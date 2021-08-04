Higor Lima is a jiu-jitsu black belt from Belém do Pará, Brazil, a rank he earned from his instructor, Eduardo Kahwage. Higor Lima first made waves in the sport of grappling while competing in the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) and AJP (Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro) circuits, where he earned important medals such as the Brazilian Nationals, South American Championships, and Rio de Janeiro Pro.

Higor Lima Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Higor da Silva Lima

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Alexey Cruz > Frankiko Lima > Eduardo Kahwage > Higor Lima

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Rio de Janeiro Pro (2021)

3rd Place AJP Rio de Janeiro Pro (2021*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017 purple, 2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Fotaleza Open (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Manaus Open (2019* brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Manaus Open (2019 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Kahwage Fight Team – KFT

Higor Lima Biography

Higor Lima was born on September 18, 1998, in Belém, capital of the state of Pará, which is located in Brazil’s lower Amazon region.

Growing up Higor was not particularly sporty, playing standard sports recreationally up until he found jiu-jitsu at the age of 9. A martial art he began with no previous knowledge or expectations of the combat style, starting merely because it was the only contact sport available in his area.

Coach Eduardo Kahwage was Higor’s first coach and the man who taught the young Pará native from white to black belt – a rank he earned in August 2020.

During his late teens, Higor started making waves in the local scene which led Lima to chose the path of training full-time. Totally focussed on his competitive career, Higor started competing at a national level as a brown belt, immediately earning high praise with gold medals at the Brazilian National Championships and South American Championships.