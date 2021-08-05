Leon Brito is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques and a representative of the Brazilian Top Team gym in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil, one of the most fruitful grappling academies in the sport, having produced top-end talents such as Bernardo Faria, Leonardo Saggioro, Gabriel Procópio, and more. Brito broke through in the sport while competing in the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) circuit, where he conquered numerous important medals.

Leon Brito Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Leon Denny Zambelli Brito

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sérgio Bolão > Ricardo Marques > Leon Brito

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Victoria Open (2019**)

1st Place AJP Rio de Janeiro Pro (2021)

4th Place Copa Podio Grand Prix (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2013 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2012 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2014 purple, 2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Half-Guard

Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Brazilian Top Team (BTT)

Leon Brito Biography

Leon Brito was born on August 26, 1993, in Juiz de Fora, a city located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

During his childhood, Leon played football (soccer) competitively at a local club, an activity that lasted until October 2008 (15YO), when an injury pushed young Brito to the sidelines for over 1 year. By the time his injury improved, the young Mineiro had gained plenty of weight. While looking for a way to regain his previous form Leon decided to try jiu-jitsu for the first time.

Leon’s first instructor was Brazilian Top Team’s Eduardo Portilho, commonly known as Barney, who was a brown belt at the time. Brito trained under Portilho’s tuition up until he earned his blue belt, after which he joined BTT’s Juiz de Fora’s headquarters with coach Ricardo Marques. A gym that is well known for the lengthy list of high achievers.

Once he joined Marques’ workgroup, it didn’t take long for Leon to break through the ranks, conquering many important international titles on his way to black belt, the latter a rank Brito earned from coach Ricardo in 2018.

Although extremely successful in jiu-jitsu as an athlete early on, having conquered his first world title as a blue belt, Leon competed unsponsored up until he was a well-established black belt, with his first true sponsorship deal being signed midway through 2021 with the Vouk brand.