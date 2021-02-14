F2W 163 Results, Epic Doederlein Performance, Gimenis And Kennedy Victorious

FEBRUARY 14, 2021 – Another weekend, another successful Fight 2 Win event, this time held in Dallas, Texas. On offer were several exciting matches between some of jiu-jitsu’s foremost athletes, particularly in the show’s headliners, where you had incredible talent such as Kennedy Maciel, Isaac Doederlein, Diego “Pato” and Rafael “Formiga” competing with the gi (!!), something we had hoped to see more of at F2W for a while.

Almost without exception, the matches delivered in entertainment and submissions were plentiful as verified per stats below:

14 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches 8 submissions (57% sub rate)

9 Gi Matches: 6 submissions (67% sub rate)

5 No-Gi Matches: 2 submissions (40% sub rate)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

There were plenty of exciting matches on offer, but Isaac Doederlein stood out the most from F2W’s 163rd show. Complete domination by the Rubens Charles “Cobrinha” black belt, who defeated the accomplished Matheus Galvão with relative ease and flair in droves. Doederlein was three steps ahead of the Pitbull Academy standout, finishing the match after a flawless back take.

OTHER MATCHES WORTHY OF NOTE

The main event featured a highly anticipated gi-match between the current Fight 2 Win featherweight champion, Kennedy Maciel, and one of Cicero Costha’s finest black belts, Diego “Pato” Oliveira. The match was very even, with both athletes exchanging an array of footlock submission attempts, though Kennedy did look like the most dangerous, particularly with an armbar attempt that looked very, very tight. Pato escaped the armbar and attacked a few submissions of his own, but nothing came close to the tap. Decision Maciel.

Another fun match was that of GF Team ultra-heavyweight Max Gimenis and Fight Sports leg-lock hunter, Tex Johnson, this time without the gi. In an absolute contrast of styles, victory went to Gimenis, who was able to stay outside the range of Johnson’s leg entanglements and keep positional superiority throughout the bout, taking home the victory.

BLACK BELT MATCHES

GI MATCHES:

– Kennedy Maciel DEF. Diego Oliveira via split decision

– Rafael Formiga DEF. Johnny Souza via slam

– Isaac Doederline DEF. Matheus Galvao via choke from the back

– Jason Bright DEF. Justin Rice via bread cutter choke

– Lucas Lima DEF. Sean Joseph via botinha lock

NOGI MATCHES:

– Max Gimenis DEF. Tex Johnson via decision

– Pedro Marinho DEF. Matheus Luna via decision

BROWN BELT MATCHES

GI MATCHES:

– Thalys Pontes DEF. Jarrod Trotter via straight ankle lock

– Thomas Goligowski DEF. Joshua Sutton via armbar

NOGI MATCHES:

– Anthony Robinson DEF. Dan Dykeman via inside heel-hook

PURPLE BELT MATCHES

GI MATCHES:

– Boman Tokioka DEF. Alek Ryan via decision

– Dylan Nguyen DEF. Mekhi Castillo via decision

NOGI MATCHES:

– Troy Russell III DEF. Dante Muschamp via inside heel-hook

– Abdul Kareem al Selwady DEF. Colton Phoenix via decision