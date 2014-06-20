João Gabriel Batista de Sousa, commonly known as Gabriel Sousa, is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Lucas Rocha being also one of the main representatives of the ZR Team in the sport’s international competitive circuit. Sousa is widely regarded as one of the main light-featherweight athletes of his generation, a reputation earned early in his career while conquering some of jiu jitsu’s most respected tournaments, such as the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) World, Pan and European Open Championships in the colored belt divisions.
Gabriel Sousa Jiu Jitsu
Full Name: João Gabriel Batista de Sousa
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Senior > Hélio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > José Olimpio (Zé Radiola) > Lucas Rocha > João Gabriel Sousa
Main Achievements:
- ACBJJ World Champion (2018)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- IBJJF World Champion (2016 purple)
- IBJJF Pan Champion (2016 purple)
- IBJJF Pan No-Gi Champion (2017 brown)
- IBJJF European Open Champion (2018 brown)
- IBJJF American National Champion (2017 brown, 2016 purple)
- IBJJF American No-Gi National Champion (2017 brown, 2016 purple)
- IBJJF South American Champion (2017 brown)
- UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2018 brown)
- UAEJJF Grand Slam – RJ Champion (2017 brown)
- UAEJJF Grand Slam – LA Champion (2017 brown)
- ACBJJ World Champion (2017 brown)
- ACBJJ World No-Gi Champion (2017 brown)
- ACBJJ Europe Continental Pro Champion (2017 brown)
- ACBJJ North American Champion (2018 brown)
- IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2017 purple)
- CBJJ Brazilian National 2nd Place (2016 purple)
- UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro 3rd Place (2017 purple)
Favorite Position/Technique: Choke from back
Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: ZR Team
Gabriel Sousa Biography
Gabriel Sousa was born on January 10, 1997 in Fortaleza, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará.
During his childhood Gabriel practiced futsal (five-a-side football) and dabbed in capoeira, though he was not known to be a natural athlete. In fact, most of his friends mocked his lack of ability for sports, though his work rate was never questioned.
At the age of 12 Gabriel Sousa discovered jiu jitsu, starting training at Gracie Barra with coach Jefferson Teixeira. Sousa quickly fell in love with this sport/martial art, making it a priority in his daily schedule. He would later, as a BJJ blue belt, experiment with judo as a way to improve his stand-up techniques, earning a honourable 1st place at the Ceará state tournament under the FECJU judo federation.
As a purple belt Gabriel visited the United States to compete at the IBJJF World Championship, doing the camp there with Lucas Rocha – a former Gracie Barra athlete also from the North East of Brazil who had since established himself in the Northern Hemisphere under the ZR Team banner. During the course of the camp Gabriel formed a strong bond with Lucas, and would join Rocha’s work group and team that year.
Gabriel Sousa would earn both his brown and black belts from the hands of Lucas Rocha, the later during a ceremony that took place on June, 2018.
Gabriel Sousa Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
1 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (50%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION WINS
-
BY POINTS
0 (0%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Gabriel Sousa Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|16068
|Hiago GeorgeHiago George
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ACBJJ World
|60KG
|SF
|2018
|16070
|Lucas PinheiroLucas Pinheiro
|W
|Referee Decision
|ACBJJ World
|60KG
|F
|2018
Gabriel Sousa Highlight Euro 2018
Leave A Reply