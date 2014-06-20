Leonardo Saggioro, often referenced as Leo Saggioro or simply by his nickname ‘Cascão’ is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques, being also a representative of the Brazilian Top Team (BTT) affiliation in this sport/martial art’s competitive circuit. Leo Saggioro is also widely recognised as one of the best featherweights of his generation, with a very distinctive style of grappling based on grinding pressure and a forward moving half guard. Leo Saggioro Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Leonardo Fernandes Saggioro Nickname: Cascão is a famous comic book character from the collection ‘Turma da Mônica’ (Monica’s Gang) by Mauricio de Sousa. In English this character is named ‘Smudge’. Saggioro was called this from when he was a child due to his haircut, which resembled that of the character. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Ricardo Marques > Leonardo Saggioro Main Achievements: IBJJF World Champion (2008 purple) CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2013/2012 black) UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2014 black) IBJJF Toronto Open Champion (2016/2015** black) IBJJF Montreal Open Champion (2015** black) IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2017 black, 2010 brown) CBJJ Brasileiro Championship Runner-up (2014/2011 black) CBJJ South American Championship Runner-up (2011 black) IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2012 black) IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 black) FIVE Grappling LW GP 3rd Place (2017) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favorite Position/Technique: Miragaia Position (over-under) Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs) Team/Association: BTT Leonardo Saggioro Biography Leonardo Saggioro was born on March 7, 1989 in Juiz de Fora, a city in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, approximately 40 kilometres from the state border with Rio de Janeiro. Minas Gerais has a short but prosperous history in jiu jitsu, having in Ricardo Marques one of the state’s the most revered coaches. It was under the guidance of Marques that Leo Saggioro began his jiu jitsu career, at the age of 13. Saggioro started competing early and making a name for himself in his own and the neighbouring state of Rio de Janeiro. His reputation rose up to international proportions shortly after his 18th birthday when he conquered his first IBJJF World title as a purple belt. Continuing a prosperous campaign in the brown belt division, Cascão finally earned his black belt on the second semester of 2010, shortly after another positive performance at the ‘Worlds’ from the hands of his long time instructor Ricardo Marques. His impact in this new division was felt almost immediately with a silver medal at the Brazilian nationals (CBJJ Brasileiro). In 2015 Leonardo Saggioro was invited to Canada where he was offered a full time coaching position at a Brazilian Top Team affiliate school. An offer accepted by the young athlete. About Leonardo Saggioro's Record This is a compilation of Leonardo’s matches at black belt (adult) in some of jiu jitsu’s top events, please note that this grappling record does not account for every single match in Saggioro’s career. Leo Saggioro Grappling Record 47 WINS BY POINTS 18 (38%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (4%) BY SUBMISSION 21 (45%) BY DECISION 6 (13%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 21 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 33 7 #86e620 Cachecol choke 33 7 #5AD3D1 Submission 10 2 #d1212a Triangle 10 2 #fad11b Choke 5 1 #f58822 RNC 5 1 #224aba Armbar 5 1 21 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 24 LOSSES BY POINTS 9 (38%) BY ADVANTAGES 5 (21%) BY SUBMISSION 4 (17%) BY DECISION 6 (25%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Inverted triangle 25 1 #86e620 Triangle 25 1 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 25 1 #d1212a Bow and arrow 25 1 4 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Leo Saggioro Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 2785Guilherme MendesGuilherme MendesLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean70KG4F20112896Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLPointsBrasileiro70KGF20113046Rafael MendesRafael MendesLInverted triangleWorld