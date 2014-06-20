João Gabriel Batista de Sousa, commonly known as Gabriel Sousa, is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Lucas Rocha being also one of the main representatives of the ZR Team in the sport’s international competitive circuit. Sousa is widely regarded as one of the main light-featherweight athletes of his generation, a reputation earned early in his career while conquering some of jiu jitsu’s most respected tournaments, such as the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) World, Pan and European Open Championships in the colored belt divisions.

Gabriel Sousa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: João Gabriel Batista de Sousa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Senior > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > José Olimpio (Zé Radiola) > Lucas Rocha > João Gabriel Sousa

Main Achievements:

ACBJJ World Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2016 purple)

IBJJF Pan Champion (2016 purple)

IBJJF Pan No-Gi Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF American National Champion (2017 brown, 2016 purple)

IBJJF American No-Gi National Champion (2017 brown, 2016 purple)

IBJJF South American Champion (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – RJ Champion (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – LA Champion (2017 brown)

ACBJJ World Champion (2017 brown)

ACBJJ World No-Gi Champion (2017 brown)

ACBJJ Europe Continental Pro Champion (2017 brown)

ACBJJ North American Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2017 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2016 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2017 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Choke from back

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: ZR Team

Gabriel Sousa Biography

Gabriel Sousa was born on January 10, 1997 in Fortaleza, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará.

During his childhood Gabriel practiced futsal (five-a-side football) and dabbed in capoeira, though he was not known to be a natural athlete. In fact, most of his friends mocked his lack of ability for sports, though his work rate was never questioned.

At the age of 12 Gabriel Sousa discovered jiu jitsu, starting training at Gracie Barra with coach Jefferson Teixeira. Sousa quickly fell in love with this sport/martial art, making it a priority in his daily schedule. He would later, as a BJJ blue belt, experiment with judo as a way to improve his stand-up techniques, earning a honourable 1st place at the Ceará state tournament under the FECJU judo federation.

As a purple belt Gabriel visited the United States to compete at the IBJJF World Championship, doing the camp there with Lucas Rocha – a former Gracie Barra athlete also from the North East of Brazil who had since established himself in the Northern Hemisphere under the ZR Team banner. During the course of the camp Gabriel formed a strong bond with Lucas, and would join Rocha’s work group and team that year.

Gabriel Sousa would earn both his brown and black belts from the hands of Lucas Rocha, the later during a ceremony that took place on June, 2018.

Gabriel Sousa Grappling Record 2 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 50 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION WINS 0 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Gabriel Sousa Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 16068 Hiago George Hiago George W Pts: 2x0 ACBJJ World 60KG SF 2018 16070 Lucas Pinheiro Lucas Pinheiro W Referee Decision ACBJJ World 60KG F 2018

Gabriel Sousa Highlight Euro 2018

