Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Gabriel Figueiró
, / 332 0

Gabriel Figueiró

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
John Danaher BJJ Escapes

Gabriel Figueiró is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel and Michael Langhi of the Alliance ‘Matiz’ Academy (team headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil), who also worked extensively with Diogo Valença, in Portugal, and is one of the top lightweight competitors of his generation. Figueiró made a name for himself while competing in the lower belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Gabriel Figueiró Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Alves Figueiró

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior)> Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie >Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Gabriel Figueiró

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Tererê > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Gabriel Figueiró

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Winter Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2015 blue, 2017 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2018 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2017 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2016 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2015 blue, 2016 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2016 purple, 2018 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Gabriel Figueiró Biography

Gabriel Figueiró was born on March 30, 1994, in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

During his pre-teens (12), Gabriel and his family moved to Europe, establishing themselves on the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, where Figueiró started training jiu-jitsu. The interest for grappling started brewing after he watched Royce Gracie’s performances in the early Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) line-ups, and by the age of 17, he decided to join a local Gracie Barra Academy, where he started developing his skills under Diogo Valença’s supervision.

By the time Gabriel reached the blue belt rank, he had his mind set on becoming a professional jiu-jitsu athlete, and after his 19th birthday, he decided to move to São Paulo to train at the Alliance ‘Matriz’ Academy (HQ) on a full-time regimen. Back in his home country, Figueiró became a student of Thomas Lisboa, Michael Langhi and Fábio Gurgel.

As a brown belt, Figueiró started his coaching career at the Alliance HQ Academy, a tribute to how respected his jiu-jitsu qualities were regarded within the team’s leadership. Gabriel’s consistent form, competing in the local and international circuits would lead to his black belt promotion, on June 2019.

Gabriel Figueiro Grappling Record

3 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    1 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (67%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Triangle
50
1
#86e620
Toe hold
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
0 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Gabriel Figueiro Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
20553Juliano RochaWTriangleBH Winter Open76KG4F2019
20555Hugo GabinoWToe holdBH Winter Open76KGSF2019
20557Ygor RodriguesYgor RodriguesWPts: 4x2BH Winter Open76KGF2019

Gabriel Figueiró vs Ygor Rodrigues

 

Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Mikey Musumeci Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

On this website we use first or third-party tools that store small files (cookie) on your device. Cookies are normally used to allow the site to run properly (technical cookies), to generate navigation usage reports (statistics cookies) and to suitable advertise our services/products (profiling cookies). We can directly use technical cookies, but you have the right to choose whether or not to enable statistical and profiling cookies. Enabling these cookies, you help us to offer you a better experience. Cookie policy

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN