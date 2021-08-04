Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Higor Lima

BJJ Heroes,
193 0
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Higor Lima is a jiu-jitsu black belt from Belém do Pará, Brazil, a rank he earned from his instructor, Eduardo Kahwage. Higor Lima first made waves in the sport of grappling while competing in the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) and AJP (Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro) circuits, where he earned important medals such as the Brazilian Nationals, South American Championships, and Rio de Janeiro Pro.

Higor Lima Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Higor da Silva Lima

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Alexey Cruz > Frankiko Lima > Eduardo Kahwage > Higor Lima

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place AJP Rio de Janeiro Pro (2021)
  • 3rd Place AJP Rio de Janeiro Pro (2021*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017 purple, 2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Fotaleza Open (2019 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Manaus Open (2019* brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Manaus Open (2019 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Kahwage Fight Team – KFT

Higor Lima Biography

Higor Lima was born on September 18, 1998, in Belém, capital of the state of Pará, which is located in Brazil’s lower Amazon region.

Growing up Higor was not particularly sporty, playing standard sports recreationally up until he found jiu-jitsu at the age of 9. A martial art he began with no previous knowledge or expectations of the combat style, starting merely because it was the only contact sport available in his area.

Coach Eduardo Kahwage was Higor’s first coach and the man who taught the young Pará native from white to black belt – a rank he earned in August 2020.

During his late teens, Higor started making waves in the local scene which led Lima to chose the path of training full-time. Totally focussed on his competitive career, Higor started competing at a national level as a brown belt, immediately earning high praise with gold medals at the Brazilian National Championships and South American Championships.

Higor Lima Grappling Record

8 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
75
3
#86e620
Armbar
25
1
4
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
3 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Higor Lima Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
26152Pedro MaiaLArmbarSA Cont. Pro77KG8F2021
26511Daniel JuniorDaniel JuniorLPointsRio Winter Open76KG4F2021
26859Leandro SouzaLPts: 2x0AJP RJ ProLWASF2021
26760Ismael MendesWArmbarParanaense82KGF2021
26761Luan PinheiroWChoke from backParanaenseABSF2021
26762Welliton CarvalhoWChoke from backN. Nordeste76KGF2021
26820Alisson SilvaWPts: 6x1AJP RJ Pro69KGR12021
26825Lucas PinheiroLucas PinheiroWChoke from backAJP RJ Pro69KG4F2021
26829Yago RodriguesWPts: 4x1AJP RJ Pro69KGSF2021
26830Luiz CostaWPts: 4x2AJP RJ Pro69KGF2021
26858Yago RodriguesWPts: 3x1AJP RJ ProLWA4F2021
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....