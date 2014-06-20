Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Leonardo Saggioro
, / 277 0

Leonardo Saggioro

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Leonardo Saggioro, often referenced as Leo Saggioro or simply by his nickname ‘Cascão’ is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques, being also a representative of the Brazilian Top Team (BTT) affiliation in this sport/martial art’s competitive circuit. Leo Saggioro is also widely recognised as one of the best featherweights of his generation, with a very distinctive style of grappling based on grinding pressure and a forward moving half guard.

Leo Saggioro Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Leonardo Fernandes Saggioro

Nickname: Cascão is a famous comic book character from the collection ‘Turma da Mônica’ (Monica’s Gang) by Mauricio de Sousa. In English this character is named ‘Smudge’. Saggioro was called this from when he was a child due to his haircut, which resembled that of the character.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sergio Souza > Ricardo Marques > Leonardo Saggioro

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF World Champion (2008 purple)
  • CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2013/2012 black)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2014 black)
  • IBJJF Toronto Open Champion (2016/2015** black)
  • IBJJF Montreal Open Champion (2015** black)
  • IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2017 black, 2010 brown)
  • CBJJ Brasileiro Championship Runner-up (2014/2011 black)
  • CBJJ South American Championship Runner-up (2011 black)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2012 black)
  • IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 black)
  • FIVE Grappling LW GP 3rd Place (2017)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Miragaia Position (over-under)

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: BTT

Leonardo Saggioro Biography

Leonardo Saggioro was born on March 7, 1989 in Juiz de Fora, a city in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, approximately 40 kilometres from the state border with Rio de Janeiro.

Minas Gerais has a short but prosperous history in jiu jitsu, having in Ricardo Marques one of the state’s the most revered coaches. It was under the guidance of Marques that Leo Saggioro began his jiu jitsu career, at the age of 13.

Saggioro started competing early and making a name for himself in his own and the neighbouring state of Rio de Janeiro. His reputation rose up to international proportions shortly after his 18th birthday when he conquered his first IBJJF World title as a purple belt.

Continuing a prosperous campaign in the brown belt division, Cascão finally earned his black belt on the second semester of 2010, shortly after another positive performance at the ‘Worlds’ from the hands of his long time instructor Ricardo Marques. His impact in this new division was felt almost immediately with a silver medal at the Brazilian nationals (CBJJ Brasileiro).

In 2015 Leonardo Saggioro was invited to Canada where he was offered a full time coaching position at a Brazilian Top Team affiliate school. An offer accepted by the young athlete.

About Leonardo Saggioro's Record

This is a compilation of Leonardo’s matches at black belt (adult) in some of jiu jitsu’s top events, please note that this grappling record does not account for every single match in Saggioro’s career.

Leo Saggioro Grappling Record

47 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    18 (38%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    21 (45%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

