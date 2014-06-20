Matheus Gonzaga is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Daniel Gazoni and a representative of the Alliance Academy (Bernardo Faria branch) in this martial art/sport’s international competitive circuit, having also worked extensively with Master Julio César Pereira. Matheus became widely recognized as one of the rising stars of BJJ while grappling in the lower belt divisions where he conquered an International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (IBJJF) world title and several Rio de Janeiro state championships, a status he would solidify as a black belt.

Matheus Gonzaga Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Matheus Evangelista Gonzaga

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > C. Gracie > Crezio de Souza > João Amaral > Daniel Gazoni > Matheus Gonzaga

Main Achievements:

IBJJF New York Spring Int. Open 2nd Place (2018)

IBJJF Boston Spring Int. Open 2nd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2015 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Juvenile Champion (2011 blue)

IBJJF Rio Int. Open Champion (2012 blue)

IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Champion (2015** brown)

FJJR Rio State Juvenile Champion (2006/2007/2008/2009/2010/2012)

IBJJF Miami Spring Int. Open Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF New York Spring Int. Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF New York Spring No-Gi Int. Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2014 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Matheus Gonzaga Biography

Matheus Gonzaga was born on January 25, 1995 in Teresópolis a Brazilian municipality located inside the state of Rio de Janeiro – more specifically on the mountainous region known as Região Serrana.

Growing up Matheus showed interest in martial arts, most of which derived from his father’s own curiosity for combat sports – a former blue belt in jiu jitsu forged by the world famous Academia Serrana of Teresópolis. The dad would sometimes clear the livingroom floor and show Gonzaga and his brother Marcos Paulo a few grappling moves fueling even further their curiosity for this sport .

During his pre-teens Matheus started suffering from bullying at school, and as the abuse escalated so did the urgency in Gonzaga learning how to protect himself. On May 2005, after yet another difficult episode at school both the Gonzaga brothers were signed on to jiu jitsu classes with professor Geremias Maia.

Gonzaga’s training soon shifted to the Nova Barra (NB) academy with coach “Tio Beto” – Alberto Rezende. He remained with NB throughout his junior belts and into his blue belt rank, a time when he joined the Academia Pitbull, also in Teresópolis. A gym founded by Master Adilson Bitta where Matheus earned his purple belt.

Although there were plenty of tough rolls at Academia Pitbull, most students there were training part time and the team lacked the competition focus Matheus aspired. After an invitation made by Rodolfo Vieira at a local tournament, Gonzaga decided to try a class at GF Team‘s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. He immediately felt the group had the desired professional training environment Gonzaga had hoped for and decided to ask team leader Julio Cesar Pereira permission to join the squad.

It was at GFT that Matheus’ talent started to shine, earning his purple belt world title there and subsequent brown belt. Understanding that he had the potential to reach the pinnacle of jiu jitsu’s sporting world, Gonzaga decided to try and move to the United States where the toughest grappling circuit is located. This however, did not go according to the plan at first as the lack of sponsorships kept the young athlete away from the mats for almost one year..

Settling on the East Coast (Boston), Gonzaga did not find the quality of training he required to pursue his competition needs at the local GFT affiliate. For this reason he decided to join the BTT gym led by Daniel Gazoni, where he returned to the tournament scene. Gazoni was also the man who promoted Matheus and brother Marcos Paulo to black belt on December 2, 2017.

After his time under Gazoni’s tutelage Matheus was offered a position as an assistant instructor at Bernardo Faria‘s academy. He then joined Faria’s workgroup and started defending the Alliance Jiu Jitsu team flag.

Cover photo by Garcia Junior (Favela Jiu Jitsu).

Matheus Gonzaga Grappling Record 3 WINS BY POINTS

2 ( 67 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 33 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 50 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Matheus Gonzaga Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 15124 Gianni Grippo Gianni Grippo L Points Boston Sp. Open 70KG F 2018 15181 Adam Benyaoun L Adv NY Spring Open 70KG F 2018 15122 Brian Mahecha Brian Mahecha W Choke from back Boston Sp. Open 70KG SF 2018 15177 Alexandre Vieira Alexandre Vieira W Pts: 7x0 NY Spring Open 70KG 4F 2018 15179 Christian Mueckay W Points NY Spring Open 70KG SF 2018

Matheus Gonzaga Cross Choke Instructional



Matheus Gonzaga Spider Guard Pass instructional

