Anderson Munis is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró as well as a representative of the Dream Art / Alliance Academy coalition, who worked extensively with Rodrigo Feijão and the Clube Feijão workgroup during the early stages of his professional career. Anderson Munis became widely recognized as one of the rising stars of the sport after his breakthrough performances in important tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) tour as well as the Spyder Invitational tournament of 2019.

Anderson Munis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Anderson Munis dos Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Isaque Bahiense > Anderson Munis

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie (Senior)> Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie >Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Fábio Gurgel > Gabriel Figueiró > Anderson Munis

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019** purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019** purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2019 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 blue, 2018** / 2019)

1st Place UAEJJF World Pro (2018 /2019 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2017 / 2018 purple)

1st Place ACBJJ South American Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place CBJJE World Championship (2019 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019* purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard / Crowbar Sweep

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Anderson Munis Biography

Anderson Munis was born on July 25, 1995, in Panorama, a city located in the State of São Paulo, Brazil.

A great influence in Anderson and his brothers was his father. Ever since the Munis’ were young children, the family’s patriarch tried to instill in Alex, Anderson, and Erich, the love for sports and martial arts, even though there was not a lot in the way of combat sports, in the small town of Panorama.

In 2013 jiu-jitsu finally arrived in Panorama under the Equipe Raça team banner. Anderson immediately joined, together with his younger brother Erich. While Anderson and Erich started training at Raça, Alex, the eldest of the brothers, also joined a BJJ club at a nearby town (Três Lagoas), where he was working. That nearby academy was an affiliate of Nova União and Clube Feijão.

As blue belts, the brothers decided to try and follow jiu-jitsu as a career. Given that Alex already had a connection with Clube Feijão – one of the biggest producers of grappling talent in Brazil, the Munis decided to apply for a scholarship with the team, being accepted by the Maringá based academy. The first to move to the training camp were Alex and Anderson, who arrived as blue belts, with Erich staying behind to finish high-school.

Under the guidance of Rodrigo Feijão, at CF, the Munis brothers went from unknown athletes in a small town to being recognized as the hottest prospects in the sport, a reputation earned during their purple belt campaigns.

Although doing very well on the mats, the Munis struggled to make ends meet financially. It was after reaching out for support on social media to compete at an international tournament that the brothers were contacted by a representative of the Dream Art project – a brand new training center, fully dedicated to supporting and producing high-level, professional jiu-jitsu athletes.

After joining Dream Art, Anderson’s jiu-jitsu continued to develop exponentially, as he went on to win double gold at the World Championships as a brown belt. His outstanding career on the international circuit earned Anderson Munis his black belt by Dream Art’s team leaders, Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró in a ceremony that took place on September 28, 2020.

Anderson Munis (purple belt) X Matheus Diniz (black bet world champion) in 2019