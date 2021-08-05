Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Leon Brito

BJJ Heroes,
33 0
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leon Brito is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques and a representative of the Brazilian Top Team gym in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil, one of the most fruitful grappling academies in the sport, having produced top-end talents such as Bernardo Faria, Leonardo Saggioro, Gabriel Procópio, and more. Brito broke through in the sport while competing in the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) circuit, where he conquered numerous important medals.

Leon Brito Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Leon Denny Zambelli Brito

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sérgio Bolão > Ricardo Marques > Leon Brito

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Victoria Open (2019**)
  • 1st Place AJP Rio de Janeiro Pro (2021)
  • 4th Place Copa Podio Grand Prix (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2013 blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013 blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2012 blue)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2014 purple, 2018 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Half-Guard

Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Brazilian Top Team (BTT)

Leon Brito Biography

Leon Brito was born on August 26, 1993, in Juiz de Fora, a city located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

During his childhood, Leon played football (soccer) competitively at a local club, an activity that lasted until October 2008 (15YO), when an injury pushed young Brito to the sidelines for over 1 year. By the time his injury improved, the young Mineiro had gained plenty of weight. While looking for a way to regain his previous form Leon decided to try jiu-jitsu for the first time.

Leon’s first instructor was Brazilian Top Team’s Eduardo Portilho, commonly known as Barney, who was a brown belt at the time. Brito trained under Portilho’s tuition up until he earned his blue belt, after which he joined BTT’s Juiz de Fora’s headquarters with coach Ricardo Marques. A gym that is well known for the lengthy list of high achievers.

Once he joined Marques’ workgroup, it didn’t take long for Leon to break through the ranks, conquering many important international titles on his way to black belt, the latter a rank Brito earned from coach Ricardo in 2018.

Although extremely successful in jiu-jitsu as an athlete early on, having conquered his first world title as a blue belt, Leon competed unsponsored up until he was a well-established black belt, with his first true sponsorship deal being signed midway through 2021 with the Vouk brand.

Leon Brito Grappling Record

17 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (35%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (47%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (6%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Triangle
38
3
#86e620
Submission
25
2
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
25
2
#d1212a
Americana
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
8 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (63%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Toe hold
50
1
#86e620
Kneebar
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Leon Brito Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
20702Marcos MartinsMarcos MartinsLToe holdRio Open88KGR12019
20984Rafael PaganiniRafael PaganiniLPts: 4x2BH Winter Open88KGSF2019
21952Fernando ReisFernando ReisLPts: 2x0BH Spring Open94KGF2019
22178Igor SousaLReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ85KG4F2019
24528Wellington LuisWellington LuisLPts: 3x2Grand Slam RJ85KG8F2020
25797Felipe BezerraFelipe BezerraLPts: 2x0Copa Podio98KGRR2021
25810Pedro AlexPedro AlexLKneebarCopa Podio98KGSF2021
25812Felipe BezerraFelipe BezerraLPointsCopa Podio98KG3RD2021
21171Rafael AlvesWSubmissionVitoria Open94KGSF2019
21172Flavio JunqueiraFlavio JunqueiraWSubmissionVitoria Open94KGF2019
21177Caio CaetanoCaio CaetanoWPointsVitoria OpenABSR12019
21181H. RiedlingerWN/AVitoria OpenABS4F2019
21184Rafael PaganiniRafael PaganiniWPointsVitoria OpenABSSF2019
21185Marcos MartinsMarcos MartinsWPts: 8x4Vitoria OpenABSF2019
22170Flabio MaiaWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam RJ85KGR12019
22176Edson OliveiraWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ85KGR22019
22184Rodrigo ReisWReferee DecisionGrand Slam RJ85KGRPC2019
25090Paulo SilvaWTriangleRio Open94KG4F2021
25092Marcos GoulartWAmericanaRio Open94KGSF2021
25094Matheus GodoyMatheus GodoyWPointsRio Open94KGF2021
25794Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoWPts: 2x0Copa Podio98KGRR2021
25801Guthierry BarbosaGuthierry BarbosaWTriangleCopa Podio98KGRR2021
26842Felipe BasilioWDQAJP RJ Pro94KG4F2021
26845Joao FreitasWTriangleAJP RJ Pro94KGSF2021
26846Maique AzevedoWChoke from backAJP RJ Pro94KGF2021
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....