Guilherme Lambertucci is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Felipe Pena, as well as a representative of the FP Team/Gracie Barra coalition. Lambertucci gained notoriety as one of his generation’s top super-heavyweights while competing in the Abu-Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Tour (AJP) and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit where Guilherme conquered South American, Brazilian National Championships, and Grand Slam gold medals.

Guilherme Lambertucci Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Guilherme Wander Lambertucci de Andrade

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Vinicius Magalhães (Draculino) > Marcelo Azevedo (Uirapuru) > Felipe Pena (Preguiça) > Guilherme Lambertucci

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2021)

1st Place AJP Brazilian National Pro (2021)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2021*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 purple)

2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018** purple, 2019** brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2017** purple, 2018* brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: FP Team / Gracie Barra

Guilherme Lambertucci Biography

Guilherme Lambertucci was born on July 02, 1997, in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of southeastern Brazil’s Minas Gerais state.

Already a big kid at the age of 6, with a tendency to gain weight, Guilherme was signed on to judo classes as a way to keep his diameter in check. Initially starting solely for the purpose of exercising, young Lambertucci quickly gained a deeper interest in the sport, competing extensively in the kids’ divisions and gaining a “Mineiro” title (Minas Gerais State Tournament).

Sadly for Guilherme, in 2010 he was forced to quit the Japanese art of throwing due to his family’s relocation. With no judo anywhere near his new residence, the 12-year-old looked for alternatives, finding what he sought at the Magrelo Fight Academy, in Fábio Costa’s jiu-jitsu classes.

After 5 years under the guidance of coach Costa, Guilherme decided to seek a more competitive jiu-jitsu environment, then joining Gracie Barra – Belo Horizonte as a purple belt. Although Team GB-BH was a big step forward in the right direction, his admiration for Felipe Pena led Lambertucci to Preguiça’s FP Team (also affiliated with Gracie Barra), a workgroup he joined in January 2016.

After a stellar career under the guidance of Felipe Pena for nearly 6 years, and a few knee-injury setbacks, Guilherme Lambertucci was promoted to black belt, on December 17, 2020.

DECIDING TO PURSUE JIU-JITSU PROFESSIONALLY

An interesting episode in Guilherme’s career was described by the Belo Horizonte native to BJJ Heroes when interviewed for this article. This event happened at a crossing point when Lambertucci was unsure of which career path to follow.

“At the time I was starting law school. I was very unsure about my future because I didn’t like my course and I had tried other subjects which I also didn’t find appealing. Jiu-Jitsu was the only thing that warmed my heart, but there was no financial security in the sport (…). This time coincided with my conversion to Christianity. In my desperation, I decided to pray for enlightenment, for the right path. The following day, while in church, a guy I had never met before introduced himself to me, he was a fellow member of the parish who was looking for a grappling coach for a community project he was developing. He had learned I was a BJJ athlete and asked if I was interested. I took this as a sign of God, to follow my career as a sportsman.”