Champ.70KG4F20113356Eduardo PessoaLPts: 0x0, AdvCopa Podio76KGGP20113360Vinicius MarinhoVinicius MarinhoLPts: 7x0Copa Podio76KGGP20113426Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLTriangleEuropean Open70KG4F20123914Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLChoke from backWorld Champ.70KGSF20124252Italo LinsItalo LinsLPointsCarlson Cup70KGF20125368Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLPts: 4x2WP MontrealABS4F20145403Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x0Brasileiro70KGF20145627Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KG4F20145730Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 8x0Rio Open70KGF20145973Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLReferee DecisionRio BJJ Pro70KGF20146073Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLReferee DecisionCopa OkinawaABSF20146089Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x2South American70KGF20146095Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x2South American70KGF20146602Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 0x0, AdvPan American70KGSF20157215Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70Kg4F20157426Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLReferee DecisionBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGF20159269Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLAdvWorld Pro69KGR120169662Rafael MendesRafael MendesLPts: 6x0World Champ.70KG4F201611674Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLBow and arrowPan American76KG8F201712551Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.70KGF201712878Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLReferee DecisionFIVE Super League70KGSF20172893UnknownWSubmissionBrasileiro70KG4F20112895M. AlmeidaWN/ABrasileiro70KGSF20113363Helder MedeirosD---Copa Podio76KGGP20113391Willian SallesWTriangleCopa BudoABSF20123762UnknownWN/ABrasileiro70KG4F20123764Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWN/ABrasileiro70KGSF20123765David LemesDavid LemesWTriangleBrasileiro70KGF20123900Peter HanWSubmissionWorld Champ.70KGR220123908Justin RaderJustin RaderWChokeWorld Champ.70KGR320123910Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoWRNCWorld Champ.70KG4F20124250UnknownWChoke from backSol e Neve70KGSF20124251MoisesWArmbarSol e Neve70KGF20124253UnknownWCachecol chokeCarlson Cup70KGF20134535UnknownWChoke from backBrasileiro70KGR120134536UnknownWChoke from backBrasileiro70KG4F20134538David LemesDavid LemesWCachecol chokeBrasileiro70KGSF20134539Mario ReisMario ReisWReferee DecisionBrasileiro70KGF20134812Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWReferee DecisionRio Open70KGF20135093Giovani MarianoWCachecol chokeBarbacena CupABSF20145361Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWReferee DecisionWP Montreal70KGF20145401Erick RaposoWPointsBrasileiro70KGSF20145503Eduardo GoncalvesEduardo GoncalvesWN/AWorld Pro.70KGR120145504Marcelino FreitasMarcelino FreitasWN/AWorld Pro.70KG4F20145505Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWAdvWorld Pro.70KGSF20145506Jedrzej LoskaWPts: 6x2World Pro.70KGF20145972Rick RaposoWChoke from backRio BJJ Pro70KGSF20146093Erick RaposoWN/ASouth American70KGSF20146193Igor MocaiberWChoke from backToronto Open82KGF20156194Chris KriebelWChoke from backToronto OpenABSSF20156195Richard BondocWN/AToronto OpenABSF20156594Sergio HernandezWPts: 3x0Pan American70KGR120156598Vitor PaschoalWPts: 5x2Pan American70KG4F20157207Eduardo RamosWPointsWorld Champ.70KG8F20157421João TavaresWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGR120157424Leonardo MartinsWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGSF20158271Michael WackerWCachecol chokeMontreal Open70KGF20158274Leonardo CostaWN/AMontreal OpenABSSF20158275Lucas RochaLucas RochaWAdvMontreal OpenABSF20158587John RickelWCachecol chokeToronto Open76KGSF20168588Rick SlombaWN/AToronto Open76KGF201610084Renan BorgesWN/ABoston SIO70KGSF201610085Athos MirandaWCachecol chokeBoston SIO70KGF201611661Yan LucasYan LucasWChoke from backPan American76KGR1201712541Jonathan ThomasWPts: 4x2World Champ.70KG8F201712545Marcio AndreMarcio AndreWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KG4F201712549Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KGSF201712874Brandon WalenskyWCachecol chokeFIVE Super League70KG4F201712880Yago EspindolaWReferee DecisionFIVE Super League70KG3RD2017 Leo Saggioro vs Lucas Rocha (2015) Leo Saggioro vs Michael Wacker (2015)