Fabyury Khrysthyan Teixeira Freitas, commonly known as Fabyury Khrysthyan is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Gabriel Rainho (Biel) who worked extensively with coaches Julio Cesar Pereira and Adielson Meireles before his promotion to the pro-level of the sport. Khrysthyan first made waves in the sport in the colored belt divisions, particularly in the no-gi ruleset, where he earned important medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit while representing GFTeam.

Fabyury Khrysthyan Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Fabyury Khrysthyan Teixeira Freitas

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements:

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2022 / 2023 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2022 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018**)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GFTeam

Fabyury Khrysthyan Biography

Fabyury Khrysthyan was born on August 25, 2001, in Luziânia a city in the Brazilian state of Goiás near the country’s capital, Brasília.

The origin behind Fabyury’s unusual name dates back to a compromise between his parents regarding their conflicting views on their firstborn’s name. His father, Fábio, wanted his son to bear his while his mother (Anayany) was set on the name Yury. Both were young and creative and decided to combine the two to form Fabyury.

Martial arts entered Fabyury’s at the age of 4 when he started in Capoeira at a nearby school. He would later swap the white trousers for Muay Thai trunks, a sport he practiced from 9 to 11.

While growing up, Khrysthyan had one of his biggest references and friendships with his cousin. It was through him that Fabyury became interested in Jiu-Jitsu, after seeing his cousin succeed in local tournaments and receiving a few mentions in the local newspaper.

Around the age of 11-12, Fabyury Khrysthyan joined Adielson Meireles’ Gracie Barra club in Luziânia where he remained through the kids’ belts through to the purple belt level.

From the time he was a white belt, after his first competition, Khrysthyan wanted to make grappling his profession, a decision fully supported by his family and his father in particular. Once he reached the purple belt level he decided to join GF Team in Rio de Janeiro, a squad with a professional structure that allowed him to reach higher planes in the sport.

In 2019, Fabyury started regularly visiting Europe where he trained under Gabriel Rainho’s instruction, the main coach of GFT’s European headquarters. His good form as a purple belt led to his brown belt promotion from GFT coaches Julio Cesar Pereira and Rainho.

After tremendous success in the colored belt ranks of the no-gi circuit, Fabyury Khrysthyan was invited by the Mendes Brothers (Rafael & Guilherme Mendes) to come to their academy, Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ) to help prepare IBJJF World Champion Tainan Dalpra for his no-gi grappling debut, an offer accepted by Fabyury who returned to GFT once the camp was done.

On December 20, 2023, after gold medals in the IBJJF World No-Gi and Pan No-Gi Championships, Fabyury was promoted to black belt by Gabriel Rainho.

One element worthy of mention in Fabyury Khrysthyan’s career is his love for the late Leandro Lo, an athlete idolized by Fabyury from early on in his career, to whom he often pays tribute on the mats at the start of his matches by doing Leandro’s famous match-starting ritual, circling the mat with arms wide open.