Jackson Douglas de Carvalho Batista, commonly known as Jackson Douglas, is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Lucas Leite as well as a representative of the Checkmat Academy. Douglas worked extensively with coaches Cicero Costha and Junior Gabriel while climbing through the ranks of the sport, a time when he gained recognition as one of his generation’s foremost competitors after his wins on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu (AJP) federation tour.

Jackson Douglas Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jackson Douglas de Carvalho Batista

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Lucas Leite > Jackson Douglas

Main Achievements:

3rd Place American Nationals NOGI (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2019 brown)

1st Place ACBJJ European Championship (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2018** / 2020 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2020 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2018 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Jackson Douglas Biography

Jackson Douglas was born on January 25, 1995, in Sorocaba, a municipality located in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

Growing up, Jackson was always up to mischief and was prone to fighting other kids on the street. For these reasons Douglas’ mother was not keen on him practicing martial arts, fearing he would use the techniques to hurt others. It took some convincing, but he was eventually allowed to join capoeira classes by the time he was 10 years old.

Finally, after his 14th birthday, Jackson joined a more conventional combat style with kickboxing/muay-Thai classes at a local gym. Although he believed striking arts to be the superior fighting systems, Douglas was convinced by a good friend to try a jiu-jitsu class when he was 15 and much to his surprise, he enjoyed it thoroughly.

Jackson’s first jiu-jitsu experience took place in an association that taught grappling classes inside a local church, with coach Renato Alves – a student of Ramon Lemos. Douglas would later join Junior Gabriel’s Checkmat Academy in Sorocaba, where he remained up to his purple belt.

Although he enjoyed Junior Gabriel’s methodology, as a purple belt, Douglas was already fully committed to a career in jiu-jitsu and Checkmat Sorocaba lacked the same level of commitment for the tournament scene. Looking for a more competitive environment, Jackson joined Cicero Costha‘s athlete house – also in the São Paulo area – where he was part of, arguably, the biggest talent producing school in the sport. It was while representing the Cicero Costha gym that Jackson Douglas was promoted to brown belt.

As a brown belt, Jackson tried to, once again, expand his horizons and moved to the biggest competitive circuit in the grappling world, the United States of America. While in the US, Jackson met and befriended Lucas Leite of Checkmat La Habra, CA. The well-known instructor invited Douglas to become part of the team, which meant a return to his Checkmat roots.

After an extended period under Leite’s tuition, in November 2020, Jackson was promoted to black belt by coach Lucas.