419
|Max Rohskopf
|L
|Darce
|Shugyo Inv.
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|23074
|O. Taza
|L
|EBI/OT
|BJJ Fanatics GP
|77KG
|F
|2020
|11814
|Sheridan Moran
|W
|Armbar
|Onnit Inv. 4
|61KG
|SPF
|2017
|11815
|John Torres
|W
|Verbal tap
|Onnit Inv. 4
|61KG
|SPF
|2017
|12389
|Domnick Haider
|W
|Triangle
|ADCC WC Trials
|66KG
|RS
|2017
|12404
|Dimitri Salem
|W
|Kimura
|ADCC WC Trials
|66KG
|8F
|2017
|12411
|Sheridan Moran
|W
|Triangle
|ADCC WC Trials
|66KG
|4F
|2017
|13186
|Marvin Castelle
|W
|Pts: 15x4
|Grappling Pro
|66KG
|SPF
|2017
|13847
|Nicollas Renier
|W
|Reverse triangle
|ADCC
|66KG
|E1
|2017
|17105
|Edwin Ocasio
|W
|RNC
|Kasai Pro 3
|66KG
|SPF
|2018
|17951
|Scott Dance
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EC Trials
|66KG
|R1
|2018
|17961
|Andrew Tackett
|W
|Triangle
|ADCC EC Trials
|66KG
|8F
|2018
|17964
|Zach Green
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EC Trials
|66KG
|4F
|2018
|17966
|T. Ruotolo
|W
|Toe hold
|ADCC EC Trials
|66KG
|SF
|2018
|17967
|K. Krikorian
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC EC Trials
|66KG
|F
|2018
|18045
|Kim TerraKim Terra
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|Kasai Pro 4
|65KG
|R3
|2018
|19329
|Thomas HalpinThomas Halpin
|W
|Armbar
|Polaris 9
|65KG
|SPF
|2019
|22418
|Josh Bacallao
|W
|RNC
|Shugyo Inv.
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|22420
|Keith Krikorian
|W
|RNC
|Shugyo Inv.
|ABS
|F
|2019
|22766
|Guilherme Lima
|W
|Inside heel hook
|JitzKing
|65KG
|R1
|2020
|22769
|Spencer Mumme
|W
|Inside heel hook
|JitzKing
|65KG
|4F
|2020
|22772
|Jose Cadavid
|W
|Points
|JitzKing
|65KG
|SF
|2020
|22773
|Andy Tackett
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|JitzKing
|65KG
|F
|2020
|22907
|Kalil Fadlallah
|W
|RNC
|Para Bellum
|ABS
|SF
|2020
|22913
|Fabricio Barbarotti
|D
|---
|Para Bellum
|ABS
|F
|2020
|23007
|Enrico CoccoEnrico Cocco
|W
|Referee Decision
|Sub Stars
|N/A
|SPF
|2020
|23070
|Nick Fury
|W
|EBI/OT
|BJJ Fanatics GP
|77KG
|4F
|2020
|23072
|Jonnatas GracieJonnatas Gracie
|W
|EBI/OT
|BJJ Fanatics GP
|77KG
|SF
|2020
|23234
|Andrew Alexander
|W
|EBI/OT
|SUG 13
|N/A
|SPF
|2020
