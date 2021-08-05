Leon Brito is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ricardo Marques and a representative of the Brazilian Top Team gym in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil, one of the most fruitful grappling academies in the sport, having produced top-end talents such as Bernardo Faria, Leonardo Saggioro, Gabriel Procópio, and more. Brito broke through in the sport while competing in the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) circuit, where he conquered numerous important medals.
Leon Brito Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Leon Denny Zambelli Brito
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sérgio Bolão > Ricardo Marques > Leon Brito
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2021)
- 1st Place IBJJF Victoria Open (2019**)
- 1st Place AJP Rio de Janeiro Pro (2021)
- 4th Place Copa Podio Grand Prix (2021)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2013 blue)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013 blue)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2012 blue)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian Nationals (2014 purple, 2018 brown)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Half-Guard
Weight Division: Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Brazilian Top Team (BTT)
Leon Brito Biography
Leon Brito was born on August 26, 1993, in Juiz de Fora, a city located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
During his childhood, Leon played football (soccer) competitively at a local club, an activity that lasted until October 2008 (15YO), when an injury pushed young Brito to the sidelines for over 1 year. By the time his injury improved, the young Mineiro had gained plenty of weight. While looking for a way to regain his previous form Leon decided to try jiu-jitsu for the first time.
Leon’s first instructor was Brazilian Top Team’s Eduardo Portilho, commonly known as Barney, who was a brown belt at the time. Brito trained under Portilho’s tuition up until he earned his blue belt, after which he joined BTT’s Juiz de Fora’s headquarters with coach Ricardo Marques. A gym that is well known for the lengthy list of high achievers.
Once he joined Marques’ workgroup, it didn’t take long for Leon to break through the ranks, conquering many important international titles on his way to black belt, the latter a rank Brito earned from coach Ricardo in 2018.
Although extremely successful in jiu-jitsu as an athlete early on, having conquered his first world title as a blue belt, Leon competed unsponsored up until he was a well-established black belt, with his first true sponsorship deal being signed midway through 2021 with the Vouk brand.
Leon Brito Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
6 (35%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (6%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
8 (47%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (6%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
1 (6%)
8 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
5 (63%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (25%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (13%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Leon Brito Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|20702
|Marcos MartinsMarcos Martins
|L
|Toe hold
|Rio Open
|88KG
|R1
|2019
|20984
|Rafael PaganiniRafael Paganini
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|BH Winter Open
|88KG
|SF
|2019
|21952
|Fernando ReisFernando Reis
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|BH Spring Open
|94KG
|F
|2019
|22178
|Igor Sousa
|L
|Referee Decision
|Grand Slam RJ
|85KG
|4F
|2019
|24528
|Wellington LuisWellington Luis
|L
|Pts: 3x2
|Grand Slam RJ
|85KG
|8F
|2020
|25797
|Felipe BezerraFelipe Bezerra
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Copa Podio
|98KG
|RR
|2021
|25810
|Pedro AlexPedro Alex
|L
|Kneebar
|Copa Podio
|98KG
|SF
|2021
|25812
|Felipe BezerraFelipe Bezerra
|L
|Points
|Copa Podio
|98KG
|3RD
|2021
|21171
|Rafael Alves
|W
|Submission
|Vitoria Open
|94KG
|SF
|2019
|21172
|Flavio JunqueiraFlavio Junqueira
|W
|Submission
|Vitoria Open
|94KG
|F
|2019
|21177
|Caio CaetanoCaio Caetano
|W
|Points
|Vitoria Open
|ABS
|R1
|2019
|21181
|H. Riedlinger
|W
|N/A
|Vitoria Open
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|21184
|Rafael PaganiniRafael Paganini
|W
|Points
|Vitoria Open
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|21185
|Marcos MartinsMarcos Martins
|W
|Pts: 8x4
|Vitoria Open
|ABS
|F
|2019
|22170
|Flabio Maia
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Grand Slam RJ
|85KG
|R1
|2019
|22176
|Edson Oliveira
|W
|Choke from back
|Grand Slam RJ
|85KG
|R2
|2019
|22184
|Rodrigo Reis
|W
|Referee Decision
|Grand Slam RJ
|85KG
|RPC
|2019
|25090
|Paulo Silva
|W
|Triangle
|Rio Open
|94KG
|4F
|2021
|25092
|Marcos Goulart
|W
|Americana
|Rio Open
|94KG
|SF
|2021
|25094
|Matheus GodoyMatheus Godoy
|W
|Points
|Rio Open
|94KG
|F
|2021
|25794
|Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo Fajardo
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Copa Podio
|98KG
|RR
|2021
|25801
|Guthierry BarbosaGuthierry Barbosa
|W
|Triangle
|Copa Podio
|98KG
|RR
|2021
|26842
|Felipe Basilio
|W
|DQ
|AJP RJ Pro
|94KG
|4F
|2021
|26845
|Joao Freitas
|W
|Triangle
|AJP RJ Pro
|94KG
|SF
|2021
|26846
|Maique Azevedo
|W
|Choke from back
|AJP RJ Pro
|94KG
|F
|2021