Leonardo Saggioro, often referenced as Leo Saggioro or simply by his nickname ‘Cascão’ is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques, being also a representative of the Brazilian Top Team (BTT) affiliation in this sport/martial art’s competitive circuit. Leo Saggioro is also widely recognised as one of the best featherweights of his generation, with a very distinctive style of grappling based on grinding pressure and a forward moving half guard.

Leo Saggioro Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Leonardo Fernandes Saggioro

Nickname: Cascão is a famous comic book character from the collection ‘Turma da Mônica’ (Monica’s Gang) by Mauricio de Sousa. In English this character is named ‘Smudge’. Saggioro was called this from when he was a child due to his haircut, which resembled that of the character.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Ricardo Marques > Leonardo Saggioro

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2008 purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2013/2012 black)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2014 black)

IBJJF Toronto Open Champion (2016/2015** black)

IBJJF Montreal Open Champion (2015** black)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2017 black, 2010 brown)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship Runner-up (2014/2011 black)

CBJJ South American Championship Runner-up (2011 black)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2012 black)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 black)

FIVE Grappling LW GP 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Miragaia Position (over-under)

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: BTT

Leonardo Saggioro Biography

Leonardo Saggioro was born on March 7, 1989 in Juiz de Fora, a city in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, approximately 40 kilometres from the state border with Rio de Janeiro.

Minas Gerais has a short but prosperous history in jiu jitsu, having in Ricardo Marques one of the state’s the most revered coaches. It was under the guidance of Marques that Leo Saggioro began his jiu jitsu career, at the age of 13.

Saggioro started competing early and making a name for himself in his own and the neighbouring state of Rio de Janeiro. His reputation rose up to international proportions shortly after his 18th birthday when he conquered his first IBJJF World title as a purple belt.

Continuing a prosperous campaign in the brown belt division, Cascão finally earned his black belt on the second semester of 2010, shortly after another positive performance at the ‘Worlds’ from the hands of his long time instructor Ricardo Marques. His impact in this new division was felt almost immediately with a silver medal at the Brazilian nationals (CBJJ Brasileiro).

In 2015 Leonardo Saggioro was invited to Canada where he was offered a full time coaching position at a Brazilian Top Team affiliate school. An offer accepted by the young athlete.

About Leonardo Saggioro's Record

This is a compilation of Leonardo’s matches at black belt (adult) in some of jiu jitsu’s top events, please note that this grappling record does not account for every single match in Saggioro’s career.

Leo Saggioro vs Lucas Rocha (2015)



Leo Saggioro vs Michael Wacker (2015)

