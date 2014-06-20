Gabriel Figueiró is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel and Michael Langhi of the Alliance ‘Matiz’ Academy (team headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil), who also worked extensively with Diogo Valença, in Portugal, and is one of the top lightweight competitors of his generation. Figueiró made a name for himself while competing in the lower belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Gabriel Figueiró Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel Alves Figueiró

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior)> Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie >Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Gabriel Figueiró

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Tererê > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Gabriel Figueiró

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Winter Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2015 blue, 2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2017 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2015 blue, 2016 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2016 purple, 2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Gabriel Figueiró Biography

Gabriel Figueiró was born on March 30, 1994, in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

During his pre-teens (12), Gabriel and his family moved to Europe, establishing themselves on the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, where Figueiró started training jiu-jitsu. The interest for grappling started brewing after he watched Royce Gracie’s performances in the early Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) line-ups, and by the age of 17, he decided to join a local Gracie Barra Academy, where he started developing his skills under Diogo Valença’s supervision.

By the time Gabriel reached the blue belt rank, he had his mind set on becoming a professional jiu-jitsu athlete, and after his 19th birthday, he decided to move to São Paulo to train at the Alliance ‘Matriz’ Academy (HQ) on a full-time regimen. Back in his home country, Figueiró became a student of Thomas Lisboa, Michael Langhi and Fábio Gurgel.

As a brown belt, Figueiró started his coaching career at the Alliance HQ Academy, a tribute to how respected his jiu-jitsu qualities were regarded within the team’s leadership. Gabriel’s consistent form, competing in the local and international circuits would lead to his black belt promotion, on June 2019.

Gabriel Figueiro Grappling Record 3 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 33 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 67 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Triangle 50 1 #86e620 Toe hold 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 0 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Gabriel Figueiro Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 20553 Juliano Rocha W Triangle BH Winter Open 76KG 4F 2019 20555 Hugo Gabino W Toe hold BH Winter Open 76KG SF 2019 20557 Ygor Rodrigues Ygor Rodrigues W Pts: 4x2 BH Winter Open 76KG F 2019

Gabriel Figueiró vs Ygor Rodrigues