21 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
33
7
#86e620
Cachecol choke
33
7
#5AD3D1
Submission
10
2
#d1212a
Triangle
10
2
#fad11b
Choke
5
1
#f58822
RNC
5
1
#224aba
Armbar
5
1
21
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
24 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    9 (38%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    5 (21%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (17%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Inverted triangle
25
1
#86e620
Triangle
25
1
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
25
1
#d1212a
Bow and arrow
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Leo Saggioro Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
2785Guilherme MendesGuilherme MendesLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean70KG4F2011
2896Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLPointsBrasileiro70KGF2011
3046Rafael MendesRafael MendesLInverted triangleWorld Champ.70KG4F2011
3356Eduardo PessoaLPts: 0x0, AdvCopa Podio76KGGP2011
3360Vinicius MarinhoVinicius MarinhoLPts: 7x0Copa Podio76KGGP2011
3426Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLTriangleEuropean Open70KG4F2012
3914Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLChoke from backWorld Champ.70KGSF2012
4252Italo LinsItalo LinsLPointsCarlson Cup70KGF2012
5368Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLPts: 4x2WP MontrealABS4F2014
5403Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x0Brasileiro70KGF2014
5627Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KG4F2014
5730Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 8x0Rio Open70KGF2014
5973Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLReferee DecisionRio BJJ Pro70KGF2014
6073Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLReferee DecisionCopa OkinawaABSF2014
6089Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x2South American70KGF2014
6095Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 4x2South American70KGF2014
6602Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 0x0, AdvPan American70KGSF2015
7215Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70Kg4F2015
7426Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLReferee DecisionBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGF2015
9269Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaLAdvWorld Pro69KGR12016
9662Rafael MendesRafael MendesLPts: 6x0World Champ.70KG4F2016
11674Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLBow and arrowPan American76KG8F2017
12551Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.70KGF2017
12878Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLReferee DecisionFIVE Super League70KGSF2017
2893UnknownWSubmissionBrasileiro70KG4F2011
2895M. AlmeidaWN/ABrasileiro70KGSF2011
3363Helder MedeirosD---Copa Podio76KGGP2011
3391Willian SallesWTriangleCopa BudoABSF2012
3762UnknownWN/ABrasileiro70KG4F2012
3764Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWN/ABrasileiro70KGSF2012
3765David LemesDavid LemesWTriangleBrasileiro70KGF2012
3900Peter HanWSubmissionWorld Champ.70KGR22012
3908Justin RaderJustin RaderWChokeWorld Champ.70KGR32012
3910Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoWRNCWorld Champ.70KG4F2012
4250UnknownWChoke from backSol e Neve70KGSF2012
4251MoisesWArmbarSol e Neve70KGF2012
4253UnknownWCachecol chokeCarlson Cup70KGF2013
4535UnknownWChoke from backBrasileiro70KGR12013
4536UnknownWChoke from backBrasileiro70KG4F2013
4538David LemesDavid LemesWCachecol chokeBrasileiro70KGSF2013
4539Mario ReisMario ReisWReferee DecisionBrasileiro70KGF2013
4812Isaque PaivaIsaque PaivaWReferee DecisionRio Open70KGF2013
5093Giovani MarianoWCachecol chokeBarbacena CupABSF2014
5361Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWReferee DecisionWP Montreal70KGF2014
5401Erick RaposoWPointsBrasileiro70KGSF2014
5503Eduardo GoncalvesEduardo GoncalvesWN/AWorld Pro.70KGR12014
5504Marcelino FreitasMarcelino FreitasWN/AWorld Pro.70KG4F2014
5505Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWAdvWorld Pro.70KGSF2014
5506Jedrzej LoskaWPts: 6x2World Pro.70KGF2014
5972Rick RaposoWChoke from backRio BJJ Pro70KGSF2014
6093Erick RaposoWN/ASouth American70KGSF2014
6193Igor MocaiberWChoke from backToronto Open82KGF2015
6194Chris KriebelWChoke from backToronto OpenABSSF2015
6195Richard BondocWN/AToronto OpenABSF2015
6594Sergio HernandezWPts: 3x0Pan American70KGR12015
6598Vitor PaschoalWPts: 5x2Pan American70KG4F2015
7207Eduardo RamosWPointsWorld Champ.70KG8F2015
7421João TavaresWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGR12015
7424Leonardo MartinsWPointsBrazil Nat. Pro RJ66KGSF2015
8271Michael WackerWCachecol chokeMontreal Open70KGF2015
8274Leonardo CostaWN/AMontreal OpenABSSF2015
8275Lucas RochaLucas RochaWAdvMontreal OpenABSF2015
8587John RickelWCachecol chokeToronto Open76KGSF2016
8588Rick SlombaWN/AToronto Open76KGF2016
10084Renan BorgesWN/ABoston SIO70KGSF2016
10085Athos MirandaWCachecol chokeBoston SIO70KGF2016
11661Yan LucasYan LucasWChoke from backPan American76KGR12017
12541Jonathan ThomasWPts: 4x2World Champ.70KG8F2017
12545Marcio AndreMarcio AndreWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KG4F2017
12549Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.70KGSF2017
12874Brandon WalenskyWCachecol chokeFIVE Super League70KG4F2017
12880Yago EspindolaWReferee DecisionFIVE Super League70KG3RD2017

Leo Saggioro vs Lucas Rocha (2015)

Leo Saggioro vs Michael Wacker (2015)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
The Grappling Authority Store
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Budovideos BJJ Gear and DVDs
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Elite Sports BJJ Gear
Gallerr Renzo Gracie Mastering BJJ
Never Tap Knee Support
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN